ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

International Overdose Awareness Day is today with an event in Seymour

SEYMOUR – An International Overdose Awareness Day event is set for 6 until 8 p.m. today at Crossroads Community Park, at 101 East Tipton Street in Seymour. Hosting or attending an International Overdose Awareness Day event is a powerful way to join together to remember those who lost their lives to overdose.
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Local officers presented with Traffic Safety All-Star Awards

INDIANA — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) presented 62 police officers with the Traffic Safety All-Star Award for their efforts in impaired driving enforcement. To qualify for the award, an officer must have made at least 20 operating while intoxicated arrests and participated in one of the state’s enhanced enforcement campaigns in the previous year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

IU Health already seeing impact ahead of Sept. 15 abortion ban

INDIANA — With just two weeks until Indiana’s abortion ban goes into effect, the state’s largest healthcare system IU Health is already seeing an impact while preparing for what this will mean for their hospitals. The new law which takes effect September 15 bans most abortions with...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
Bloomington, IN
Government
Monroe County, IN
Government
City
Bloomington, IN
Monroe County, IN
Society
County
Monroe County, IN
Bloomington, IN
Society
wbiw.com

Obituary: Kaye Donald “Bully” Eckernsberger

Kaye Donald “Bully” Eckensberger, 87, of Paoli, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at IU Health in Bedford, Indiana. He was born on August 9, 1935, in Mitchell, Indiana to Williard Eckensberger and Sara N. Curtsinger Eckensberger. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lois Halbert Woolston,...
PAOLI, IN
wbiw.com

Diversity and academic success are key themes in IU’s fall 2022 class

BLOOMINGTON – Nearly all Indiana University campuses saw an increase in beginner student enrollment in the fall 2022 semester, according to the university’s official enrollment census on Aug. 29. This is the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 that the university has seen growth in this student population on nearly all campuses, including increases at three of IU’s five regional campuses.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

The Bedford City Historic Review Board will meet on Tuesday, September 6th

BEDFORD – The Bedford City Historic Review Board has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday, September 6th at 4:00 p.m. at the City Concourse Building located at 1402 H Street. Jennifer King requests approval of a Certificate of Appropriateness for adding new signage and window tint to the former Limestone Café located at 1015 16th Street in Bedford. She is opening a new business.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington Community Advisory on Public Safety Commission recommends actions to protect reproductive rights

BLOOMINGTON – In the wake of the overturn of Roe v. Wade and the concerning actions by the Indiana General Assembly and Governor Holcomb in adopting Senate Bill 1, the Bloomington Community Advisory on Public Safety Commission has recently made recommendations to Mayor Hamilton and the Bloomington Common Council on actions to help protect reproductive rights for city residents.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Role Models#Charity#Girls Inc#The Bloomington Women#Mccsc#Rbbcsc#Wishlist
wbiw.com

Mitchell Mayor swears in new officer Josh Turner

MITCHELL – On Tuesday, Mitchell Mayor JD England swore in the Mitchell Police Department’s newest officer Josh Turner. Josh’s daughter and parents attended the swear-in ceremony. City officials are excited to have Turner as a member of the police department. The department now has 7 full-time officers...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Crosswalks become safer; B-Line Trail reopens near Johnson Creamery Smokestack; and Frank Southern becomes more accessible

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Go Bloomington, Mobility options for a better commute, to begin promoting transportation alternatives to the single occupant vehicle

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington is committed to sustainable transportation alternatives such as walking, biking, public transit, carpooling, vanpooling, micro-mobility, and telecommuting. The goal is to reduce the number of single-occupant vehicles (SOVs) operating in town, which will decrease carbon emissions, relieve traffic congestion, and improve parking availability....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

BNL’s Annie Waggoner named Genius Jock for the month of September

BEDFORD – Annie Waggoner, a senior at Bedford North Lawrence High School, has been named the Genius Jock for the month of September presented by the attorneys at Pittman Law firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward. “Annie is a great player in volleyball and softball and a high achieving...
BEDFORD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
wbiw.com

Man arrested for rape and furnishing alcohol to IU student who died

BLOOMINGTON — Authorities in Monroe County arrested Eric Montgomery on charges of rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor after investigating the death of 20-year-old Indiana University student Avery McMillan earlier this month. On August 17, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to an...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: James Samuel McGinnis

James Samuel McGinnis, 82, of Mitchell, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at Meadow View Health and Rehabilitation in Salem. Born October 5, 1939, in Debord, Kentucky, he was the son of James Isaac and Alifair (Cook) Crum. He was married to Diana Mariam Ann Harmon for over 50 years.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

VW Committee to hold a public meeting

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8. WHO: The Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee. WHAT: The Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee will meet. WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. EST. WHERE: Indiana...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Two correctional officers were promoted at Rockville Correctional Facility

ROCKVILLE – Rockville Correctional Facility (RCF) Deputy Warden of Operations Stacey Milner is pleased to announce the promotions of Correctional Officers Kacey Fulk and Michael Nichols, each to the rank of Correctional Sergeant. Sergeant Fulk began her career with the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) at RCF in February...
ROCKVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Oolitic Marshal provides monthly report during town council meeting

OOLITIC – Oolitic Town Marshal James Harrington gave the Oolitic Town Council his monthly report for June 27th until July 25th. The department will purchase a new Dodge Durango. People’s State Bank through Indiana Bond Bank will be handling the financing. Attorney presented the final paperwork to councilmembers to sign to close the deal.
OOLITIC, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: September 2, 2022

2:12 a.m. Dustin Couch, 37, Springville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct. 10:05 a.m. Nathan Padgett, 31, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear and petition to revoke. 2:17 p.m. Kim Blevins, 59, Mitchell, fraud – possession of a device to interfere with a drug and alcohol test. 2:34...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

The 2022 Claude Akins Memorial Golf Classic is this weekend

BEDFORD – The 2022 Claude Akins Memorial Golf Classic, presented by the Bedford Recreation Foundation, Inc., is set to tee off on Saturday, September 3rd, and Sunday, September 4th at the Otis Park Golf Course at 607 Tunnelton Road. The tournament, hosted by the Bedford Recreation Foundation, is a...
BEDFORD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy