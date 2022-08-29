Read full article on original website
Betty Use’ Robicheaux
Betty Use’ Robicheaux, 74, born on March 26, 1948, a native of Houma and a resident of Gray, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 25, 2022, while surrounded by her loving family. Per Betty’s wishes, no public services will be held. A private memorial service will be...
Michael J. Scurto
Michael J. Scurto, 71, passed away surrounded by his loving wife and family on Monday, August 29, 2022. Michael was a native and resident of Houma, LA. A visitation will be held for family and friends on Friday, September 2, 2022 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:15 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. There will be a graveside service after Mass in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
Candice Martin
Candice Katie Martin, 33, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Born October 10, 1988 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana. Services are currently pending. She is survived by her daughter, Aaliyah Martin; mother, Yvette Lirette; father, Noel Martin (Dena); sister, Kayla Eschette (Allen, Jr.); niece,...
Thibodaux Seed Library Helps Support Pollinators Thanks to BTNEP
Those who visit the Thibodaux library can now take part in a seed library thanks to the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program (BTNEP). BTNEP recently set up a seed library to support pollinators at the Thibodaux library branch. The library consists of seed packets so residents can start growing flowers that support pollinators right here in our communities. The library is also accepting native seed donations to keep the seed library going, so if you have some to spare, consider donating!
Celeste Roger to reign as 2022 Rougarou Queen
The Rougarou Fest announced the festival’s 2022 Rougarou Queen as Celeste Roger!. Celeste Leah Roger was born and raised in Houma, La. She spent her childhood watching her father sketch, paint, design and carve props for the local Mardi Gras krewes. Watching her father’s creativity and thoughts come to life and roll down the streets of Houma inspired Celeste and kick started her passion for arts and crafts. Today she uses that passion for the arts daily as part of her therapy sessions as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) at Start Community Health Center where she provides behavioral health counseling to children and adolescents. Celeste received her Bachelor of Science degree from Nicholls State University and Master of Social Worker degree from Tulane University. She has been practicing in the mental health field since 2002.
LPPL kicks off 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program
It’s that time of year, Lafourche Parish Public Libraries will kick off their annual 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program in September at multiple branches across the parish. The LPPL literacy program aims to expose little ones to to reading at a young age. The 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program...
White Boot Gala to benefit BTNEP
Grab your white boots and get ready to get down! Join the Barataria-Terrebonne Estuary Foundation for the 2022 White Boot Gala on Tuesday, September 13, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests will enjoy live music by Cajun Music Preservation Society, a live and silent auction, delicious food, philanthropy, networking, and a cash bar.
Finding Our Roots African American Museum to take part in Terrebonne Bicentennial Celebration
Finding Our Roots African American Museum (FORAAM) announced it will take part in the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration event Life and Culture. The event will include an exhibit telling the story of those who once worked, lived, and thrived in Terrebonne Parish. A slideshow will celebrate a variety of people who grew up in the parish.
Martin reflects on school recovery post-Ida
Yesterday, August 29, 2022, marked the one year anniversary of Hurricane Ida, one of the deadliest and destructive hurricanes in U.S. History. The category 4 storm plowed into Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. The aftermath of the storm left communities destroyed, families displaced, and schools significantly damaged.
Nicholls Receives Donation from Lorio Foundation for Softball Batting Cage Project
The Lorio Foundation has donated $100,000 to the Nicholls State University softball program. This funding covers the cost of phase one of the Softball Batting Cage Project. Phase two of the Softball Batting Cage Project will cost $120,000 and is slated for funding from the Lorio Foundation in early 2023.
Blood Drive to support the fight against childhood cancer
Thibodaux Regional Health System is partnering with the The Blood Center to host a Blood Drive on Thursday, September 1, in support of the fight against childhood cancer. The Blood Center encourages the community to stop by Thibodaux Regional from 1 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. to help reach the goal of collecting 35 units of blood.
Houma man missing for 2 years; family believes he is living in area in a homeless lifestyle
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Houma man that has been missing for over 2 years. Charles Edward Jernigan Sr., 57, of Houma, went missing in May 2020, from his address in the 100 block of Janabeth Street. On May 26, 2020,...
The Bayou Country Children’s Museum receives donations from local artist Sabina Miller
Local artist, Sabina Miller donates proceeds from her art sales to the Bayou Country Children’s Museum. As a Culture/Tradition Bearer, she artistically expresses her love of the natural Southern Habitat and the beauty of its inhabitants. With a major focus on the Bayou, she crafts small pirogue’s that display the lively land and water animals and the beautiful birds of the Southern skies. Accompanied with each piece is a “Sothern Haiku” poem. Sabina states, “After the horrific event which occurred in Uvalde, Texas, I knew that I could do something to inspire a feeling of happiness in all children but I also knew that it was important that I start on my most local level in my own hometown.” You can find these art pieces on display at the Jean Lafitte Cultural Center in Thibodaux.
Sept. 17 Creole Classic Fest Brings Good Food, Music, and Cajun Fun to Thibodaux
You don’t want to miss the Creole Classic Fest hosted by Creole Classic Fishing Tournament on Saturday, September 17!. The fest takes place at Harang Auditorium located at 310 N Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux at 2:00 p.m. and includes live music, a cook off, corn hole tournament, a live auction, and more! The 2022 fest beneficiaries are Beyond the Bell, Friends of Bayo Lafourche, Jackie Bartels Kids Conservation Fest, Bless your Heart, and Virtual Academy of Lafourche. Check out the schedule of events below:
VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues two stranded boaters near Morgan City
The Coast Guard rescued two stranded boaters Tuesday near Morgan City, Louisiana. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a distress call over VHF-FM channel 16 at 2:04 a.m. stating, “help” with no other information. Watchstanders deciphered an approximate search area based on the location of the radio tower the call was made on and coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.
Houma Police announced the arrest of members of “Yee Way” and “400 Block”
For several months, Houma Police Department and other law enforcement agencies were investigating a group of individuals associated with various crimes throughout our communities. During the investigation, it was developed that these subjects identified themselves as a group known as “Yee Way” and “400 Block”. Investigations surrounding this group range from narcotic sales, firearms charges, burglaries, battery, etc. Investigators met with representatives with the 32nd Judicial District Court and secured arrest warrants for all involved.
Restore Louisiana Program offers application assistance to South Lafourche
The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program will be in South Lafourche on Wednesday, August 31, providing on-site application support to homeowners. Residents can stop by the Larose Civic Center to receive application assistance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Homeowners must meet the following requirements:. Owned and occupied their home...
Public Notice: SLECA Request for Statements of Qualifications for Professional Services
REQUEST FOR STATEMENTS OF QUALIFICATIONS FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES. The South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA) hereby solicits Statements of Qualifications (SOQ’s) for Professional Remediation Services for the purpose of entering into a contract for Document Remediation. Interested and qualified respondents may submit SOQ Packages, according to the requirements described...
Thibodaux Regional Sponsorship of New Softball Facility at E.D. White High School
Thibodaux Regional Health System has announced that it is helping to sponsor a new softball fieldhouse at E.D. White High School. Thibodaux Regional is the Official Sports Medicine Provider of E.D. White Athletics and has worked with faculty, staff, coaches, and others for numerous years to keep athletes safe and well. “Thibodaux Regional has always tried to support female student-athletes and school programs in our region,” said Greg Stock, CEO, of Thibodaux Regional Health System. “We launched integrated sports and wellness services, such as strength and conditioning, sports nutrition, and injury prevention designed specifically for female athletes; host educational programs and clinics designed to teach skills and elevate performance; and most recently, formed nine volleyball teams that compete locally, regionally and nationally.”
Join a Panel Discussion about Faith on Sept. 6 and Learn about “ἀπολογία”
Join Father Brice Higginbotham for a panel discussion about faith on Tuesday, September 6. Fr. Higginbotham, a priest of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, will be a part of a panel discussion “ἀπολογία.” ἀπολογία is Latin for apology from the Greek word “ἀπολογία” which means a formal defense of an opinion, position, or action. The panel will discuss faith on Tuesday, September 6, at the Peltier Auditorium on Nicholls State University Campus at 6:30 p.m.
