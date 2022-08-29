Read full article on original website
birminghammommy.com
Tried-n-True Children’s Consignment Sale
Fall means consignment time in Birmingham and one of our favorite sales, Tried-n- True Children’s Consignment, is just around the corner! You will find lots of baby gear, toys and clothing at great prices! Perfect for saving some money as we transition into fall and winter wardrobes!. The fall...
Shelby Reporter
Spire gives back to the community
NORTH SHELBY– Spire employees participated in a cleanup of the Cahaba River on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Wednesday, Aug. 31. “We’re always trying to find ways to bet back and get involved in the community,” Communications Manager Aaron Schmidt said. “We try to find a bunch of volunteer opportunities to encourage our employees to get out.”
Bham Now
What’s open on Labor Day in Birmingham—food, drinks + more
We have a three day weekend ahead and the last thing you want to do is show up to your favorite spot in town only to find it closed for the holiday. Have no fear—from restaurants to movie theaters, here’s your guide to what’s open on Labor Day around Birmingham.
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo Public Safety Coalition to host fall events
MONTEVALLO – Montevallo’s first responders are teaming up with local organizations to host several events this fall. Collaborating as the Montevallo Public Safety Coalition, the city’s fire and police departments along with Impact Montevallo and Montevallo Main Street will hold three community events in October. “For the...
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County C.A.T.S meet after 3 years
COLUMBIANA– Shelby County C.A.T.S met for the first time in 3 years on Saturday, Aug. 27. C.A.T.S is an acronym that stands for conversations, alumni, transition and socialization. The primary function of C.A.T.S is to plan events that allow communication with young transitional adults who were previously in a...
Bham Now
Johnny’s Restaurant has the “Best Fried Food in Alabama” according to Food & Wine
Food & Wine Magazine recently named Johnny’s Restaurant in Homewood as home of the best fried food in the state. Keep reading to learn what makes the award winning spot so delicious (and what fried food to try next time you visit). Award winning catfish. You just know it’s...
Birmingham brunch restaurant closing after 12 years
A popular Birmingham breakfast and lunch diner is closing its doors this week. Over Easy on Hollywood Boulevard has announced “with deep sadness” that Friday will be its last day of business. Occupying a prominent place off U.S. 280, sandwiched between Homewood and Mountain Brook, Over Easy opened...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham ice cream shop gives back to school children
PELHAM– Rachel and Matthew Oberlin own Cream and Cones Ice Cream Lounge and are working to stay involved with the Pelham and Shelby County community. Rachel said she is overjoyed at the family friend environment that the ice cream shop brings to customers. “This was a good fit for...
Shelby Reporter
City Faces: Bill Miller – Head of Helena’s Parks and Recreation Department
Bill Miller has lived in Helena for 25 years, 18 of which have been spent working with the city. His job as head of Helena’s Parks and Rec department involves planning, developing and directing the year-round and city-wide program including developing policies and procedures, writing grants and executing short-term and long-term plans.
thebamabuzz.com
Garden & Gun Magazine featured 2 Alabama restaurants as worth the drive
It’s no secret that Alabama has some of the tastiest restaurants. Garden & Gun Magazine featured two Alabama restaurants in their list of 25 outstanding restaurants worth the drive. Let’s take a look at which two Alabama restaurants made the list. You need to grab a bite at...
Tuscaloosa City Council OKs 34-Unit Northriver Condo Development
The City of Tuscaloosa approved a developer's plans to bring 34 condominium units, a new restaurant and a marina with a mercantile store to the Northriver Yacht Club at their meeting Tuesday night. The developer, NRYC Holding, LLC, is seeking to build the condo complex on the banks of Lake...
birminghamtimes.com
‘I Missed Her so Much I Sent an Engagement Ring Through the Mail’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
WSFA
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is offering their customers a rebate for those who purchase a smart thermostat. It’s during a time when many people are hoping to save some money. The company says the limited time promotion could help your wallet and the environment. They are offering...
The Tragedy of North Birmingham
Industrial plants in Birmingham, Alabama, have polluted the air and land in its historic Black communities for over a century. In an epicenter of environmental injustice, officials continue to fail to right the wrongs plaguing the city’s north side.
A Tale of True Love: A romantic hike turned into mourning
Robbery near mount Cheaha in Talladega national forest took the life of a 22-year-old. A romantic hike turned into mourning. Mikayla Paulus and Adam Simjee were on a spontaneous trip to Alabama’s Cheaha State Park before returning to college in Florida this week. They were a couple for more than 4 ½ years and loved to travel together. Their love for nature took them to explore the woods of Alabama. It was supposed to be a perfect end of summer, but who thought that it would be their last trip together and this romantic hike would turn into funeral mourning?
1 killed in midday Tuscaloosa crash
A 53-year-old man was killed midday Thursday in a Tuscaloosa traffic accident. The crash happened at 11:57 a.m. at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street, said Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. The driver of a Kia Optima was turning left from Greensboro to Cousette Street when...
wbrc.com
18-wheeler overturns on I-59N closing exit ramp
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler overturned on I-59 North at Tallapoosa Street Exit Wednesday in Birmingham. It happened around 2:30 p.m. The accident closed the the exit. No word on any injuries. Crews worked quickly to get the truck moved as drivers slowly navigated through the area. Subscribe to...
Alabama’s beignet boom: Mo’Bay Beignets finds sweet prospects in uncertain times
If it was just about fried dough and powdered sugar, the story of Mo’Bay Beignet Co. probably would be tasty but quick to tell. Instead, new chapters have been erupting at a pace any author would envy. The first café opened in in February 2020, just in time to run head-on into the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and a half years later, Mo’Bay has stores in Mobile, Orange Beach, Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Hattiesburg, with its biggest one yet one coming in Saraland. It has food trucks, one of which will be parked outside Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall as more beignets are served from a booth inside the stadium. A sister business, Bay Town Burger Co., has taken Mo’Bay into the world of burgers.
Shooting in Shelby County leaves teenager dead
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide following a shooting Wednesday evening. According to the SCSO’s Facebook page, deputies responded to a report of a person injured during a shooting in the 400 Block of Alexander Road in the Leeds area at approximately 6:15 p.m. A person was found deceased […]
Birmingham mayor says Water Works Board denied automatic meter bids: ‘It is ridiculous’
A simple technology could save Birmingham residents lots of money on water bills, but Mayor Randall Woodfin says politics are getting in the way. Roughly 13,000 customers in the Birmingham metro area have had or continue to deal with billing issues such as multiple billing or overestimated meter charges, with some of these reports going as far back as October.
