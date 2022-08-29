Read full article on original website
Sorghum Board shows off non-GMO, gluten free products at the State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair gears up for a big second weekend. It's definitely been a hot one – the same conditions Nebraska farmers have battled all summer. Growers looking for a drought tolerant crop may consider sorghum. Acres of the crop are up 99...
CPI talks future of supply chain challenges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The agriculture industry is no stranger to supply chain issues. NTV talked about potential future challenges with CPI Vice President of Agronomy Mike Battin at the Nebraska State Fair. This segment is sponsored by the CPI.
State Fair: Viaero Wireless Camera Network
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — NTV's Viaero Wireless Camera Network provides viewers a visual of weather activity, breaking news and other happenings, helping to keep our communities safe and informed. Viaero Wireless stopped by at the Nebraska State Fair to talk more about the benefits of the cameras.
CPI Premier Stop talks updates and services
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — CPI Premier Stop Operations Manager Bob Matthies stops by at the Nebraska State Fair to talk store updates and new projects. Check them out on Facebook.
CCC working to educate Nebraska's next ag leaders
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Wade Hilker was once an FFA advisor at Columbus Lakeview. Now he’s sharing his passion for agriculture instructing students at Central Community College. He said about half right now come from ag backgrounds and half don’t. NTV talked with Hilker at the Nebraska...
State Fair: Nebraska FFA
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Krystl Knabe of Nebraska FFA talked with NTV News Friday at the Nebraska State Fair. Sponsored by Landmark Implement.
Some exhibits for sale for the first time at the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — As you check out the open class exhibits at the Nebraska State Fair you’ll see something new this year: dots. For the first time some items in the Visual Arts Department are for sale. That includes all works from the Plein Air at the...
Farming Today with KRVN, September 1, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Walmart to invest in Nebraska meatpacking start-up in North Platte. - U.S. asks farmers: Can you plant 2 crops instead of 1?. - National Chicken Month in September.
State Fair: Governor Pete Ricketts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts is out at the Nebraska State Fair today. He talks about his recent trip to the United Kingdom, hoping to positioning the Beef State as a cut above the rest.
Local marching bands boom at Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — You can hear the beating of drums often times as you roam the Nebraska State Fair. Several local school marching bands can be seen performing. Kelley Jordan, Centura band director, said it’s a great way for her “small but mighty” band to prepare for upcoming competitions.
State Fair: Papa Tom's
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Whether getting an early start in the barns or hungry for a meal that's not fried, Papa Tom's serves up food all day long at the Nebraska State Fair. The menu includes a prime rib sandwich and cornbread surprise -- cornbread topped with brisket and cowboy beans.
South African workers bring "southern" hospitality to Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Some vendors at the Nebraska State Fair serve up “southern” hospitality but not the southern accent most would expect. “I'm from South Africa,” explained Hannes Vosloo, who has to tell people he’s not German nor is he Polish despite the blonde hair and blue eyes.
State Fair: Talking Tires with CPI
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — CPI Tire has a large area to cover. NTV's Steve White talked with Tire Operations Manager Richard Holdsworth at the Nebraska State Fair Wednesday. This segment is sponsored by CPI.
State Fair: Rubber Chicken Show
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A dozen amazing Rubber Chickens star in this comedy egg-stravaganza, hosted by Greg Frisbee. You’ll meet:. Attila the Hen! - A Rhode Island Red that will eat fire! - A Game Hen “super chicken” will be shot out of a bazooka! -A Chicken may even cross the road! Will these Free Range chickens, chicken out? Not a chance. The Rubber Chicken Show is perfect for all ages, from pre-k to 401-K. Children will come out of their shells as they assist the fabulous fouls in chicken feats of balance and skill. Adults will cackle as our Comedi-hens keep the show Funny Side Up. Every show is pure Poultry in Motion. The impeckable Rubber Chickens will lay odds that you’ll love this show, it’s everything it’s cracked up to be.
State Fair: Little Bits
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Little Bits stopped by to chat with us about their mini donuts at the Nebraska State Fair. Light and crispy! Very tasty.
American Honey Queen shares passion for pollinators at Neb. State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — American Honey Queen Lucy Winn is sharing her passion for pollinators at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair. On Wednesday she talked queens of the bee variety with local elementary students. The Pennsylvanian has been traveling the country. She said she's worked her own families hives...
State Fair: 4-H interview - Tanya Crawford, Nebraska Extension educator
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska Extension educator Tanya Crawford spoke with us at the State Fair about how 4-H is focusing on the health of kids across Nebraska. This segment is sponsored by Mary Lanning Healthcare.
State Corrections Director Scott Frakes resigning
LINCOLN, Neb. — The director of the Nebraska Department of Corrections is resigning. According to a news release from Governor Pete Ricketts' office, on Thursday, Director Scott Frakes announced his resignation effective Oct. 7. “Scott has been a highly effective leader of our State Department of Corrections,” Ricketts said....
State Fair winner with autism finds a voice through 4-H
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A kid who was once silent now finds his voice on a grand stage. “The State Fair!,” said 10-year-old Cohen Reha of Pender. Checking out 4-H exhibits with his family, Cohen headed straight for the garden projects where his dad Chris noticed something. “What...
Neb. State Fair act wears multiple hats
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — You may see Greg Frisbee roaming the Nebraska State Fair or on the AGI Stage. When he's on stage he's performing The Rubber Chicken Show, described as a "comedy egg-stravaganza." He's also strolling the grounds performing his Ice Cream Show.
