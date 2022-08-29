ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, IA

Dale R. McSorley

Dale R. McSorley, 64, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant. A graveside funeral service for Dale will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, September 6 at the Bethel Cemetery, rural Wapello, IA. Friends may call from 2 PM to 8 PM on Monday, September 5 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 2-4 PM on Monday.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Pursuit Details

On August 30th, 2022, at approximately 12:31PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist the Iowa State Patrol with a vehicle pursuit north of Mt. Pleasant. The vehicle was located by deputies just north of Mt Pleasant and refused to pull over. A subsequent investigation into the pursuit...
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA

