ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 11

commonsense
4d ago

Now, since law enforcement did its job well….how about the liberal judges and prosecutors actually giving this criminal a harsh sentence. No plea deal. No good time.

Reply(1)
10
Bill Mixon
3d ago

had to be stolen. 17 year old can't legally buy a gun. hope the legal owner gets it back. more charges to come

Reply
3
Catherine Morales
3d ago

Let's just See, how much time he gets!? If he does get any Time?? Just A Fine$$ .. This is getting Worse.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Houston Police looking for armed serial robber caught on camera taking money from food truck

HOUSTON - Authorities need your help finding an armed serial robber seen on video taking money from a northwest Houston food truck. Investigators with Houston PD report the unidentified man seen on camera might be linked to a series of aggravated robberies. The first was on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a little before 2 p.m., when a man walked into the food truck in the 5700 block of Antoine Dr.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Woman arrested, in custody for assaulting a police officer

HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Office has been busy. While keeping the community safe, the were also on the look out for a female suspect, accused of assaulting one of their own. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, deputies were tasked with serving a warrant to a suspect...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Police searching for man accused of repeatedly punching clerk after stealing 6-pack of beer from SE Houston convenience store

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a convenience store worker after stealing a pack of beer in southeast Houston. On Thursday, Aug. 4, at around 12:30 a.m., Houston police said an unknown man entered a convenience store located in the 7400 block of Cullen, removed a six-pack of beer from the cooler, and walked out of the store without paying.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Brenham, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Brenham, TX
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
howafrica.com

Houston Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Father Over Parking Spot

Authorities in Houston have charged a man who allegedly shot and killed a father over a Walmart parking spot. According to ABC13, the suspect, identified as Christopher David Hernandez, was arrested and detained in the aftermath of the fatal incident. But he was later released after he posted a $300,000 bond.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Women robbed at gunpoint while one held child in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the three men accused of trying to rob two women at gunpoint. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Houston police said two women were walking to their vehicle in the 1000 block of Almeda Genoa when two suspects exited a newer-model gray sedan and ran up to them with handguns.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brenham Police#Old Mill Creek Road
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGES

A Brenham man was arrested on DWI charges Wednesday evening. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 6:35, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the area of Hohlt Park in reference to a hit and run. While en route to the call Officer Bruno observed the suspect vehicle and was able to conduct a traffic stop on it in the 2400 block of North Park Street. The driver was identified as Kevin Joseph Winslow, 43 of Brenham, and was found to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Test. Winslow was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED IN FAYETTE COUNTY AFTER A WILD CHASE

Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Deputies had quite a morning on Tuesday. At approximately 6:16am, Deputy Michael Krenek was dispatched to Hruska’s in Ellinger for a stolen pickup truck. It was later learned from video surveillance that a male suspect exited another vehicle and stole the pickup...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Deputies searching for woman who assaulted nail salon employee after refusing to pay $280 bill, HCSO says

HOUSTON – Deputies need help finding a woman accused of assaulting a nail salon employee after skipping out on a more than $200 bill in west Harris County. On Thursday, Aug. 7, deputies said the woman asked a salon employee located at 1103 S Mason Road to apply a specific nail application. When the employee finished the woman’s nails, deputies said the employee gave her the $280 bill, but the woman refused to pay and said she had no money.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES

Two people were arrested on Marijuana Charges in separate incidents Wednesday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday morning at 7:10, Sgt. Terrence Johnson responded to the 1900 block of Highway 290 West in reference to a one vehicle crash. Upon approach of the vehicle the distinct odor of burnt marijuana was present as Sgt Johnson made contact with Michael Lee Hardman, 61, of Hempstead. He then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located marijuana where Hardman told him if it would be. Hardman was taken into custody of Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and was transported to the Washington County Jail. The vehicle had just left the roadway with no damage done to it or personal property.
BRENHAM, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kwhi.com

MAN CHARGED IN FATAL ACCIDENT NEAR LAKE SOMERVILLE SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS

Ignacio Reyes Aviles, 39, pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter and was sentenced to 4 – 20 year sentences in prison before visiting Judge J.D. Langley in District Court Thursday. Aviles was arrested for his involvement in a fatal accident which killed four people, including a six-year-old child, near Lake Somerville in May of 2020. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the late night crash on LBJ Drive in Washington County on May 9th. According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, reports show that Aviles was intoxicated at the time of the crash, and driving too fast on the wrong side of the road.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
thevindicator.com

Dayton woman arrested after standoff with LCSO

It was a tense scene off County Line Road (CR 401) on Monday night as law enforcement engaged in a several-hour standoff with a Dayton woman. The incident began after a Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at 1449 CR 401 south of Dayton at the home of Claudia Carlton, 61, regarding an animal cruelty investigation over a reported dead donkey in the woman’s yard.
DAYTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy