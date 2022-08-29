Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
In all fairness, Bloomfield rallies to deny BNL its first win
BEDFORD – The spirit of fairness and sportsmanship, noble stances in the face of the win-at-all-cost mentality, cost Bedford North Lawrence a rare victory. The Stars, struggling to end an 18-match winless streak, were in position to terminate that skid, firing to a 2-0 advantage at intermission. As Bloomfield lost multiple players to injuries in the first 20 minutes of the second half, with three Cardinals limping off to the sideline, BNL had the definite manpower edge.
wbiw.com
Stars finish 9th in North Harrison Invite
RAMSEY – Bedford North Lawrence finished ninth in the 54th annual North Harrison Invitational during girls high school cross country action on Thursday. The Stars totaled 216 points. Corydon won the team title in the 14-team field with 47 points, followed by Jasper (65) and Kentucky’s North Oldham (107).
wbiw.com
Stars seek EPA protection for HHC road trip to Jeffersonville
BEDFORD – The purpose of the Environmental Protection Agency, as the name suggests, is “protecting people and the environment from significant health risks.” Pretty basic, self-explanatory. Keep everyone safe and healthy. Sounds like a noble, important endeavor. Bedford North Lawrence quarterback Memphis Louden understands that concept. His...
wbiw.com
Second-half surge powers NA past BNL
NEW ALBANY – New Albany scored three goals in a five-minute span of the second half while pulling away from Bedford North Lawrence 5-0 during boys high school soccer action on Thursday night. The Bulldogs (4-2-1 overall, 1-0-0 in the Hoosier Hills Conference) scored early and maintained that 1-0...
wbiw.com
Veteran Owls fly past Stars
SEYMOUR – Seymour’s senior experience paid dividends as the Owls conquered Bedford North Lawrence 5-0 during boys high school tennis action on Thursday. The Owls rolled to easy first-set wins on all the courts, then had to fight off challenges in three matches to complete the sweep. “This...
wbiw.com
BNL’s Annie Waggoner named Genius Jock for the month of September
BEDFORD – Annie Waggoner, a senior at Bedford North Lawrence High School, has been named the Genius Jock for the month of September presented by the attorneys at Pittman Law firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward. “Annie is a great player in volleyball and softball and a high achieving...
wbiw.com
The 2022 Claude Akins Memorial Golf Classic is this weekend
BEDFORD – The 2022 Claude Akins Memorial Golf Classic, presented by the Bedford Recreation Foundation, Inc., is set to tee off on Saturday, September 3rd, and Sunday, September 4th at the Otis Park Golf Course at 607 Tunnelton Road. The tournament, hosted by the Bedford Recreation Foundation, is a...
wbiw.com
Bedford’s Fall Clean Sweep is Sept. 12 – Sept. 19
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford’s Fall Clean Sweep is Sept.12 through Sept. 19. Bedford City Sanitation Department crews will pick up residential items like old tires (limited amounts, appliances, construction materials, carpet, and other items that are not normally picked up on trash day. No businesses can...
wbiw.com
Spaghetti on the Square will raise funds for Men’s Warming Shelter
BEDFORD – Men’s Warming Shelter will host Spaghetti on the Square on Saturday, September 24th at Harp Commons on the west side of the courthouse square. The event will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Come support the Men’s Warming Shelter, and eat some GREAT spaghetti....
wbiw.com
Ivy Tech Bloomington partners with French Lick Resort to offer internships for Hospitality students
BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College’s Bloomington campus has entered into a partnership with French Lick Resort to offer career experience for students through paid internships. Beginning this fall, Hospitality Administration/Culinary Arts and Baking and Pastry students at the Bloomington campus will gain hands-on skills at this premier,...
wbiw.com
Crosswalks become safer; B-Line Trail reopens near Johnson Creamery Smokestack; and Frank Southern becomes more accessible
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
Search for missing 17-year-old in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old. Lexie Atwood was last seen leaving her home on Becks Grove Road in Brown County around 12:14 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants. The 17-year-old is possibly headed to […]
How to get free Raising Cane’s for a year in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It’s coming a little later than originally expected, but Bloomington’s Raising Cane’s is set to open next week. And you could win a year of free food! The restaurant, originally scheduled for an Aug. 23 opening, will instead debut on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Located at 422 E. Kirkwood Ave. near Indiana University, […]
You Can Get a Campsite For Free at This Indiana Campground, But There’s a Christmas Themed Catch
You can enjoy a free campsite, but there's a Christmas-themed catch!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
insidethehall.com
Indiana ranked preseason No. 12 by Blue Ribbon Yearbook
The preseason top 25 for the Blue Ribbon Yearbook was released today and Indiana is the highest ranked Big Ten team. Indiana comes in at No. 12 in the Blue Ribbon preseason top 25. Other Big Ten teams in the top 25 include Michigan (No. 18), Illinois (No. 22) and Michigan State (No. 24).
wbiw.com
Local officers presented with Traffic Safety All-Star Awards
INDIANA — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) presented 62 police officers with the Traffic Safety All-Star Award for their efforts in impaired driving enforcement. To qualify for the award, an officer must have made at least 20 operating while intoxicated arrests and participated in one of the state’s enhanced enforcement campaigns in the previous year.
wbiw.com
DNR stock hybrid striped bass at Patoka Lake
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Resources Division of Fish & Wildlife recently completed annual striped bass and hybrid striped bass stockings. More than 30,000 striped bass were added to two of southern Indiana’s largest public lakes, Brookville and Cecil M. Harden. In addition, more than 247,000 hybrid...
wbiw.com
Police Log: September 2, 2022
2:12 a.m. Dustin Couch, 37, Springville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct. 10:05 a.m. Nathan Padgett, 31, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear and petition to revoke. 2:17 p.m. Kim Blevins, 59, Mitchell, fraud – possession of a device to interfere with a drug and alcohol test. 2:34...
wbiw.com
State Road 58 to close Sept. 12 for replacement project in Jackson County
JACKSON CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP plans to close State Road 58 over Branch Runt Run, on or after Monday, September 12, for a bridge replacement project in Jackson County. The bridge is located just over two miles east of S.R. 258 near Spraytown....
wbiw.com
The Bedford City Historic Review Board will meet on Tuesday, September 6th
BEDFORD – The Bedford City Historic Review Board has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday, September 6th at 4:00 p.m. at the City Concourse Building located at 1402 H Street. Jennifer King requests approval of a Certificate of Appropriateness for adding new signage and window tint to the former Limestone Café located at 1015 16th Street in Bedford. She is opening a new business.
