Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Bloomsbury Farm celebrates 50th Anniversary of Camp Courageous

ATKINS, IA - Campers from Camp Courageous unveiled Bloomsbury Farm fall corn maze on Thursday. The campers arrived just in time for a ribbon cutting and private day to take in all the farm has to offer. Each year Bloomsbury partners with a nonprofit organization. This year they are celebrating...
ATKINS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

MercyOne brings OB/GYN care to Cedar Falls

MercyOne is now bringing OB/GYN care to the women of Cedar Falls. MercyOne Cedar Falls OB/GYN is open and accepting new patients. Hours are Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Friday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. "We're happy to bring these important services closer to...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Protestors hold rally in support of Ingredion strike

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The strike at Ingredion has lasted for two months, and there's no end in sight. A rally in support of the strike was held Thursday night, blocking off 11th Ave. SW in Cedar Rapids. The strike started at the beginning of August when local BTCGM...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Marion's Oktoberfest brewers, entertainers announced

Twenty-seven Iowa Brewers will feature samples from a wide variety of styles at the inaugural Oktoberfest event in Marion on September 17, 2022. The event, presented by Sheets Forrest Draper Insurance, will run Noon – 3:00 pm with special VIP ticket access beginning at 11am. Each brewery will have...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Roots for Trees program returns for third year

Iowa City — Applications are now open for Iowa Cities the third annual "Roots for Trees" program. Approved applicants will receive a voucher that offers 50% off the cost of one tree valued at up to $250. Vouchers for an additional discount are available for income-eligible households. The tree...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

UPDATE: Governor Reynolds' Office says no migrants being bused to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa City will not be getting migrants bused in from Texas, Governor Kim Reynolds' officer confirmed to Iowa's News Now Thursday afternoon. There had been questions over what other U.S. cities could next see busloads of migrants after Texas Governor Greg Abbott promised to send more to other U.S. Cities.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

CRCSD holds open house to discuss new bond proposal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An open house was held to discuss the Cedar Rapids Community School District's new bond proposal. The bond is for $312 million dollars, which would raise tax levies to $2.70 for every $1,000 of property value. The money will go toward upgrades to all schools...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Eastern Iowa Airport holds airport-wide job fair

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Wednesday the Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) coordinated an airport-wide job fair. Representatives from airlines, Signature Flight Support, rental car companies, Transportation Security Administration and the airport itself were on hand from various business that operate inside the CID to discuss job opportunities. "I think for...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

FCS power South Dakota St. to test Hawkeyes in season opener

8/31/2022 — South Dakota State (0-0) at Iowa (0-0), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (FS1) Line: No early line on FanDuel Sports Book. Series record: First meeting. Iowa is flying under the radar despite winning the Big Ten West last year. It's not an unfamiliar position for the Hawkeyes, who often win ugly year in and year out. The Hawkeyes can't count on their defense generating as many takeaways as it did a year ago, so offensive improvement is a must. South Dakota State presents a big challenge. The Jackrabbits are ranked in the top three of the FCS polls and one of two programs to make the FCS playoffs each of the last 10 seasons, including the semifinals or final four of the last five years.
BROOKINGS, SD
cbs2iowa.com

Dark Harvest Halloween Parade to return to NewBo District / Czech Village

It's back! Local Halloween enthusiast, Peter Durin, announces the return of the annual Halloween Parade--Saturday, October 22nd, 2022!. This year a theme of "Dark Harvest Halloween Parade" will return to NewBo District / Czech Village, once again organized by Terry-Durin Company. Spectators are asked to come in costume and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Hawkeye football return Saturday. What to know about parking/tailgating

Iowa football is nearly back. Only two days until the Hawkeyes take on South Dakota State Jackrabbits inside Kinnick Stadium. With football's return, comes the return of tailgating. Not much has changed when it comes to rules and regulations at University of Iowa lots this season, the UI Athletics Department...
IOWA CITY, IA

