Read full article on original website
Related
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Overcomes Slip To Get 21-Second Knockout
MMA fighter David Burke made the most of an early accidental slip that ended up helping him get one of the fastest knockouts in Cage Titans history. Burke faced Jideofor Ojukwu at Cage Titans 55 on Saturday night in Plymouth, MA. He challenged Ojukwu for the promotion’s middleweight title after back-to-back wins in NEF.
mmanews.com
Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Shoves Opponent During Faceoff
Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather’s staredown with upcoming exhibition opponent Mikuru Asakura got a bit heated when his bodyguard intervened. Mayweather will face Asakura in his fourth career boxing exhibition at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sept. 25. The matchup takes place just a few months after he faced Don Moore in Abu Dhabi back in May.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Throws Knee To Chin For Vicious Knockout
MMA fighter Dzhaddal Alibekov saw an opening late in his fight against Mukhitdin Kholov and made the most of it at ACA 143. Just a fight after a spinning wheel kick knockout, Alibekov and Kholov went to battle in a bantamweight matchup on the ACA 143 prelims. The two bantamweights entered the cage with a similar amount of fighting experience but were on two different trajectories following their recent performances.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Knocks Out Opponent At The Buzzer
MMA fighter Igor da Silva Severino earned a buzzer-beating knockout over Manoel Rodrigues at Jungle Fight 110 on Saturday. Severino and Rodrigues fought in the JF 110 main event for the vacant flyweight title. Both Severino and Rodrigues entered the fight with impressive winning streaks and were looking to put on a show in the main event slot.
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Sends Opponent Falling Face-First In KO
Amateur MMA fighter Shane Wellman had a debut for the ages with a jaw-dropping knockout over Steve Pyles at Cage Titans 55. Wellman and Pyles fought at a catchweight of 190lbs on the prelims of Cage Titans 55. The card featured three title fights and a mix of both Muay Thai and MMA matchups.
mmanews.com
Cormier To Masvidal: Are You Attacking Media DC Or Fighter DC?
UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier has advised Jorge Masvidal to be careful what he says, or he might find the “DC” of old responding. Like many retired fighters, former two-division champion Cormier finds himself in an analyst role following the conclusion of his career in 2020. As well as commentating on UFC events, the Louisianan also broadcasts his opinion on all things MMA during videos on his YouTube channel, à la Michael Bisping and Chael Sonnen, and his ESPN show alongside Ryan Clark.
mmanews.com
White: Tuivasa Will Be Next In Line With Win Over Gane
UFC President Dana White has spoken about what a victory over Ciryl Gane in Paris this weekend would do for the surging Tai Tuivasa. Entering 2020, Tuivasa was towards the bottom of the ladder having lost three straight fights inside the Octagon, with Junior dos Santos and Sergey Spivak finishing him inside the distance, and Blagoy Ivanov outpointing him.
mmanews.com
White Brands Sonnen’s Edwards Take “Completely Unfair”
UFC President Dana White has criticized Chael Sonnen after the former title challenger suggested that Leon Edwards “cheated” his way to victory at UFC 278. At the most recent pay-per-view, Edwards provided a moment that will no doubt be the frontrunner for a number of end-of-2022 awards — namely, upset of the year and comeback of the year, and perhaps even knockout of the year…
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
O’Malley Names The Fight That Got Him Into MMA
UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has named which fight got him into the sport of mixed martial arts nearly a decade ago. O’Malley, widely regarded as one of the fastest-rising stars in the UFC, has become a household name for combat sports fans. Having burst onto the scene with one of the most memorable performances in Dana White‘s Contender Series history in 2017, “Sugar” has kept that entertaining style since making his way to the Octagon, recording seven knockouts in 10 outings.
mmanews.com
MMA Fighter Shuts Opponent’s Body Down With Liver Kick TKO
MMA fighter Bruno Fontes made Thierry Lucas pay for keeping his hands low with a brutal kick to the liver at Jungle Fight 110. Fontes and Lucas came face-to-face in a battle of two emerging lightweights at Jungle Fight 110 on Saturday. JF is owned by Wallid Ismail, who has worked with top UFC fighters such as Paulo Costa and Deiveson Figueiredo in recent years.
mmanews.com
Watch: The Top All-Time Finishes From UFC Paris’ Tai Tuivasa
In the leadup to UFC Paris, take a look at some of the greatest finishes from headliner Tai Tuivasa. The UFC is making its long-awaited debut in Paris, France this weekend and the event will be showcasing hometown hero Ciryl Gane in the main event. Opposite him and looking to spoil the homecoming is knockout artist Tai Tuivasa.
mmanews.com
Laura Sanko Explains How Close She Is To Making UFC History
Laura Sanko is breaking barriers as a UFC commentator. There are many moving parts that go into a UFC production. From the athletes to the commentators, to all the people behind the scenes, it all works perfectly in order. For the UFC Contender Series, Laura Sanko has played a part in that production since the beginning. She alongside Dan Hellie and Brendan Fitzgerald has been calling the fights since 2017.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
Vettori: “Done” Till Is Completely Irrelevant & Delusional
UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori clearly isn’t buying Darren Till’s confident talk of a successful comeback inside the Octagon. The pair were set to main event the promotion’s second event to be broadcast on the ABC network last April. But just days before the scheduled fight, “The Gorilla” was forced to withdraw after suffering a broken collarbone in training.
mmanews.com
Jones Encourages & Advises Pereira Ahead Of Adesanya Bout
Jon Jones doesn’t want Alex Pereira to give UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya any footage to analyze ahead of their upcoming title fight. Pereira is set to face Adesanya at UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The matchup is a trilogy of their two earlier matchups competing in Glory Kickboxing, with Pereira being the only man to ever knock out Adesanya.
mmanews.com
Makhachev: Usman Will 100% Beat “Lucky” Edwards In Trilogy
Leon Edwards’ victory at UFC 278 was one of the most dramatic endings to a title fight in MMA history, but at least one UFC fighter doesn’t see Edwards staying champion for long. After an early scare where the challenger managed to take his back, Kamaru Usman appeared...
mmanews.com
Adesanya On Vettori vs. Whittaker: ”I Know Who’s Going To Win”
Israel Adesanya has given his opinion on the UFC Paris co-main event between Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker, placing himself firmly in “The Reaper’s” corner. Adesanya has faced both men, twice, coming out victorious on all four occasions. He initially defeated Whittaker to gain the title, knocking him out at UFC 243. Vettori on the other hand, faced Adesanya in a close-fought split decision in “Stylebender’s” second UFC contest.
mmanews.com
Cejudo: If I Was A Free Agent, I Wouldn’t Sign With UFC
Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo says that if he had the choice, he’d follow the money rather than a return to the Octagon. Having ascended both the bantamweight and flyweight mountaintops, defending his place on both, Cejudo hung up his gloves in 2020 following a victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. But whilst he vacated the belts, the 2008 Olympic gold medalist’s MMA retirement always appeared to be somewhat loose.
mmanews.com
Masvidal Trial Date Pushed Back Again After Latest Continuance
Jorge Masvidal‘s trial date for charges associated with his alleged battery of Colby Covington is now set for December 5 following another continuance. The main cause for the continuance is to gather additional information regarding Covington’s medical records following the claim that he suffered brain damage after Masvidal’s alleged attack.
mmanews.com
Gaethje Reveals Fight He’d Induct Into HOF Over Chandler Classic
Former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has revealed which of his fights he’d choose to have inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame down the line. The annual UFC Hall of Fame Ceremony went down in Las Vegas during International Fight Week. While former champions Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov drew most of the attention for their Modern Wing inductions, hard-hitting featherweights Cub Swanson and Doo Ho Choi were added to the Fight Wing.
mmanews.com
Watch: Donald Cerrone Featured In ‘Project Legion’ Movie Trailer
Have you ever wanted to see Donald Cerrone battle zombie-like creatures on the big screen? Well, you’ll get your chance when Project Legion debuts. Cerrone will make his return to film post-UFC retirement in Project Legion, a movie set in a world under siege by an apocalyptic threat. The film can be seen in select theaters on Oct. 7 and will be available on-demand and digitally on Oct. 11.
Comments / 0