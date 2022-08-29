Dale R. McSorley, 64, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant. A graveside funeral service for Dale will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, September 6 at the Bethel Cemetery, rural Wapello, IA. Friends may call from 2 PM to 8 PM on Monday, September 5 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 2-4 PM on Monday.

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO