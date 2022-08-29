ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

NebraskaTV

CPI talks future of supply chain challenges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The agriculture industry is no stranger to supply chain issues. NTV talked about potential future challenges with CPI Vice President of Agronomy Mike Battin at the Nebraska State Fair. This segment is sponsored by the CPI.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

State Fair: Viaero Wireless Camera Network

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — NTV's Viaero Wireless Camera Network provides viewers a visual of weather activity, breaking news and other happenings, helping to keep our communities safe and informed. Viaero Wireless stopped by at the Nebraska State Fair to talk more about the benefits of the cameras.
NebraskaTV

CCC working to educate Nebraska's next ag leaders

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Wade Hilker was once an FFA advisor at Columbus Lakeview. Now he’s sharing his passion for agriculture instructing students at Central Community College. He said about half right now come from ag backgrounds and half don’t. NTV talked with Hilker at the Nebraska...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

State Fair: Nebraska FFA

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Krystl Knabe of Nebraska FFA talked with NTV News Friday at the Nebraska State Fair. Sponsored by Landmark Implement.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Farming Today with KRVN, September 1, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Walmart to invest in Nebraska meatpacking start-up in North Platte. - U.S. asks farmers: Can you plant 2 crops instead of 1?. - National Chicken Month in September.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

State Fair: Governor Pete Ricketts

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts is out at the Nebraska State Fair today. He talks about his recent trip to the United Kingdom, hoping to positioning the Beef State as a cut above the rest.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Local marching bands boom at Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — You can hear the beating of drums often times as you roam the Nebraska State Fair. Several local school marching bands can be seen performing. Kelley Jordan, Centura band director, said it’s a great way for her “small but mighty” band to prepare for upcoming competitions.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

State Fair: Papa Tom's

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Whether getting an early start in the barns or hungry for a meal that's not fried, Papa Tom's serves up food all day long at the Nebraska State Fair. The menu includes a prime rib sandwich and cornbread surprise -- cornbread topped with brisket and cowboy beans.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

State Fair: Talking Tires with CPI

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — CPI Tire has a large area to cover. NTV's Steve White talked with Tire Operations Manager Richard Holdsworth at the Nebraska State Fair Wednesday. This segment is sponsored by CPI.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

State Fair: Rubber Chicken Show

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A dozen amazing Rubber Chickens star in this comedy egg-stravaganza, hosted by Greg Frisbee. You’ll meet:. Attila the Hen! - A Rhode Island Red that will eat fire! - A Game Hen “super chicken” will be shot out of a bazooka! -A Chicken may even cross the road! Will these Free Range chickens, chicken out? Not a chance. The Rubber Chicken Show is perfect for all ages, from pre-k to 401-K. Children will come out of their shells as they assist the fabulous fouls in chicken feats of balance and skill. Adults will cackle as our Comedi-hens keep the show Funny Side Up. Every show is pure Poultry in Motion. The impeckable Rubber Chickens will lay odds that you’ll love this show, it’s everything it’s cracked up to be.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
NebraskaTV

State Fair: Little Bits

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Little Bits stopped by to chat with us about their mini donuts at the Nebraska State Fair. Light and crispy! Very tasty.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

American Honey Queen shares passion for pollinators at Neb. State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — American Honey Queen Lucy Winn is sharing her passion for pollinators at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair. On Wednesday she talked queens of the bee variety with local elementary students. The Pennsylvanian has been traveling the country. She said she's worked her own families hives...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

State Corrections Director Scott Frakes resigning

LINCOLN, Neb. — The director of the Nebraska Department of Corrections is resigning. According to a news release from Governor Pete Ricketts' office, on Thursday, Director Scott Frakes announced his resignation effective Oct. 7. “Scott has been a highly effective leader of our State Department of Corrections,” Ricketts said....
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

State Fair winner with autism finds a voice through 4-H

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A kid who was once silent now finds his voice on a grand stage. “The State Fair!,” said 10-year-old Cohen Reha of Pender. Checking out 4-H exhibits with his family, Cohen headed straight for the garden projects where his dad Chris noticed something. “What...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Neb. State Fair act wears multiple hats

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — You may see Greg Frisbee roaming the Nebraska State Fair or on the AGI Stage. When he's on stage he's performing The Rubber Chicken Show, described as a "comedy egg-stravaganza." He's also strolling the grounds performing his Ice Cream Show.
NEBRASKA STATE

