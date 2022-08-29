Read full article on original website
BREAKING: LSU Lands Commitment From 5-Star OL Zalance Heard
Tigers secure the state's top offensive lineman, add another Louisiana native to a thriving 2023 class
NOLA.com
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit says LSU could be 'sneaky surprise' entering the 2022 season
LSU opens the season Sunday against Florida State sitting outside the major preseason polls for the first time since the 2000 season. The Tigers are still on ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit’s radar, though. “If I had to pick one team of all the teams in the country...
Three LSU Players to Watch Against Florida State
The trio of Tigers will be critical to the end result Sunday, Nabers' elite return ability must be on full display
5-Star OL Zalance Heard Locks in Commitment Time
The LSU target could be the cherry on top to a loaded 2023 class, Tigers heavily pursuing
Tomahawk Nation
Line of Scrimmage: How does FSU match up with LSU? Feat. Zachary Junda of And the Valley Shook
Welcome to the Line of Scrimmage, the latest show on the Tomahawk Nation podcast network. Ahead of each game this football season, we’re giving you insight into Florida State’s opponents from those in the know. This week, we welcome Zachary Junda, who is the site manager of our...
Recruiting Visitor List: Prospects expected to be in attendance for Florida State vs. LSU
Florida State plays LSU in a neutral site competition at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday night and the sell-out game will have major recruiting implications. FSU expects only a few select prospects on their side of the stands -- by design. LSU is expected to have some familiar FSU recruiting targets on their sideline such as five-star wideout Jalen Brown and five star wideout Shelton Sampson Jr.. Below are the names currently expected to watch the highly anticipated game on FSU's sideline:
LSU football players detail change in preparation, style as 2022 season begins
For veteran leaders Mike Jones and Ali Gaye, it says something that this week feels different than past years of their college careers. Jones caught the tail end of a phenomenal run by Clemson to kick off his career and Gaye has seen enough of the ups and downs of a college season to really tell when things are clicking the right way. As LSU begins its preparation for Florida State this week, there’s a confidence among the leaders of this team that coach Brian Kelly has spent an entire offseason crafting.
Florida State vs. LSU: Tuesday Practice Observations
The Seminoles began preparations for LSU on Tuesday morning.
tigerdroppings.com
Photo: The Field At The Superdome Is Ready For Sunday
The field at the Superdome was painted this week and is ready for LSU's season opener vs. Flordia State on Sunday. Check it out:. (h/t: wunder on the Tiger Rant)
fox8live.com
Crews start painting Superdome field for LSU-FSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews inside the Caesars Superdome have started getting ready for the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff, featuring LSU vs Florida State. Officials said the turf is being painted for the big game on Sunday, Sept. 4. They added the colors in the video may not look exact...
houmatimes.com
Nicholls Colonels’ Coors Lite Cold Zone sells out prior to season start
Nicholls Colonels are ready to kickoff their 2022 football season and their fans are incredibly excited too! The Colonels open the season on the road, hosting their first home game against Jacksonville State in John L. Guidry Stadium on Sept. 24. Nicholls Athletics Director Jonathan Terrell and Ticket Manager Dillon...
tigerdroppings.com
BJ Ojulari Says Team Has Not Been Told The Starting QB, Both Taking First-Team Reps
LSU defensive lineman BJ Ojulari spoke with the media on Tuesday night and revealed that the coaches have not told the team which quarterback will start in Sunday's season opener vs. Florida State. Ojulari added that Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier are both taking reps with the first team in...
Baton Rouge, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Glen Oaks High School football team will have a game with Broadmoor High School on August 31, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
brproud.com
Catholic High teammates agree to first NIL deal
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Catholic High Baton Rouge football teammates have signed an NIL agreement to create exclusive products for a clothing brand. Teammates Shelton Sampson, Jr., and Jacob and Joshua Johnson have expanded the Johnson twin’s brand, LouisianaRich x Sixx. Sampson and the Johnson twins will partner to create an exclusive design of merchandise. This NIL agreement will be the first for the Johnson twins, but the fourth for Sampson. This is the first deal of it’s kid of high school players.
Louisiana Basketball Coach Breaks 5 World Records in a Single Day
Josh Walker is a basketball coach in Shreveport Louisiana, he is also now a five-time world record holder according to the folks who track such things. Of course, when it comes to records the "Bible" of such feats is the Guinness Book of World Records. As of a few days ago, Josh Walker's name is now in that book five times.
WAFB.com
3 hurt in shooting near Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge
We saw this most recently in Kentucky and Mississippi following the devastating flooding. Individual accused of burglary at Baptist College Ministry on LSU’s campus. 2 people hurt in shooting overnight on N. Foster Drive. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. Gov. Edwards expected to...
