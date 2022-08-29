Read full article on original website
News anchor found dead aged 27 just six weeks before her wedding
An American news anchor has tragically been found dead just weeks before she was due to get married. Neena Pacholke, 27, died on Saturday (27 August) from an apparent suicide in Wisconsin six weeks before she was due to walk down the aisle. She was a morning anchor for WAOW...
Man Kills An 8-Year-Old Then Sneaks His Way Into The Grieving Family And Becomes Their Spokesperson
To try and conceal his evil deeds, 28-year-old Darren Vickers befriended and moved in with the grieving family, knowing pretty well he was the reason behind their pain. What a psycho.
NYC police officer caught on video hitting woman, 19, in the face
A New York City police officer was caught on video hitting a woman in the face, sending her reeling onto the ground, as police officers were trying to arrest a man allegedly in connection with an attempted murder. The incident unfolded Tuesday as police were arresting Elvin James, 22, at...
Cashier draws gun during dispute at East Akron store; bystander in critical condition
A bystander in an East Akron convenience store was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday night after another customer got into a dispute with the store's cashier, who drew a gun that somehow discharged, according to police. Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to the store in the 800 block of Lovers Lane and said the cashier reported having a dispute with a customer over incorrect change. Police said the cashier told them the dispute escalated when the man...
Police: Man in crash takes off clothes, runs before being shot by officer
A Clayton County police officer shot a man who refused to put down a ratchet strap, according to police.
Large waterspout caught on camera off Florida coast
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A waterspout swirling water high up into the air off the Florida coast was caught on camera by a witness Friday morning. Bryan Shepherd captured video when he spotted the weather phenomenon off the coast of New Smyrna Beach about 8:15 a.m. Friday. The waterspout followed...
Stabbing, shooting reported at Mall of Georgia Macy’s
One person was shot and another stabbed Friday morning at the Macy's store at the Mall of Georgia, according to police.
