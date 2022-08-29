Troubled Peppertree Apartments can’t sign leases for new tenants for 120 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Peppertree Apartments is prohibited from signing leases with new tenants for 120 days, according to a release from the City of Memphis Chief Legal Officer.

A federal court granted the City’s motion for a preliminary injunction prohibiting the troubled Whitehaven apartments from signing leases with new tenants.

The CLO said that the City withdrew its request to prohibit new leases after conferring with HUD and in the interests of keeping the tenants in affordable housing.

The City will be able to revisit the ruling in 120 days, around the beginning of January.

As of now, Peppertree cannot accept new tenants because of the structural damage to the property.

FOX13 has reported extensively on the problems at Peppertree.

Recently, two walkways collapsed, and a fire burned down the leasing office.

On Aug. 2, three people, including a 14-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital after falling through a walkway, according to Memphis Fire officials.

Days later, another portion of the structure crumbled.

When FOX13 inquired about the damaged walkway, a woman in the leasing office slammed the door shut and refused to comment.

In 2021, the City and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office filed a joint public nuisance action after Memphis Police received 1,600 calls to the property.

The apartments have been plagued by crime and violence, including murders.

The owners now have approximately four months to make repairs and improvements or be shut down.

