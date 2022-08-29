ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

FOX40

Stockton homicide suspect arrested in Bay Area by Marshals

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 11.  The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Leonard Allen Alexander. According to police, Alexander allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man near a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue.  Police said he was […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Suspect arrested in deadly Stockton Golden 1 Credit Union shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities said the suspect in a deadly Stockton shooting at the Golden 1 Credit Union is behind bars. The Stockton Police Department said Laonard Allen Alexander, 43, was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting Thursday. Police said he was taken into custody in San Pablo, California without incident.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Illegal casino bust made in Oakland, weapons, drugs and cash seized

(KRON) –The Oakland Police Department recovered firearms, drugs, cash and gaming machines in a bust of an illegal casino operation on Wednesday, according to a press release from OPD. OPD Community Resource Officers conducted a month-long investigation into concerns and complaints from neighbors and community members in the vicinity of the operation which was located […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Pair of catalytic converter thieves caught in the act by CHP air unit in Roseville

ROSEVILLE – Two suspected catalytic converter thieves were arrested in Roseville with the help of a California Highway Patrol air unit. CHP says the suspects were allegedly seen cutting through a chain link fence near Industrial Avenue and Freedom Way to get into a yard full of trucks. The suspects then got under and started cutting out the catalytic converters of several vehicles. Ground units quickly closed in on the suspects thanks to guidance from the air.As seen in the video captured by the air unit, the suspects tried to run and hide. However, CHP knew exactly where the thieves were. Both suspects were arrested without further incident. The names of the suspects have not been released. 
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 accused of robbing woman in Modesto Costco parking lot

MODESTO – Two men have been arrested after they allegedly robbed an elderly woman in the Modesto Costco parking lot early Wednesday afternoon. Modesto police say the suspects went up to the woman when she was in car. One of the suspects then opened the woman's passenger door and took her purse off of the seat. Police say the woman's credit card was then used at a Walmart in Stockton. This helped officers quickly hone-in on the suspects, however. Police soon caught the suspects at a gas station near the store and arrested them. The suspects have been identified as 28-year-old Charles Prince and 19-year-old Leonard Bell. Investigators say they also discovered evidence that another person was a victim of fraud during Prince and Bell's arrest. 
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Galt drug bust results in seizure of meth, heroin, fentanyl and firearms

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Probation Department reported on Thursday that they seized several pounds of drugs and multiple firearms during a bust in Galt on Wednesday. The probation department said that, in partnership with the Galt Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, it served a search warrant to […]
GALT, CA
westsideconnect.com

Deputies shut down sideshow

More than 200 vehicles came out for an illegal sideshow at the former Crows Landing Naval Air Station, prompting a response from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, which sent vehicles fleeing in all directions. The impromptu gathering was broken up just before 7 p.m. Sunday, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

$4 Million Worth of Cannabis Seized in Antioch

An operation by the California Department of Cannabis Control Wednesday resulted in the seizure of nearly $4 million worth of cannabis in the City of Antioch. On August 31, DCC’s Law Enforcement Division (LED), with assistance of the Antioch Police Department, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Antioch City Code Enforcement, served eight search warrants on unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation’s in the city of Antioch located in residential homes.
ANTIOCH, CA
crimevoice.com

Georgia Homicide Suspect Arrested in Galt

Originally Published by: Galt Police Department Facebook Page. “On Thursday, August 18th, at approximately 2 p.m., Galt PD Officers were requested to assist the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force with serving an arrest warrant on an outstanding homicide suspect from Georgia. During the investigation, Alantae Richardson, 24, of College Park,...
GALT, CA
FOX40

Sacramento man sentenced to 17 years in prison for death of Rocklin teen

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Virgil Xavier Bordner, 22, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter and selling fentanyl as the result of the death of a Rocklin teen. Bordner was given the maximum sentence based on the crimes committed. “Zach was incredible he was such a good guy,” Didier’s mother Laura […]
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP: 9-year-old boy shot in car on 580 near Vallejo, shooting results in crash

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A shooting Tuesday night on I-580 near Oakland injured a 9-year-old boy and caused the car he was riding in to crash, hurting the driver, the California Highway Patrol said.At 9:52 p.m., CHP dispatch received reports of a shooting between cars on eastbound I-580 near Fruitvale Avenue. Responding officers then connected with one of the vehicles, which had exited the freeway and crashed near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Brookdale Avenue in Oakland. In the car the driver, a woman, had been injured in the crash, and her 9-year-old passenger had been shot; he was sitting in the front passenger seat.Both had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.CHP officials said Wednesday that no motive had been determined nor did they have any suspects. If you or someone you know have information regarding this incident, please call the CHP Investigation Tipline at (707) 917-4491. 
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 66, arrested in deadly stabbing on I-5 offramp in Modesto

MODESTO – A suspect has now been arrested in connection to a stabbing on an Interstate 5 offramp in Modesto that left a man dead. The incident happened on the southbound I-5 offramp to Stuhr Road back on the morning of Aug. 26. California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the scene to investigate a report of a bleeding man. At the scene, officers found a man who had suffered severe stab wounds. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Officers issued a "Be On The Look-Out" alert for the area after getting enough information about the suspect and his vehicle. Just over an hour later, CHP officers noticed a suspect matching that description at the Loves Travel Stop in Santa Nella. The suspect was then arrested as he walked out of the convenience store. He has since been identified as 66-year-old Bellflower resident Keith Alexander Forrest. Authorities have identified the victim as 39-year-old San Bernardino resident Erin Michael Anderson. Exactly what led up to the stabbing is still under investigation. 
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Shooting at liquor store allegedly started over cigarettes

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — What started off as just another sale escalated to gunshots Monday night at a Stockton liquor store on Jamestown Street. “Just before 10 p.m., our officers responded to a disturbance at Victoria’s Liquor Store,” Officer Joe Silva said. The store owner’s son told FOX40 the disturbance started over a pack of […]
STOCKTON, CA
Mountain Democrat

Police suspect meth sales, arrest passenger in DUI stop

A Placerville man suspected of driving under the influence of drugs on Highway 50 was arrested Thursday afternoon; his passenger was also taken into custody after she was reportedly found in possession of methamphetamine for sale. At about 2 p.m. a Placerville police officer observed a vehicle driven by Jackson...
PLACERVILLE, CA

