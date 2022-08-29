Interstate 10 Freeway near Indio reopens after being washed out

10 Freeway reopens near Indio after being washed out by storm 00:22

The 10 Freeway is back open Monday after a portion of the eastbound lanes near Indio were completely washed out by monsoon rains last week.

Caltrans crews worked around the clock and through the weekend to make repairs to the freeway, which was fully reopened to traffic Sunday.

Crews had opened one lane on Thursday.

Interstate 10 is a key route from California into Arizona, and stretches all the way into Florida. Truckers with loaded big rigs were forced to take lengthy detours like State Route 86/111 or Interstate 15 to the I-40 to get around the closure .

The California Highway Patrol says construction is still ongoing in the area, so drivers were urged to watch their speed and be aware of Caltrans workers in the area.