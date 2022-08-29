Local artist, Sabina Miller donates proceeds from her art sales to the Bayou Country Children’s Museum. As a Culture/Tradition Bearer, she artistically expresses her love of the natural Southern Habitat and the beauty of its inhabitants. With a major focus on the Bayou, she crafts small pirogue’s that display the lively land and water animals and the beautiful birds of the Southern skies. Accompanied with each piece is a “Sothern Haiku” poem. Sabina states, “After the horrific event which occurred in Uvalde, Texas, I knew that I could do something to inspire a feeling of happiness in all children but I also knew that it was important that I start on my most local level in my own hometown.” You can find these art pieces on display at the Jean Lafitte Cultural Center in Thibodaux.

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO