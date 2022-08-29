Read full article on original website
Bullpups Win Back-to-Back Meets to Begin 2022 Season
McPherson, Kan. – McPherson High School hosted a Girls Varsity Tennis Invitational Thursday that included the Bullpups and six other schools. The Pups were able to use their home court to their advantage to finish first, as they’ve now begun the 2022 season with back-to-back tournament wins. “Our...
MMS 8th Grade Football Team Falls to Valley Center Thursday
McPherson, Kan. – The McPherson 8th Grade Football team opened the season at Grant Complex Thursday, taking on Valley Center where they would fall 14-0. “Really proud of the way our 8th-grade boys competed last night against an excellent Valley Center team. Said Coach Heath Gerstner, “They were the better team and were very physical.” It was 0-0 at halftime and Gerstner felt they had let some opportunities get away to have a lead potentially, but penalties and some breakdowns would prove costly in the second half.
Bullpups Prepare to Open the 2022 Football Season vs Great Bend Friday Night
McPherson, Kan. – After concluding the 2021 season 7-3 overall, and 5-1 in AVCTL Div. III, Head Football Coach Jace Pavlovich and the McPherson High Bullpups are eager to kickoff the 2022 season Friday night, as they’re set to host the Great Bend Panthers at McPherson Stadium at 7 p.m.
MHS Boys Claim 4th, Girls 6th in Opening Cross Country Invitational Thursday
Great Bend, Kan. – The Bullpup Cross Country team opened the season Thursday, both varsity teams were able to set new times for the season that they look to improve on, while improving on their average time as a team by over a minute from their meet last season at the Lake Barton Course.
All-American Cocking Leads Blue Dragon Cross Country into 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Louise Cocking is a rare commodity entering the 2022 cross country season for Hutchinson Community College. Cocking, a sophomore from Derbyshire, England, will be a rare third-year participant for the Blue Dragons this season. Cocking’s resume as a Blue Dragon cross country runner is impressive:
Dragon Women Second; Larson 5th at Masterson Twilight
Hutchinson, Kan. (bluedragonsports.com)- Backed by the eighth-fastest time in course history by freshman Serenity Larson, the Hutchinson Community College women’s cross country team placed second in the season-opening 2022 Terry Masterson Twilight Classic on Thursday night at Fun Valley. Larson ran a Blue Dragon-debut time of 18 minutes, 21.92...
Dean, Serrano Earn Jayhawk Weekly Volleyball Honors
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Freshman middle Anna Dean and sophomore setter Andrea Serrano had exceptional weeks to lead the Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team to an 8-0 record last week. The Blue Dragon duo on Tuesday were named the Jayhawk Conference’s Division I Volleyball Player and Setter of the week....
MHS JV Netters Take Second in Home Invitational
McPherson, Kan. – After a delayed start to the tournament, Coach Ricardo Sanchez felt the players made the most of their time on the courts on Tuesday, as the Bullpup JV Tennis team took second as they hosted seven other schools for an invitational. “I did feel that they started to settle in after a couple of matches and we ended the evening with everyone playing well and everyone winning their final match.” said Coach Sanchez following the tournament.
Bulldog Men’s Soccer Shuts Out Doane
McPherson, Kan. (macbulldogs.com) – The McPherson Men’s Soccer team shut out Doane University tonight with a final score of 3-0. This win gives McPherson its first victory of the 2022 season. McPherson came out of the gates firing with an early goal in the 4th minute of the...
CC Tiger Men Open with 3-0 Shutout Over Ecclesia
McPherson, Kan. – The Central Christian College men’s soccer team kicked off their 2022 campaign with a 3-0 win at home over the Ecclesia College Royals. It was both a solid performance from the Tigers, but at the same time extremely frustrating for both players and coaching staff. The Royals, though a much improved side from previous seasons, was forced to play in their defensive third for a majority of the game, relying on counter attacks to generate movement forward. The Tigers controlled the game and found themselves on the attack and dominating the time of possession. The frustrating part was the despite taking 27 shots they only put 11 of those on frame, and of those 11, only three found the back of the net.
Karen Joan Anderson
Karen Joan Anderson, 74, of McPherson, KS, formerly of Scottsdale, AZ and Lindsborg, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS. On April 30, 2021, she retired from Walters Optometry where she was the office manager. Karen was born on February 14, 1948,...
Hutchinson High School Wall of Honor to Induct Three
HUTCHINSON, Ks. – The 23rd class of the Wall of Honor at Hutchinson High School features a trio of HHS alumni. The 2022-23 honorees are Terry Bisbee, class of 1966; Robert “Bob” Johnson, class of 1940; and Fred Kaplan, class of 1972. Sponsored by the HHS Alumni...
Two Buhler USD 313 Teachers Nominated for Kansas Horizon Award
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two Buhler USD 313 teachers were recognized Tuesday for being Kansas Horizon Award nominees. Each year the Kansas State Department of Education recognizes exceptional first years of teaching. Nominees include Alexis Comley, 6th-8th grade vocal music and choir teacher at Prairie Hills Middle School, and Ashley...
Samuels Joins McPherson Medical and Surgical Associates Physician Clinics
McPherson, Kan. – McPherson Center for Health is pleased to announce the addition of a physician to its family medicine clinics. Dustie Samuels, DO, has joined McPherson Medical and Surgical Associates physician clinics. A native Kansan, Dr. Samuels graduated from Council Grove High School and received health education in...
EnvistaCares Challenge Highlights United Way of Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Envista Credit Union is pleased to announce that it will highlight United Way of Reno County through the EnvistaCares Challenge during the month of September. The EnvistaCares Challenge includes a challenge grant, media and marketing package, and an organizational storytelling video. Through the challenge grant, Envista...
Individual Tickets Now on Sale for Annual TECH Gala
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A select number of individual tickets and reserved tables are on sale now for TECH’s largest fundraising event of the year – the TECH Gala. Held on November 19th at Memorial Hall in Hutchinson, the evening will feature live and silent auctions, heavy ho d’oeuvres, complimentary drinks, and live music. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the event program beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Hesston Voters Give Narrow Approval to School Bond Issue, Provisional Ballots Still to be Counted
HESSTON, Kan. – Voters in Hesston USD 460 have apparently given narrow approval to a $33.475 million bond issue that will relocate the district’s middle school to Hesston High School, though there are enough provisional ballots outstanding that could change the outcome. Unofficial results from the Harvey County...
Multiple Fire Units Called to Work Brush Fire at McPherson Solid Waste Facility
MCPHERSON, Kan. – A large fire that began Tuesday afternoon in the brush pile area at the McPherson Area Solid Waste Facility’s transfer station east of McPherson may be burning for quite some time. Multiple fire units were called Tuesday afternoon to the transfer station, located northwest of...
