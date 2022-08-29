ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

247Sports

Recruiting Visitor List: Prospects expected to be in attendance for Florida State vs. LSU

Florida State plays LSU in a neutral site competition at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday night and the sell-out game will have major recruiting implications. FSU expects only a few select prospects on their side of the stands -- by design. LSU is expected to have some familiar FSU recruiting targets on their sideline such as five-star wideout Jalen Brown and five star wideout Shelton Sampson Jr.. Below are the names currently expected to watch the highly anticipated game on FSU's sideline:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

LSU football players detail change in preparation, style as 2022 season begins

For veteran leaders Mike Jones and Ali Gaye, it says something that this week feels different than past years of their college careers. Jones caught the tail end of a phenomenal run by Clemson to kick off his career and Gaye has seen enough of the ups and downs of a college season to really tell when things are clicking the right way. As LSU begins its preparation for Florida State this week, there’s a confidence among the leaders of this team that coach Brian Kelly has spent an entire offseason crafting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Crews start painting Superdome field for LSU-FSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews inside the Caesars Superdome have started getting ready for the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff, featuring LSU vs Florida State. Officials said the turf is being painted for the big game on Sunday, Sept. 4. They added the colors in the video may not look exact...
houmatimes.com

Nicholls Colonels’ Coors Lite Cold Zone sells out prior to season start

Nicholls Colonels are ready to kickoff their 2022 football season and their fans are incredibly excited too! The Colonels open the season on the road, hosting their first home game against Jacksonville State in John L. Guidry Stadium on Sept. 24. Nicholls Athletics Director Jonathan Terrell and Ticket Manager Dillon...
brproud.com

Catholic High teammates agree to first NIL deal

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Catholic High Baton Rouge football teammates have signed an NIL agreement to create exclusive products for a clothing brand. Teammates Shelton Sampson, Jr., and Jacob and Joshua Johnson have expanded the Johnson twin’s brand, LouisianaRich x Sixx. Sampson and the Johnson twins will partner to create an exclusive design of merchandise. This NIL agreement will be the first for the Johnson twins, but the fourth for Sampson. This is the first deal of it’s kid of high school players.
WAFB.com

3 hurt in shooting near Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge

We saw this most recently in Kentucky and Mississippi following the devastating flooding. Individual accused of burglary at Baptist College Ministry on LSU’s campus. 2 people hurt in shooting overnight on N. Foster Drive. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. Gov. Edwards expected to...
The Current Media

Brief: Get caught up on Guillory’s mounting controversies

The gist: Scrutiny of the mayor-president may be turning into big-time investigations. Here’s a rundown of headlines to catch you up. Patience can still be a powerful tool for reporters. The Daily Advertiser’s Andrew Capps had the foresight to gather up a list of attorney-turned-M-P Josh Guillory’s existing cases after his election — and the patience to sit on the list for 2.5 years before finding any news value in it.

