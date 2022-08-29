BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A bicycle rider is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning. Bryan Police officers responded at 5:50 a.m. to the collision, which occured at the intersection of Shiloh Avenue and Stone City Drive. A bicycle rider was transported to the hospital with serious bodily injury. The automobile driver has been cooperative with the investigation.

BRYAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO