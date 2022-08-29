For veteran leaders Mike Jones and Ali Gaye, it says something that this week feels different than past years of their college careers. Jones caught the tail end of a phenomenal run by Clemson to kick off his career and Gaye has seen enough of the ups and downs of a college season to really tell when things are clicking the right way. As LSU begins its preparation for Florida State this week, there’s a confidence among the leaders of this team that coach Brian Kelly has spent an entire offseason crafting.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO