Read full article on original website
Related
Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble
A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
If You See This Mark On Your Skin, Call 911 Immediately
It's best to know your body because any changes to it could be a symptom of a medical condition, including ones that are life-threatening. Among things you might notice are marks on your skin. Some might be from when you banged into a side table or accidentally scratched yourself, but one in particular requires immediate medical attention.
Dog owners are warned to ‘keep your dogs at home’ after dozens – mostly puppies – die of a mystery illness that has left vets puzzled
A mystery illness is killing dozens of dogs across the US, mostly of them under the age of two. The illness, concentrated in Otsego County in northern Michigan, has killed at least 20 dogs in the US. The disease particularly affects puppies, causing bloody diarrhea and vomiting. Dogs die within...
topdogtips.com
Wrong Dog Mixes: Dog Breeds That Should Not Be Mixed
Cross-breed dogs or mixed breed dogs are still gaining popularity over the world. And who can blame them?. They're adorable canine best friends! However, certain dog breeds should not be mixed. Even though some are by accident, crossbreeds are still very popular in the United States. For instance, maybe you've...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Seen It All': Cat Caught Dragging Bed Through House to Nap With Dogs
TikTok users described the clip as "too cute."
These are the five dog breeds a TikTok vet says she would never own
A veterinarian has gone viral on TikTok after naming the five dog breeds she would never own due to the cost of their maintenance or temperaments.Dr Whitney Terrell, who is based in Alabama, sparked controversy on the video sharing app for choosing fan favourite breeds as ones she would not pick for herself.In a video that has been viewed more than 8.4m times, she named Chinese Crested, chihuahuas, any flat-faced breeds such as pugs or Shih Tzus, German Shepherds and Goldendoodle, as dogs she would never own.Explaining why she would not own a Chinese Crested or other hairless breed types,...
petside.com
Calico Cats: Everything You Need To Know About These Rare Cats!
PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. In this article, we will look at calico cats in detail. Are all calico cats female? Are they the same as tortoiseshell cats and what gives them their famous calico coloration?. If you have been thinking about getting...
topdogtips.com
35 Friendliest Mixed Breed Dogs For New Dog Owners!
When choosing a new pet, many pet owners look for the friendliest mixed breeds. It is not enough for a pet to be adorable, especially in a household with kids. Not all dogs within the same mixed breed, though, are friendly. We will be touching on friendly mixed breeds and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cat Waiting at Window Every Day for Dead Owner's Return Breaks Hearts
Eight months since his owner's death, and the cat can still be seen waiting by the window for his owner to let him in.
12tomatoes.com
Man Shares “Life Hack” For Keeping The Seat Next To Him Empty On The Bus
If you are the type of person who relies on public transportation on a regular basis, this is the sort of video that you are going to want to watch closely. Even those who ride buses and trains on a more infrequent basis are going to want to watch, too. This man is here to share a surefire way to keep the seat next to you empty in these all too common scenarios.
pethelpful.com
All About the Maine Coon Cat “The Gentle Giant”
Donna has been a cat parent and writer for many years, and her passion is to share her love for cats with others. Maine Coon cats are known as "the gentle giant" they are called this due to their giant size and sweet personality. However, they are known to have a kitten-like personality. This feline is extremely intelligent, cuddly, playful, sweet, gentle, and friendly.
Human behavior expert on how to tell when someone's lying
Researcher and bestselling author Vanessa Van Edwards joins "CBS Mornings" to explain which body language cues to look for to tell if someone is lying.
I tried some probiotics for cats – here’s what happened
Making use of probiotics for cats is more common today than ever before. The general feeling is that humans benefit from taking probiotics so why not our pets? After all, we're already hunting out the best cat food for allergies and we're doing all we can to keep our moggies in tip-top health.
dogster.com
Do Mixed Breeds Live Longer Than Purebred Dogs?
Most pet parents have likely heard the theory that mixed-breed dogs live longer and are healthier than purebred dogs. While there’s some research supporting the theory that some mixed breeds could live longer, it’s not a simple answer. Dr. Annette Louviere, of Wisdom Panel pet DNA testing service,...
notabully.org
Why Does My Dog Jump At My Face?
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Even though we love our dogs, we don’t want them jumping or lunging at our faces. Dogs may jump at your face for many reasons and most likely don’t intend to cause harm. Even if it’s unintentional, having a dog jump at your face could quickly lead to a scary or dangerous situation.
pumpkin.care
Cat Grooming 101: Your Complete Grooming Guide
Cats are known as fastidious groomers. From licking their fur to purrfection to taking care of business in a litter box, it’s easy to feel like our cats have themselves covered in the grooming department – but every cat needs to be groomed once in a while. Cats...
Vets Identify Mystery Virus Killing Dogs
Veterinarians say canine parvovirus (CPV) is to blame for the deaths of dozens of dogs in northern Michigan.
petpress.net
Why does My Cat Follow Me Everywhere: Science of Velcro Cats
Is your cat always roaming around you? If you ever find yourself asking yourself “Why does my cat follow me everywhere?” you are not alone. A lot of cat parents face the same thing. Accompanying you from room to room, always keeping pace with your footsteps, meowing and...
topdogtips.com
Can Multiple Cats Share A Litter Box?
Perhaps the only drawback to being a cat owner is having to clean up the litter box. I don't think any owner enjoys scooping and washing out a litter box, but it still has to be done. If you have more than one cat, you may be wondering can multiple cats share a litter box?
How to Prevent Your Pumpkin Pie from Cracking (and How to Fix It if It Does)
When you go through the effort of making a pumpkin pie from scratch, you want the finished product to be absolutely perfect. But kitchen mistakes happen and you may find yourself asking why did my pumpkin pie crack?. If this happens to you, it’s no biggie! Just like fixing a...
Comments / 0