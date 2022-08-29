Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested on DWI charges Wednesday evening. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 6:35, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the area of Hohlt Park in reference to a hit and run. While en route to the call Officer Bruno observed the suspect vehicle and was able to conduct a traffic stop on it in the 2400 block of North Park Street. The driver was identified as Kevin Joseph Winslow, 43 of Brenham, and was found to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Test. Winslow was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated and transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
Two people were arrested on Marijuana Charges in separate incidents Wednesday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday morning at 7:10, Sgt. Terrence Johnson responded to the 1900 block of Highway 290 West in reference to a one vehicle crash. Upon approach of the vehicle the distinct odor of burnt marijuana was present as Sgt Johnson made contact with Michael Lee Hardman, 61, of Hempstead. He then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located marijuana where Hardman told him if it would be. Hardman was taken into custody of Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and was transported to the Washington County Jail. The vehicle had just left the roadway with no damage done to it or personal property.
kwhi.com
MAN CHARGED IN FATAL ACCIDENT NEAR LAKE SOMERVILLE SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS
Ignacio Reyes Aviles, 39, pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter and was sentenced to 4 – 20 year sentences in prison before visiting Judge J.D. Langley in District Court Thursday. Aviles was arrested for his involvement in a fatal accident which killed four people, including a six-year-old child, near Lake Somerville in May of 2020. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the late night crash on LBJ Drive in Washington County on May 9th. According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, reports show that Aviles was intoxicated at the time of the crash, and driving too fast on the wrong side of the road.
KBTX.com
Families, friends of four killed in Somerville by drunk driver outraged by plea deal
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Family and friends of Chase Sowders, Jasmine Maxwell, Payton Francis, and Justin Richard gathered outside the Washington County Courthouse Thursday afternoon seeking answers and justice for their loved ones. The group of four were killed the Saturday before Mother’s Day in 2020 after police say Ignacio...
fox7austin.com
Deputies arrest theft spree suspect in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - The Fayette County Sheriff's Office arrested a theft spree suspect Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office said on August 30, around 6:16 a.m., a deputy was dispatched to Hruska’s in Ellinger for a stolen pickup truck. It was later learned a man left another vehicle and stole the truck.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED IN FAYETTE COUNTY AFTER A WILD CHASE
Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Deputies had quite a morning on Tuesday. At approximately 6:16am, Deputy Michael Krenek was dispatched to Hruska’s in Ellinger for a stolen pickup truck. It was later learned from video surveillance that a male suspect exited another vehicle and stole the pickup...
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY
Two people were arrested in separate incidents by the Brenham Police Department. The Brenham Police Department reports that Tuesday night at 10:45, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop near the 700 block of South Market Street for a license plate violation. After investigation, Marcos Quintanilla, 23 of Brenham, was found to a white, powdery substance consistent with that of cocaine and was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Quintanilla was transported to the Washington County Jail where we was booked in.
wtaw.com
College Station Man Arrested For Stalking Ex-Girlfriend During A Two Week Period In Multiple Ways
A College Station man tells College Station police he placed a tracking device on his ex-girlfriend’s car and set up a hidden camera outside her apartment and texted her photos. That’s among 11 incidents during a two week period that led to the arrest of 41 year old Lyn...
fox44news.com
Stolen truck, drugs discovered during traffic stop
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A traffic stop leads to the discovery of a stolen truck, drugs and an arrest. A Brazos County Precinct 3 Constable deputy was patrolling the 27000 block of Highway 6 in Brazos County at approximately 11 am Wednesday. The deputy saw a black 2021 GMC AT4 truck traveling northbound. The truck had a fraudulent Texas Paper tag as a license plate on the rear bumper.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED FOR STOLEN FIREARM
A Houston man was arrested Saturday night for a stolen firearm. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 9:40, Officer Caskey effected a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Old Mill Creek Road for a license plate violation. A probable cause search was conducted and a firearm was located inside the vehicle and run through Communications. The firearm showed to be reported stolen out of Harris County on July 17. Jaheir Henry, 17 of Houston, was taken into custody for Theft of a Firearm and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Police searching for 19-year-old man missing from College Station
Police are searching for a 19-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday from College Station and may need medical assistance.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Admits Assaulting the Same Family Member For The Second Time In Six Years
A Bryan man admits assaulting the same family member for the second time in six years. A plea agreement between 38 year old Shamron Johnson and the Brazos County district attorney’s office imposes a 15 year sentence. The punishment covers the assault of a girlfriend in October 2017 and...
Father-son duo equip law enforcement patrol cars with ballistic glass
Family-owned business in Bryan equips the first law enforcement vehicle in the Brazos Valley with bullet-resistant glass.
KBTX.com
E. 29th Street back open following motorcycle crash
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - East 29th Street is back open after being closed due to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. Our reporter on scene says at least two people were taken to the hospital.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s School Resource Deputy Gets Assistance With Breaking Up Multiple Fights At College Station High School
What began last Friday as a fight between two College Station High School (CSHS) students turned into multiple fights that took more than six law enforcement officers to break up. The Brazos County sheriff’s office, which provides school resource deputies for College Station ISD (CSISD), reports more than 15 students...
Man shoots at EMS supervisor who stopped to help with broken-down car in Spring, HCSO says
Dispatchers received calls that the 33-year-old man was chasing cars after his car broke down, deputies said.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL UPDATED ON STREET IMPROVEMENTS
Brenham City Councilmembers were given an update Thursday on various upgrades to streets around the city. Public Works Director Dane Rau said 14 street improvement projects were completed during the 2022 Fiscal Year, covering 2.15 miles of roadway at a cost of $582,451. The city street department receives $620,000 annually to perform street work in-house.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE
Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
mocomotive.com
HOMICIDE IN NEW CANEY
4am-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are on the scene of a homicide on Creekwood in the Lost Lakes Subdivision off FM 1485. A call came in about midnight reporting several males had attacked a male and shot him. A second male…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/homicide-in-new-caney-2/
Wharton Co. 2-year-old suffered abuse from first days of life to the day he died, report reads
A pattern of abuse and neglect littered little Daniel Escamia's short life, from within days of his birth to the day he died, a CPS fatality report reads.
