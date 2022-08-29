ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Summerville woman warns about scam circulating on Facebook

By Erin Morgan
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NbTSf_0hZfvBi000

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A local woman is warning others about scammers trying to get personal information and money from Facebook users using a fake government program.

The woman, Tammy, said what really hooked her is the scammers impersonated one of her family member’s Facebook profiles when they reached out.

“People, especially the elderly — we’re the targets,” she said.

Tammy got a message from the profile, thinking it was her cousin. The person then asked her if she received anything from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Summerville man loses $20,000 to crypto scam

They told her she could receive a grant from the government worth $200,000. But first, she was told to send a message on Facebook to a supposed government agent.

She was then asked for some of her personal information.

“My address, my phone number, my age, what type of work I do,” Tammy said.

The man then told her to get the money from the government, she had to send them $500 to pay for shipping costs.

Tammy said that’s when she knew it was a scam.

“I said nope — that’s crazy.”

Bailey Parker, Communications Director for the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs, advises consumers to reach out to the agency directly, before handing anything over.

“If somebody is saying ‘hey you need to fill out this document with all your personal identifying information and you’ll get money and you have to pay money’ — no that’s always going to be a scam,” said Parker.

While Tammy didn’t lose any money from the scam, Parker said her information is just as valuable.

“We hear from consumers all the time say ‘I didn’t give away any money — just personal information,” she said. “Well, your information is money to these scammers.”

Alligator delays flight on runway at Charleston International Airport

Tammy hopes sharing her story will prevent someone else from falling victim to the scam.

“I said I should’ve known, you know, I should’ve known.”

If you do end up giving any personal information to a scammer, Parker said to place a security freeze on your credit and submit a fraud alert.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 4

Shane Meyer
3d ago

Real government program. Fake governed program. What's the difference? They both scam you out of your money.

Reply
3
Susanna Culberson
4d ago

Thank you for information and hope people listen,these people need to be stop.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
counton2.com

BCSO warning of phone scam impersonating deputies

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is warning residents of a recent increase in phone scams. According to BCSO, the scammer claims to be from BCSO and tells residents that a warrant is out for their arrest and that a payment must be made in the form of a gift card in order to get the warrant taken care of.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD seized 24 illegally carried guns in August

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced the seizure of two dozen guns last month as they work to curb gun violence in the area. According to NCPD, officers seized 24 illegally carried or possessed guns during August. The seizures resulted in 22 arrests. Including August, NCPD has reported taking more than […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville Fire supports GoFundMe for injured firefighter

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville firefighter received serious injuries following a traffic collision in August, and now his team is raising funds for his family through his recovery.  Tremaine Gibbs was involved in a motorcycle crash on August 14 that resulted in a broken jaw and a fractured back.  Gibbs is an assistant engineer with […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Summerville, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

Animal Services care for goat at local school

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students at a Colleton County school had a memorable visitor Tuesday morning.   Colleton County Animal Services were requested at Northside Elementary School Tuesday morning in response to a goat.   Animal Services posted to Facebook looking for its owner.  The goat’s owner quickly came forward and said it must have […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Meet the new police chief in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Moncks Corner Police Department will soon have a new leader at the helm following a months-long search. David Brabham, who currently serves as a major for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, will be sworn in as the town’s top cop during a council meeting next month. “Super excited,” said […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud
WCBD Count on 2

MPPD: Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen mail

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Two individuals are facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of mail and packages stolen from a Mount Pleasant apartment complex. According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Aug. 19, officers pulled over a vehicle on Rifle Range Road after it was […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

CCSO investigating armed robbery at Ladson 7-Eleven

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Thursday-morning armed robbery at a Ladson convenience store. According to CCSO, deputies responded to the 7-Eleven on Highway 78 at around 1:00 a.m. The clerk told deputies that a man walked into the store, pulled...
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SLED conducts search along Hampton County highway

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities were seen searching an area along a Hampton County highway in the Varnville area on Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses described seeing more than a dozen vehicles belonging to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in the Almeda community off Highway 278, not far from a property owned by the Murdaugh […]
VARNVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WCBD Count on 2

CCPL expands hours at Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents on Sullivan’s Island will soon have more time to browse for a good book to read. The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) on Friday announced an expansion of operating hours at the Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library beginning Tuesday, September 6. Leaders said the additional time will help the branch better […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Animal Society continues to waive adoption fees

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Animal Society will continue to waive adoption fees for all adult dogs through Sunday.  Charleston Animal Society is determined to ‘clear the shelters’ and will continue to waive adoption fees for adult dogs through Sunday.  Charleston Animal Society worked with NBC during August on the Clear the Shelters initiative, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Affidavit: Woman charged with arson on Wadmalaw Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman in connection with an arson incident at a Wadmalaw Island residence on Monday. On August 29 around 10:30 a.m., deputies were called to assist with a reported fire in the 1800 block of Birds Nest Road. According to an affidavit, investigators […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Parents worried some Oakbrook Elementary students are not being fed breakfast due to late bus arrivals

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Dorchester County woman said issues at her daughter’s school are leaving the 7-year-old child without food to eat in the morning. Jessica Byers said she recently learned her daughter, who attends Oakbrook Elementary School, was not able to eat breakfast on certain mornings because her school bus was running […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy