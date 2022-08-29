Read full article on original website
Free nursing assistant training program extended
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced a $2.4 million investment to continue their free nursing assistant training program. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant program provides future nurses with free training, books, uniforms and covers the cost of their certification exam. The program has...
Appeal Window for Minnesota Frontline Worker Bonus Closes
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The window to appeal rejected applications for Minnesota's Frontline Worker Bonus Program closed on Wednesday. A news release from the Department of Labor and Industry indicates the agency will begin reviewing the appeals and notify the applicants once all of the appeals have been processed. Officials did not disclose the number of appeals received. Those who were notified that no further action was needed for their application will also be notified of the final decision after all appeals have been processed, the news release says.
Food Stamps Update: More Minnesota Families Will Be Eligible for SNAP Benefits Starting in September
Minnesota is raising the income limit for SNAP households beginning Sept. 1. SNAP (commonly referred to as food stamps) provides monthly food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. The new...
Minnesota Frontline Worker Pay appeal period closed; next steps
From the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry - August 31, 2022. The appeal period for Frontline Worker Pay closed Aug. 31, 2022, at 5 p.m. (CT). Appeals are now being processed. Those who submitted an appeal will be notified of the final decision after all appeals have been processed. Those who were notified no further action was needed for their application will also be notified of the final decision after all appeals have been processed. The commissioner of the Department of Labor and Industry's decisions on an appeal is final.
Swelling deer herds are eating the profits of some Minnesota farmers: "It's a big problem"
GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – Farmers are used to dealing with different challenges from Mother Nature, but in some parts of Minnesota it's an animal that's taking over.Les Anderson knows all about the highs and lows of farming in Goodhue County. Over the years he's dealt with insects, drought and storms. But lately, it's a four-legged pest that's caught his attention."The corn right here should be way over my head right now," Anderson said. "As you can see there's no crop here now. There's not going to be any ears on any of this."Over knee high by the Fourth of July...
MN Lawmakers Consider Expanding Medical Marijuana Eligibility
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota lawmakers are considering expanding access to medical marijuana. Minnesota’s Medical Cannabis Program wants to add Gastroparesis, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and Opioid Use Disorder to the list of conditions that can get someone a prescription. There are currently 17 medical conditions covered by medical marijuana, including cancer and AIDS.
PFAS are everywhere part 4: PFAS and Northern Minnesota (including Cook County)
Laura Durenberger-Grunow - Boreal Community Media - September 1, 2022. Editor's note: PFAS is a term that has been showing up in local and national news frequently the past few months, and for good reason. These forever chemicals affect each and every one of us in different ways. This four-part series will break down PFAS and how they affect those of us living in Cook County, Minnesota, and beyond. You can find part one here, part two here, and part three here.
Turkey flocks in western Minnesota have tested positive for bird flu
(Willmar, MN) — Bird flu has been detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota, about 160 miles north of Emmetsburg. Doctor Shanna Voss, senior veterinarian at the Minnesota Poultry Testing Laboratory, says the virus appears to be circulating in wild birds. During this latest outbreak, bird flu was first confirmed in Iowa in February, in a backyard flock in Council Bluffs. The last quarantine of an Iowa flock ended in July at a commercial turkey operation in northeast Iowa’s Bremer County. Officials urge Iowans to contact a veterinarian immediately if they suspect their poultry may have contracted the virus.
Starry stonewort confirmed in Lake Bemidji
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the invasive algae starry stonewort in Lake Bemidji. They say Lake Bemidji is close to other lakes where starry stonewort was previously confirmed. DNR staff found starry stonewort in Lake Bemidji while conducting a survey of...
DNR warns waterfowl hunters of avian flu
Minn. (Valley News Live) - With some waterfowl hunting seasons starting Saturday, Sept. 3, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is advising hunters to take precautions for avian influenza when handling harvested birds. The DNR is already getting reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in wild and domestic birds before...
THC vendors keeping busy outside Minnesota State Fair
THC edibles and consumables won't be found inside the Minnesota State Fair this year, but fairgoers don't have to travel far to find them. Tents and stands are set up just outside the main gate at this year's event, ever since recently revised laws have made it so Minnesotans can legally grab some low-dose THC edibles and drinks from hemp and CBD stores alike.
40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for bonus
(St. Paul, MN--More than 40,000 Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post 9/11 service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between $600 and $2,000, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16,000 veterans have already applied for a post 9/11 service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at mnveteran.org.
Nasty Bug in Minnesota is Leaving Bites that Cause Pain for 2 Weeks
They bite. They make your skin extremely itchy and painful. And because they are super tiny, you may not even know they are biting you until it has already happened. And nope, this is NOT a mosquito. No-see-ums are back with a vengeance in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. Here's...
Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you're now breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
2 dead in northern Minnesota ultralight crash
Two men – one from Minnesota, and the other from Las Vegas – were killed in a ultralight crash in Crow Wing County this past weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Sunday, Aug. 28 at about 6:44 p.m. Deputies received a report that a plane took off near Emily, Minnesota but never reached its destination.
California governor declares heat wave state of emergency
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Operators of California’s power grid called for statewide voluntary conservation of electricity Wednesday as a heat wave spread over the West and they warned that there could be energy shortages if conditions worsen. The call for conservation between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. came as excessive-heat warnings expanded to all of Southern California and up into the Central Valley, and were predicted to spread into Northern California later in the week and get hotter over the weekend. The California Independent System Operator said in issuing the “Flex Alert” that high temperatures were pushing up energy demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and tightening available power supplies. More of the alerts are possible through the Labor Day weekend. Gov. Gavin Newsom emphasized the role climate change was playing in the heat wave as he urged residents to curb power use.
Small Town in Minnesota Might be the Most Haunted Place in the State
There's a pretty small town in Minnesota that's in the Twin Cities the population is only 301 people and based on stories I've heard and read, this may be the most haunted place in the whole state. The town is called Grey Cloud Island. It's not exactly an island but...
St. Cloud Selling Some Surplus Items for $1
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud is selling off some old unused items. Next Saturday, September 10th from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at City Hall they will be hosting a sale of items remaining from the old Tech High School and City Hall. All items are $1 unless otherwise marked....
Weather Outlook for September in Minnesota
UNDATED -- We've turned the calendar to the month of September, but that doesn't mean we are done with our summer-like weather. Of course, the first official day of fall is on September 22nd. The Climate Prediction Center says they are predicting above-normal temperatures for all of Minnesota, and the...
St. Cloud Holding Demolition Sale
(KNSI) – The old St. Cloud City Hall has been torn down, but you still have a chance to own a piece of its history. A municipal rummage sale is set for September 10th at the new City Hall location on Seventh Street South, near Lake George and Eastman Park. Everything will be sold for just a dollar, unless specially marked. Holds are not being taken and all purchases will be done on a first come/first serve basis. Interested buyers will need to have cash on hand as credit cards are not being accepted.
