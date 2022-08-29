Two people were arrested on Marijuana Charges in separate incidents Wednesday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday morning at 7:10, Sgt. Terrence Johnson responded to the 1900 block of Highway 290 West in reference to a one vehicle crash. Upon approach of the vehicle the distinct odor of burnt marijuana was present as Sgt Johnson made contact with Michael Lee Hardman, 61, of Hempstead. He then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located marijuana where Hardman told him if it would be. Hardman was taken into custody of Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and was transported to the Washington County Jail. The vehicle had just left the roadway with no damage done to it or personal property.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO