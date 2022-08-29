BLOOMINGTON – Nearly all Indiana University campuses saw an increase in beginner student enrollment in the fall 2022 semester, according to the university’s official enrollment census on Aug. 29. This is the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 that the university has seen growth in this student population on nearly all campuses, including increases at three of IU’s five regional campuses.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO