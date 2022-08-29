ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On this day in Husker history: Nebraska’s defense gives up 400+ receiving yards… to one player

By Evan Bredeson
On this day in Nebraska Football history the Huskers secondary had a day they would rather forget. It was the season opener of 1998, and the No. 4 ranked Cornhuskers would welcome Louisana Tech to Lincoln for an afternoon showdown. Nebraska would win the game 56-27 in front of 76,021 screaming fans, but there would be one member of the Bulldogs that would make headlines and set a record that still stands to this day. Wide receiver Troy Edwards would catch 21 passes for 405 receiving yards and three touchdowns, setting an NCAA record for most receiving yards in a game. For the season, Edwards would have 140 catches for 1996 yards and 27 touchdowns. Those numbers put Edwards fifth all-time for catches in a season, second all-time for yards in a season, and first all-time for touchdowns in a season. Following his collegiate career, he would be taken with the 13th overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and would play seven years in the league, spending time with Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Jacksonville, and Detroit

Take a look at the highlights of that game below and let us know what you remember from that day.

