Bloomsbury Farm celebrates 50th Anniversary of Camp Courageous
ATKINS, IA - Campers from Camp Courageous unveiled Bloomsbury Farm fall corn maze on Thursday. The campers arrived just in time for a ribbon cutting and private day to take in all the farm has to offer. Each year Bloomsbury partners with a nonprofit organization. This year they are celebrating...
MercyOne brings OB/GYN care to Cedar Falls
MercyOne is now bringing OB/GYN care to the women of Cedar Falls. MercyOne Cedar Falls OB/GYN is open and accepting new patients. Hours are Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Friday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. “We’re happy to bring these important services closer to...
Protestors hold rally in support of Ingredion strike
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The strike at Ingredion has lasted for two months, and there's no end in sight. A rally in support of the strike was held Thursday night, blocking off 11th Ave. SW in Cedar Rapids. The strike started at the beginning of August when local BTCGM...
Marion's Oktoberfest brewers, entertainers announced
Twenty-seven Iowa Brewers will feature samples from a wide variety of styles at the inaugural Oktoberfest event in Marion on September 17, 2022. The event, presented by Sheets Forrest Draper Insurance, will run Noon – 3:00 pm with special VIP ticket access beginning at 11am. Each brewery will have...
Roots for Trees program returns for third year
Iowa City — Applications are now open for Iowa Cities the third annual "Roots for Trees" program. Approved applicants will receive a voucher that offers 50% off the cost of one tree valued at up to $250. Vouchers for an additional discount are available for income-eligible households. The tree...
UPDATE: Governor Reynolds' Office says no migrants being bused to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa City will not be getting migrants bused in from Texas, Governor Kim Reynolds' officer confirmed to Iowa's News Now Thursday afternoon. There had been questions over what other U.S. cities could next see busloads of migrants after Texas Governor Greg Abbott promised to send more to other U.S. Cities.
Linn County creates first ever Resiliency Hub to prepare for future disasters
Linn County is creating the first-ever Linn County Resiliency Hub to help provide access to critical resources such as food, electricity, and actionable information in times of disaster, as well as the period between disaster events. The public is invited to a community conversation on resiliency hosted by Linn County...
CRCSD holds open house to discuss new bond proposal
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An open house was held to discuss the Cedar Rapids Community School District's new bond proposal. The bond is for $312 million dollars, which would raise tax levies to $2.70 for every $1,000 of property value. The money will go toward upgrades to all schools...
#5 Kirkwood sweeps Southeastern for Williams' 499th career win
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Kirkwood volleyball team cruised into a comfortable 3-0 win over Southeastern on Wednesday night, improving to 9-and-1 this season. The win is the 499th for head coach Jill Williams, who's in her 18th season at the helm of the Eagles.
Cedar Rapids schools schedule extra virtual open house for $312 mil. bond vote
The Cedar Rapids Community School District has scheduled an extra virtual open house to discuss the facilities master plan and that $312 million bond vote that would provide the funding for the plan. The vote is next March and needs 60% support to pass. The District says it has not...
Marion partners with Monarch Research to help restore canopy lost in the 2020 derecho
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Marion, in partnership with Monarch Research, announced the Marion Native Tree Right-of-Way (ROW) Enrichment Pilot for area residents. The primary goal of the city-wide initiative is to provide residents and landowners, subject to right-of-way easements, with native Iowa trees to...
North Linn Community Schools push back the start of classes again due to asbestos
COGGON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — North Linn Community School District students were already starting school later than the rest of the area. Now they're waiting even longer for a start date. The school district was finishing up construction and hoping to start school after Labor Day, now asbestos...
Eastern Iowa Airport holds airport-wide job fair
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Wednesday the Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) coordinated an airport-wide job fair. Representatives from airlines, Signature Flight Support, rental car companies, Transportation Security Administration and the airport itself were on hand from various business that operate inside the CID to discuss job opportunities. “I think for...
Protesters plan big rally as Ingredion Strike enters a second month
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids, workers at Ingredion prepared to enter their second month of strikes. The strike started at the beginning of July, when local BTCGM 100G turned down a contract offer from the company. Protesters have planned a big rally set in front of...
New boosters come at beneficial time, says Unitypoint-St. Luke's doctor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The news that the FDA approved new boosters for Pfizer and Moderna, targeting newer strains of COVID-19, comes at the right time, says Dr. Dustin Arnold. The chief medical officer of Unitypoint-St. Luke's Hospital says the timing of the new boosters,...
Downtown Cedar Rapids Library reopening September 1 following cleanup from fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library will reopen after being closed for over a month following a fire. The library will reopen on September 1st, after a majority of cleaning has been completed following the fire. A fire broke out in a...
FCS power South Dakota St. to test Hawkeyes in season opener
8/31/2022 — South Dakota State (0-0) at Iowa (0-0), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (FS1) Line: No early line on FanDuel Sports Book. Series record: First meeting. Iowa is flying under the radar despite winning the Big Ten West last year. It’s not an unfamiliar position for the Hawkeyes, who often win ugly year in and year out. The Hawkeyes can’t count on their defense generating as many takeaways as it did a year ago, so offensive improvement is a must. South Dakota State presents a big challenge. The Jackrabbits are ranked in the top three of the FCS polls and one of two programs to make the FCS playoffs each of the last 10 seasons, including the semifinals or final four of the last five years.
Dark Harvest Halloween Parade to return to NewBo District / Czech Village
It’s back! Local Halloween enthusiast, Peter Durin, announces the return of the annual Halloween Parade--Saturday, October 22nd, 2022!. This year a theme of "Dark Harvest Halloween Parade" will return to NewBo District / Czech Village, once again organized by Terry-Durin Company. Spectators are asked to come in costume and...
Hawkeye football return Saturday. What to know about parking/tailgating
Iowa football is nearly back. Only two days until the Hawkeyes take on South Dakota State Jackrabbits inside Kinnick Stadium. With football's return, comes the return of tailgating. Not much has changed when it comes to rules and regulations at University of Iowa lots this season, the UI Athletics Department...
Former GoCR executives to be sentenced for federal bank fraud charges over 'newbo evolve'
Two executives of the now-defunct Go Cedar Rapids (GoCR), a Cedar Rapids tourism organization that ceased operations in the fall of 2018, are now set to be sentenced in November on federal bank fraud charges. Former GoCR President and CEO Aaron McCreight and Doug Hargrave, who worked as the GoCR...
