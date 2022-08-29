Check your tickets: $200K winning lottery ticket sold in Midlands

LUGOFF, S.C. (WCBD)- A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in the South Carolina Midlands and the winner has yet to come forward.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at S M Mart at 840 Hwy 1 S. in Lugoff.

The ticket matched all five numbers in Sunday’s drawing to win the $100,000 top prize and the player “Powered-Up” for $1 to double the prize.

The winning numbers: 4 – 16 – 26 – 27 – 33 and Power-Up: 2

The winner has 180 days– or until Feb. 24, 2023– to claim their prize, according to lottery officials. South Carolina is one of a handful of states that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous .

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399. Lottery officials urge players to sign the back of purchased tickets immediately in case they are stolen or lost.

For more information on how to claim prizes, go to sceducationlottery.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.