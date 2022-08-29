Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
BRENHAM AND BURTON FOOTBALL GETTING READY FOR WEEK 2
The Brenham Cub Football Team is getting ready to host the Belton Tigers in their home opener this (Friday) evening. The Cubs are trying to bounce back after a tough 23-13 road loss to Oakridge last week. Brenham jumped out to an early 13-0 lead, but then Oakridge came back with 23 unanswered points.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD UNIFIED/SPECIAL OLYMPICS AT THE BRENHAM SWIM MEET
The Unified Brenham Waves Swim Team picked up several first place finishes at the recent meet held at the Blue Bell Aquatic Center in Brenham. The Waves finished first in 13 different categories. There were also six second place finishes, and three third place finishes. 1ST PLACE FINISHES. 4X25 Relay...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBETTES WIN A FIVE SET THRILLER OVER EPISCOPAL
It went to five sets, but the Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team came away with a hard fought 3-2 victory over Episcopal last (Tuesday) night. Episcopal won the the first set 25-12, Brenham won the second set 26-24, and Episcopal won the third set 25-19 to take a 2-1 lead. With...
kwhi.com
BLINN MEN’S SOCCER PLAYS ALBION HURRICANES FC TO A 3-3 TIE
The Blinn College men’s soccer team played to a 3-3 tie with Albion Hurricanes FC on Wednesday at Hohlt Park in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers moved to 3-0-1 on the season. All of the goals in Wednesday’s non-conference match came in the second half after the two teams played to a stalemate through the first 45 minutes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher makes surprising roster announcement regarding freshmen Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies had the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation in the 2022 cycle. It seems they’re going to be putting at least one elite position group from that cycle to work Saturday. Head coach Jimbo Fisher said Wednesday that all three freshmen tight ends will...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD TO CELEBRATE DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI FRIDAY
Brenham ISD will celebrate its 147th anniversary and honor four distinguished graduates tomorrow (Friday). A celebratory luncheon will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Blinn College Student Center. A program to recognize the four graduates starts at noon. This year’s class of distinguished alumni includes Mayme Dennis Gardner,...
kwhi.com
FAYETTE CO. FAIR BEGINS THURSDAY
The 95th Annual Fayette County Fair gets underway today (Thursday). Four days of activities at the Fayette County Fairgrounds in La Grange kick off today, including live music and entertainment, livestock shows, a carnival, a barbecue cook-off, a 5K run and a parade. Today is Senior Citizen’s Day at the...
kwhi.com
NEW FAYETTE CO. FAIR QUEEN CROWNED
The Fayette County Fair kicked off a weekend of activities Thursday night at the fair pageant. Crowned as the 2022 Fayette County Fair Queen was Teagan Branch representing the Fayette County Sheriff’s Posse, with $41,685 in season ticket sales. First Runner Up was Dulce Merlos representing the Optimist Club...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
E. 29th Street back open following motorcycle crash
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - East 29th Street is back open after being closed due to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. Our reporter on scene says at least two people were taken to the hospital.
kwhi.com
SEVEN GRADUATE FROM BLINN VOCATIONAL NURSING PROGRAM
Seven graduates of the Blinn College District’s Vocational Nursing Program were urged to never stop learning during a pinning ceremony held recently at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center on the Brenham Campus. The newest graduates completed Blinn’s blended online program, which includes classroom, laboratory, and clinical...
fox44news.com
Bicycle rider injured in Bryan collision
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A bicycle rider is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning. Bryan Police officers responded at 5:50 a.m. to the collision, which occured at the intersection of Shiloh Avenue and Stone City Drive. A bicycle rider was transported to the hospital with serious bodily injury. The automobile driver has been cooperative with the investigation.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR PARADE ENTRIES AVAILABLE THROUGH TUESDAY
Less than a week remains to sign up to participate in the 154th Washington County Fair parade. Entries for the parade on Saturday, September 10th through downtown Brenham are due by Tuesday. The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Market Street, featuring dozens...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwhi.com
MEMORIAL OAKS HOLDING SECOND ANNUAL FIRST RESPONDERS APPRECIATION LUNCH
Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham is hosting their second annual “First Responders Appreciation Lunch.”. The lunch is being held on Friday, September 9, from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home located at 1306 West Main Street in Brenham. The meals are free of charge. The First Responders Appreciation...
kwhi.com
BLUEBONNET ELECTRIC SUPPORTS BATTLE AGAINST CHILDHOOD CANCER
Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative’s buildings and vehicles are displaying gold during September to support the fight against childhood cancer. This is the fifth year that Bluebonnet has promoted Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by illuminating its member service centers in Bastrop, Brenham, Giddings, Lockhart and Manor in gold light and adding gold ribbon decals to its crew vehicles.
kwhi.com
LABOR DAY CLOSURES FOR BRENHAM, WASHINGTON CO. OFFICES
Brenham and Washington County offices will be closed on Monday for Labor Day. Facilities that will be closed include Brenham City Hall and all county offices, Brenham Municipal Court, Brenham Animal Services, the Blue Bell Aquatic Center and the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library. The Collection/Transfer and Recycling Station will...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL UPDATED ON STREET IMPROVEMENTS
Brenham City Councilmembers were given an update Thursday on various upgrades to streets around the city. Public Works Director Dane Rau said 14 street improvement projects were completed during the 2022 Fiscal Year, covering 2.15 miles of roadway at a cost of $582,451. The city street department receives $620,000 annually to perform street work in-house.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AUTO TRAIN CRASH IN MAGNOLIA
Just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, two males driving a Crown Victoria went around the cross arms that were down at Melton and Buddy Riley in Magnolia. The vehicle was struck by a southbound freight train. Both males were transported in stable condition to Memorial Hospital in the Woodlands.
Click2Houston.com
Attention barbecue lovers! Houston’s legendary Burns Original BBQ to open location in Katy during Labor Day weekend
HOUSTON – Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open its third bistro in Kroger! On Sept. 3, the restaurant will have its grand opening inside the West Grand Parkway location. Their Acres Home restaurant has been featured on Anthony Bourdain’s Houston episode of Parts...
KAGS Exclusive: Longtime A&M worker gifted with home renovation
BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan resident had her bedroom and bathroom renovated by The Reach Project, Aggie Men’s Club, and was led by a local architect. Green has worked at Texas A&M University in different capacities for nearly 40 years. For most of her time on campus, Green has served on the custodial staff. She is now a Unit Director and said she manages more than 100 employees spread throughout the campus.
KWTX
Two killed during high-speed chase on I-35 that began in Central Texas, ended in Fort Worth
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two occupants in a vehicle that led Troy Police Department officers on a chase topping 100 miles per hour on I-35 were killed after the vehicle crashed in Fort Worth, Texas, Troy Police said. Troy police were dispatched to investigate reports of a reckless driver northbound...
Comments / 0