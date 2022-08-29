ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 61

jeremy ziech
4d ago

Can someone please tell him Wisconsin is over seas by Russia.... He won't know the difference anyways. Maybe he can ask kamala where Wisconsin is cuz she most likely has no idea either.

Reply(2)
32
The ICEMAN
4d ago

We here in Wisconsin want nothing to do with this fraud of a man. Screws us at every turn!!

Reply(27)
46
Lektrision
4d ago

If we're lucky he will see his shadow when he comes out of the basement and we see it again until February

Reply(2)
14
Related
CNBC

Michigan governor's race could cost $100 million as billionaire DeVos family spends millions to oust Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

State records show DeVos family members contributed more than $4 million toward outside groups that have either supported Tudor Dixon or blasted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The general election for governor could cost between $75 million and $100 million, according to a Michigan Republican strategist. The infusion of cash backing Dixon's...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Elections
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Milwaukee, WI
Elections
City
Mount Horeb, WI
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
City
Milwaukee, WI
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paul Farrow
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Mandela Barnes
People

GOP Leaders Endorse Democrat for Pennsylvania Gov. After Republican Candidate Seen Wearing Confederate Uniform

Several Republicans in Pennsylvania are throwing their support behind a Democratic candidate for governor after photos surfaced of far-right GOP nominee Doug Mastriano wearing a Confederate military uniform. At least 16 Republican leaders have announced their endorsement for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, days after Reuters reported that Mastriano posed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Labor Day#Election Local#Infrastructure#Ne White House#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#American#The White House#Laborfest#U S Senate#Democrats#Republican#Democratic
CBS News

GOP nominee for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano wore Confederate uniform for faculty photo

Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, three years before retiring from the U.S. Army, posed in a Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College. The photo, which Reuters said Friday it obtained after a request under the Freedom of Information Act, shows Mastriano in the uniform in a 2013-14 portrait for the Department of Military Strategy, Plans and Operations, where he worked until he retired in 2017.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Ex-Biden White House senior advisor says it's 'political malpractice' for any Democratic candidate to reject campaigning with the president

Cedric Richmond said it was "political malpractice" for any Democratic candidate to rebuff a Biden campaign visit. "If you don't want Biden, it's malpractice," he told The Washington Post, pointing to the president's policy wins. As the midterm elections approach, Biden is set to become more active on the campaign...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Photo of Biden quietly talking to homeless man resurfaces: ‘Character is what you do when no one is watching’

A photograph of President Joe Biden speaking to a homeless man has resurfaced, thanks to a popular Reddit post. The post, captioned “After seeing a movie with his family, Biden takes a moment to speak with a homeless man”, shows Mr Biden leaning down on a public street speaking with a man in a gray sweatshirt and black jacket. The post already has more than 76,000 engagements since it was published on Monday. The photo of Mr Biden is indeed authentic, but it is not new. Politico reported that the photograph was taken in March of 2018 outside of...
ADVOCACY
NBC News

Candidates backed by Warren, Sanders found primary success

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., tested their sway in the Democratic Party in several primaries this year, and a majority of their preferred candidates prevailed. Of the 31 candidates Warren has endorsed in statewide or congressional races, 21 have won their primaries. And 15 of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy