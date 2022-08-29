A Miami-Dade commissioner faces criminal charges. What’s he saying? Read for yourself

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez, a retired police lieutenant and potential sheriff candidate in 2024, broke his silence Monday with a public statement defending himself against a criminal investigation that threatens to get him suspended from office.

Martinez, 64, issued a public statement through lawyer Ben Kuehne on Monday morning, following the leak of a draft version of the release obtained by the Miami Herald.

Both statements claim Martinez is innocent of the pending charges by the county’s Democratic state attorney, Katherine Fernandez Rundle, and link the prosecution to status as potential Republican candidate for Miami-Dade sheriff in 2024.

Here are the two statements in full:

Lawyer’s statement

At 7:47 a.m. on Monday, Kuehne released this statement to the media:

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle directed Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez to surrender this week based on false allegations arising from his private practice work as a consultant when he was a private citizen and not an elected official.

The investigation has been ongoing for five years, so the timing of the allegations that do not involve Commissioner Martinez’s time in public office raise questions of a political impact when he is considered the front runner for the newly created Sheriff of Miami-Dade County.

Martinez, who served the public interest for more than four decades as a highly decorated and now retired Miami-Dade police officer who received two gold medals and one silver medal for his service, was twice named Miami-Dade Police Officer of the Year, and received the Life Saving Award. He is a well-respected Miami-Dade Commissioner who was being considered for Commission Chair following the November elections. As an outspoken member of the Commission, Commissioner Martinez has publicly disagreed with the State Attorney on important issues, the most recent of which is the role of and funding for the Sheriff’s Office. Whether this apparent conflict influenced the charging decision is unknown.

For now, Commissioner Martinez makes clear that he is innocent of any wrongdoing and intends to aggressively work to clear his name. He has devoted his entire adult life to serving the best interests of the public. He is humbled by the show of support and confidence among his constituents and the people of Miami-Dade County.

First statement

Earlier Monday morning, the Miami Herald obtained this version of the statement, which Martinez representatives said was a draft and not authorized for release by Martinez:

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle directed Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez to surrender this week based on false and politically motivated allegations arising from his private practice work as a consultant when he was a private citizen and not an elected official. The investigation has been ongoing for five years, so the bringing of these allegations that do not involve Commissioner Martinez’s time in public office appear to be politically timed when he is considered the front runner for the newly created Sheriff of Miami-Dade County.

Martinez, who served the public interest for more than four decades as a highly decorated and now retired Miami-Dade police officer who received two gold medals and one silver medal for his service, was twice named Miami-Dade Police Officer of the Year, and received the Life Saving Award. He is a well-respected Miami-Dade Commissioner who was being considered for Commission Chair following the November elections. As an outspoken Republican on the Commission, Commissioner Martinez has publicly disagreed with the Democratic State Attorney on important issues, the most recent of which is the role of and funding for the Sheriff’s Office. Whether this apparent public conflict influenced the State Attorney’s charging decision is a matter that will be presented to Florida Governor Desantis.

For now, Commissioner Martinez makes clear that he is innocent of any wrongdoing and intends to aggressively work to clear his name. He has devoted his entire adult life to serving the best interests of the public. He is humbled by the show of support and confidence among his constituents and the people of Miami-Dade County.