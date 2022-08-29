Memphis man charged with killing family dog in front of 9-year-old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars facing aggravated animal cruelty charges among others after allegedly killing a 9-year-old’s dog in front of her.
Police said Colby Pugh was walking down the street in the 1600 block of National St. on May 16, 2022 when he intentionally killed a dog without justification while a child was feeding it.
Pugh has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, reckless endangerment, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Pugh was identified by a police lineup as the person responsible for shooting the family dog. He is being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 29.
