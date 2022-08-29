ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Akron Beacon Journal

Cashier draws gun during dispute at East Akron store; bystander in critical condition

A bystander in an East Akron convenience store was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday night after another customer got into a dispute with the store's cashier, who drew a gun that somehow discharged, according to police. Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to the store in the 800 block of Lovers Lane and said the cashier reported having a dispute with a customer over incorrect change. Police said the cashier told them the dispute escalated when the man...
AKRON, OH
UPI News

Large waterspout caught on camera off Florida coast

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A waterspout swirling water high up into the air off the Florida coast was caught on camera by a witness Friday morning. Bryan Shepherd captured video when he spotted the weather phenomenon off the coast of New Smyrna Beach about 8:15 a.m. Friday. The waterspout followed...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Pittsfield, MA
WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires.

