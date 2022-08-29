Patisserie & eatery to open in First National Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In just a matter of days, visitors will be able to enjoy the delicious creations of a renowned chef in downtown Oklahoma City.

On Sept. 1, Chef Andrew Black will open The Gilded Acorn at First National Center.

Organizers say The Gilded Acorn pays homage to the Gilded Age era of extravagance and glamour with a selection of decadent house-made treats, sweet confections, and indulgent desserts.

There will be a selection of macarons, house-made chocolate, gelato, cookies, traditional French cakes, and other decadent bites.

Visitors will also be able to take part in a high tea service or imbibe on a curated collection of champagne from around the world.

“Every opportunity should be spent cooking without boundaries or barriers,” explains Chef Black. “With The Gilded Acorn, our goal is to bring a sweet new gourmet experience to the epicenter of the Downtown area in one of the most exciting new buildings to open in Oklahoma City this century. We are thrilled to be a part of this monumental project and look forward to opening our doors to locals and travelers near & far this Summer.”

The Gilded Acorn will open on the ground floor of the First National Center.

James Beard Winner Chef Andrew Black Credit: Modern Currency PR

Born in Jamaica, Chef Black was often tasked with building outdoor clay ovens for his grandmother as a child. He soon worked his way through the island’s resort kitchens.

However, he didn’t want to stop there.

He first came to Oklahoma City to reopen the restaurant in the historic Skirvin Hotel before moving on to open Vast.

In 2017, he became co-founder and executive chef for Culinary Edge Concepts, which consisted of La Baguette Deep Deuce, Black Walnut, and Grey Sweater.

Black’s restaurants in Oklahoma City have received numerous accolades from publications like USA Today, Zagat, and Thrillist.

“Chef helped bring tasting menus to Oklahoma City and one of his restaurants, Grey Sweater, has one of the most novel tasting menu concepts I’ve ever heard of. A few days before your reservation they give you a call, and then design your meal… Oklahoma City might have one of the most underrated, underreported, and underestimated restaurant cultures in America,” Thrillist posted.

He is also the author of the ‘Foraging in Oklahoma: Tales and Recipes from the Open Road.’

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.