High Point, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Storm Blog | Tracking summer storms in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather in the Triad Monday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. HOUSEHOLDS WITHOUT POWER. Check back...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Sister of girl injured in deadly Lexington DUI crash reacts to suspect's bond being reduced

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The half-sister of two young girls injured in a deadly DUI crash in Lexington said she's disappointed the suspect's bond has been reduced. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond, but last week that bond was reduced to $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids, two of them were her daughters.
LEXINGTON, NC
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
WFMY NEWS2

Silver alert: Have you seen this man?

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A silver alert was issued for a missing 76-year-old man with a cognitive impairment. Amos Stewart was reported missing by his family. He was last seen in the 2700 block of Hyde Street in Burlington wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, and a green baseball hat with the letter "S' on the front.
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The annual Central Carolina Fair will return to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex beginning Friday, September 9. There will be rides, carnival food and games, and attractions for all ages to enjoy. Regular admission is $6. Children under 42", seniors, valid college and military ID are all...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Mt. Tabor High School Shooting: One Year Later

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s been a year since the deadly shooting inside Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. 15-year-old William Miller Junior died that day. He was shot by another student. Miller was the target and the only victim and while other students were not injured, what happened that day will never be forgotten by them, their parents, school staff, neighbors in the area, and law enforcement.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Remembering the Mount Tabor shooting one year later

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thursday marks one year since the deadly shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. Police said 16-year-old Maurice Evans Jr. shot and killed 15-year-old William Miller Jr. in the school. It took hours to find and arrest Evans. Meanwhile, families waited in fear to bring...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

High Point house fire leaves 1 dead, 5 more without a home

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point fire officials said they found a body inside a house fire early Friday morning. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. Friday at a home on West Green Drive. Officials said the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived. Fire crews got the flames out in less than 15 minutes.
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

3 shot on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police got a call about a shooting Saturday around 1 a.m. Officers responded to Reynolda Road and when they arrived police said two people had gunshot wounds. The two people were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and have non-life threatening injuries. Police said...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro firefighters spend their Labor Day on the job

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Labor Day holiday is another day on the job for first responders like Greensboro's firefighters. Senior Firefighter Brian Henson has worked his fair share of holidays in his 15 years at the department. He's spending the first Monday in September at Station 52, where he's worked since February.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Students, driver safe after bus crash in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — 20 students and a bus driver are all safe following a crash in Stokes County. “No one was injured, including the driver of the vehicle who hit the bus head-on,” a spokesperson with Stokes County Schools said. “The driver of the bus did a good job bringing the bus to a stop.”
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
Greensboro local news

