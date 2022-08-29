McPherson, Kan. – The Central Christian College men’s soccer team kicked off their 2022 campaign with a 3-0 win at home over the Ecclesia College Royals. It was both a solid performance from the Tigers, but at the same time extremely frustrating for both players and coaching staff. The Royals, though a much improved side from previous seasons, was forced to play in their defensive third for a majority of the game, relying on counter attacks to generate movement forward. The Tigers controlled the game and found themselves on the attack and dominating the time of possession. The frustrating part was the despite taking 27 shots they only put 11 of those on frame, and of those 11, only three found the back of the net.

