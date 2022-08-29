Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
International Overdose Awareness Day is today with an event in Seymour
SEYMOUR – An International Overdose Awareness Day event is set for 6 until 8 p.m. today at Crossroads Community Park, at 101 East Tipton Street in Seymour. Hosting or attending an International Overdose Awareness Day event is a powerful way to join together to remember those who lost their lives to overdose.
wbiw.com
Local officers presented with Traffic Safety All-Star Awards
INDIANA — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) presented 62 police officers with the Traffic Safety All-Star Award for their efforts in impaired driving enforcement. To qualify for the award, an officer must have made at least 20 operating while intoxicated arrests and participated in one of the state’s enhanced enforcement campaigns in the previous year.
wbiw.com
Spaghetti on the Square will raise funds for Men’s Warming Shelter
BEDFORD – Men’s Warming Shelter will host Spaghetti on the Square on Saturday, September 24th at Harp Commons on the west side of the courthouse square. The event will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Come support the Men’s Warming Shelter, and eat some GREAT spaghetti....
wbiw.com
IU Health already seeing impact ahead of Sept. 15 abortion ban
INDIANA — With just two weeks until Indiana’s abortion ban goes into effect, the state’s largest healthcare system IU Health is already seeing an impact while preparing for what this will mean for their hospitals. The new law which takes effect September 15 bans most abortions with...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Kaye Donald “Bully” Eckernsberger
Kaye Donald “Bully” Eckensberger, 87, of Paoli, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at IU Health in Bedford, Indiana. He was born on August 9, 1935, in Mitchell, Indiana to Williard Eckensberger and Sara N. Curtsinger Eckensberger. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lois Halbert Woolston,...
wbiw.com
Diversity and academic success are key themes in IU’s fall 2022 class
BLOOMINGTON – Nearly all Indiana University campuses saw an increase in beginner student enrollment in the fall 2022 semester, according to the university’s official enrollment census on Aug. 29. This is the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 that the university has seen growth in this student population on nearly all campuses, including increases at three of IU’s five regional campuses.
wbiw.com
The Bedford City Historic Review Board will meet on Tuesday, September 6th
BEDFORD – The Bedford City Historic Review Board has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday, September 6th at 4:00 p.m. at the City Concourse Building located at 1402 H Street. Jennifer King requests approval of a Certificate of Appropriateness for adding new signage and window tint to the former Limestone Café located at 1015 16th Street in Bedford. She is opening a new business.
wbiw.com
Bloomington Community Advisory on Public Safety Commission recommends actions to protect reproductive rights
BLOOMINGTON – In the wake of the overturn of Roe v. Wade and the concerning actions by the Indiana General Assembly and Governor Holcomb in adopting Senate Bill 1, the Bloomington Community Advisory on Public Safety Commission has recently made recommendations to Mayor Hamilton and the Bloomington Common Council on actions to help protect reproductive rights for city residents.
wbiw.com
Mitchell Mayor swears in new officer Josh Turner
MITCHELL – On Tuesday, Mitchell Mayor JD England swore in the Mitchell Police Department’s newest officer Josh Turner. Josh’s daughter and parents attended the swear-in ceremony. City officials are excited to have Turner as a member of the police department. The department now has 7 full-time officers...
wbiw.com
Crosswalks become safer; B-Line Trail reopens near Johnson Creamery Smokestack; and Frank Southern becomes more accessible
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
wbiw.com
Go Bloomington, Mobility options for a better commute, to begin promoting transportation alternatives to the single occupant vehicle
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington is committed to sustainable transportation alternatives such as walking, biking, public transit, carpooling, vanpooling, micro-mobility, and telecommuting. The goal is to reduce the number of single-occupant vehicles (SOVs) operating in town, which will decrease carbon emissions, relieve traffic congestion, and improve parking availability....
wbiw.com
BNL’s Annie Waggoner named Genius Jock for the month of September
BEDFORD – Annie Waggoner, a senior at Bedford North Lawrence High School, has been named the Genius Jock for the month of September presented by the attorneys at Pittman Law firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward. “Annie is a great player in volleyball and softball and a high achieving...
wbiw.com
Duke Energy Indiana, Toray Resin Company commence operation of a solar facility
PLAINFIELD – Duke Energy Indiana’s solar energy facility at Toray Resin Company’s Shelbyville campus is now in service. The new facility is capable of generating up to 900 kilowatts of electricity to help power the plastics manufacturer’s operations while offsetting carbon emissions. The solar project is...
wbiw.com
Man arrested for rape and furnishing alcohol to IU student who died
BLOOMINGTON — Authorities in Monroe County arrested Eric Montgomery on charges of rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor after investigating the death of 20-year-old Indiana University student Avery McMillan earlier this month. On August 17, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to an...
wbiw.com
Obituary: James Samuel McGinnis
James Samuel McGinnis, 82, of Mitchell, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at Meadow View Health and Rehabilitation in Salem. Born October 5, 1939, in Debord, Kentucky, he was the son of James Isaac and Alifair (Cook) Crum. He was married to Diana Mariam Ann Harmon for over 50 years.
wbiw.com
VW Committee to hold a public meeting
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8. WHO: The Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee. WHAT: The Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee will meet. WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. EST. WHERE: Indiana...
wbiw.com
Two correctional officers were promoted at Rockville Correctional Facility
ROCKVILLE – Rockville Correctional Facility (RCF) Deputy Warden of Operations Stacey Milner is pleased to announce the promotions of Correctional Officers Kacey Fulk and Michael Nichols, each to the rank of Correctional Sergeant. Sergeant Fulk began her career with the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) at RCF in February...
wbiw.com
Oolitic Marshal provides monthly report during town council meeting
OOLITIC – Oolitic Town Marshal James Harrington gave the Oolitic Town Council his monthly report for June 27th until July 25th. The department will purchase a new Dodge Durango. People’s State Bank through Indiana Bond Bank will be handling the financing. Attorney presented the final paperwork to councilmembers to sign to close the deal.
wbiw.com
Police Log: September 2, 2022
2:12 a.m. Dustin Couch, 37, Springville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct. 10:05 a.m. Nathan Padgett, 31, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear and petition to revoke. 2:17 p.m. Kim Blevins, 59, Mitchell, fraud – possession of a device to interfere with a drug and alcohol test. 2:34...
wbiw.com
The 2022 Claude Akins Memorial Golf Classic is this weekend
BEDFORD – The 2022 Claude Akins Memorial Golf Classic, presented by the Bedford Recreation Foundation, Inc., is set to tee off on Saturday, September 3rd, and Sunday, September 4th at the Otis Park Golf Course at 607 Tunnelton Road. The tournament, hosted by the Bedford Recreation Foundation, is a...
