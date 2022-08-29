A bystander in an East Akron convenience store was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday night after another customer got into a dispute with the store's cashier, who drew a gun that somehow discharged, according to police. Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to the store in the 800 block of Lovers Lane and said the cashier reported having a dispute with a customer over incorrect change. Police said the cashier told them the dispute escalated when the man...

