ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas drivers named fifth most dangerous in US

By Jacob Smith
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2skytH_0hZfu5Sg00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study has ranked Arkansas as the fifth most dangerous state for drivers in the U.S.

According to 10 years of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Natural State has 103.89 deaths per 100,000 people due to 3,131 total driver fatalities between 2010 and 2019. The death rate is also 95% higher than the national average. The highest number of deaths happened in 2011, with 350 fatalities.

Data study also showed that between 2010 and 2019, a total of 4,052 people were killed in driving accidents in Mississippi, the state deemed to have the most dangerous drivers.

When compared to the state’s population, it equates to 136.7 deaths per 100,000 people in the state – the highest rate in the nation, and 157% higher than the national average.

Report: Arkansas among most dangerous states for motorcyclists

Although Mississippi’s driver deaths only contribute 2.3% to national numbers, when comparing this to the overall state population, the rates are the highest. Driver deaths account for 63% of all traffic fatalities for Mississippi, which is the highest percentage of driver deaths in comparison to total traffic fatalities than any other state.

New York was found to be the safest state for drivers after recording 22.02 deaths per 100,000 people. New York also has a similar number of total fatalities in comparison to Mississippi. However, the study indicates drivers are less likely to be killed in comparison to the percentage of its population.

The research was conducted by Agruss Law Firm. For more information, visit their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas Traffic
State
Mississippi State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
State
Arkansas State
City
Little Rock, MS
5newsonline.com

September | How much daylight are we about to lose?

ARKANSAS, USA — The long summer days are coming to an end across the United States as September posts the biggest daylight losses of the year. How much daylight are we losing for the month of September, the start of meteorological fall? (scroll down for a look per state)
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas

A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
MANILA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 16 News

Some Arkansans seeing cheapest gas since February

If you plan to travel this weekend, you'll be happy to know no other state in the country has cheaper gas on average than Arkansas. According to AAA, the natural state led the country Thursday with an average of $3.33 a gallon. The national average was 50¢ more expensive at $3.83 a gallon.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KYTV

Fact Finders: Background checks at Missouri gun shows

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - President Biden is pressuring Congress to re-instate a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. The push comes after mass shootings in New York, Illinois, and at a Texas school. So, our viewer Loren wants to know, “Can someone buy an assault rifle at a gun show...
MISSOURI STATE
THV11

New COVID omicron vaccine coming to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new COVID vaccine that will target the virus' omicron variant will be coming to Arkansas this month. Pharmacies and medical centers across the state can expect to get the new doses within the next week— and experts said that it came at a good time.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Arkansas to receive millions from treasury to help expand broadband access

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Department of the Treasury awarded Arkansas $47.5 million of funding to help provide high-speed internet to locations that lack access to adequate service. Stephen Meeks, state representative and chair of the house technology committee, said. "There's still about 100,000 households in the state that...
ARKANSAS STATE
abc17news.com

Counties with the most seniors in Missouri

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Detroit

Storms blamed in deaths of 2 children in Michigan, Arkansas

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South are being blamed for the deaths of two children in Michigan and Arkansas.Monday's storms also knocked out electrical service to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan and Indiana.In the Michigan city of Monroe, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted Monday night in the backyard of her home after coming into contact with an electrical line that was knocked down by a thunderstorm, the public safety department said in a Facebook post.The girl was with a friend and...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy