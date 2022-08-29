Get six months free of Prime Video with Prime Student, more discounts

We love any and all back-to-school student perks, especially this hot-button offer from Prime Video .

As one of the best student benefits we’ve seen, and for a good reason. When you sign up for Amazon Prime Student , you’ll unlock a free six-month trial of Prime Video. Even better, you can enjoy Prime at half the price after that for only $7.49 a month.

Normally valued at $14.99 monthly for typical subscribers, Prime Video is a steal if you’re a student. Namely, you can watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (which releases on September 2) and Thursday Night Football (which begins on September 15 with the Chiefs v. the Chargers.

However, even if you’re not a big LOTR or sports fan, there’s still a multitude of watch-ables you can binge with the platform. On Prime Video , you won’t be disappointed with the extensive catalog of Prime Originals — including “ Sneaky Pete ,” “ Modern Love ” and “ The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel .”

Amazon

If you’re a student, Prime Video is offering a deal that’s the best for you (non-students pay double!)

Simply, it’s Amazon’s in-house streaming service and, while it’s included as part of Amazon Prime plans, it’s also offered as a standalone subscription (at an even better value for students — can someone say #schoolperks?)

So, whether you’re commuting (with your backpack ) or dorming (with your new laptop ) this school year, we 100% recommend taking advantage of this Prime Student and Prime Video deal. After all, you’ll automatically have something to visit during one of those much-needed study breaks.

