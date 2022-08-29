ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

chapelboro.com

Koh’s Notebook: Homecoming

There’s a running joke that App State fans moonlight in Carolina blue when no one is looking. But for yours truly, that’s rather close to the truth. My family moved to Boone back in 2000. Though I was born in New England, I still consider Boone my hometown and likely always will. I grew up during the glory days of App State football under legendary head coach Jerry Moore, who led the program to its greatest seasons ever. Moore’s Mountaineers won three straight FCS (then known as Division I-AA) national championships in 2005, 2006 and 2007. I was 9, 10 and 11 years old.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Salisbury, NC
South Carolina State
Salisbury, NC
FOX8 News

‘Bar Rescue’ filming underway at NC bar and grill

HICKORY, N.C. (WGHP) — Filming for the reality show “Bar Rescue” is currently underway in Hickory, according to the News & Record. The Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill in Hickory, located on U.S. Highway 70 SW, confirmed on Tuesday that the bar will be featured on the show. “Bar Rescue’s” Jon Taffer offers tips […]
HICKORY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pastor pushing for change after grandson died of overdose

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A pastor is trying to bring change after his grandson died of an overdose. Bridge to Recovery addiction treatment center lined its lawn with purple flags to symbolize the victims who have died from overdose in North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Department of...
UNION COUNTY, NC
Taylorsville Times

The Farmers’ Daughter opens Country Store

The Farmers’ Daughter hosted a ribbon cutting and Grand Opening of their NEW Country Store on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at 2180 Friendship Church Road, Taylorsville. Owners Jason and Amy Douglas invited the contractors who made the country store possible, Carolina Farm Credit, and family to the ceremony and served them the first of many fresh-made deli sandwiches.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Permanent home in sight for growing Denver church

DENVER – After more than 15 years since its establishment, Church at Denver will soon have a home to call its own. Founded in 2006, Church at Denver started out with six families from Charlotte’s Northside Baptist Church. Under the leadership of its four founding elders, the non-denominational church held its first service at Lake Norman Gymnastics Academy on Pilot Knob Road.
DENVER, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Football: A Weekend in the Mountains

I graduated from Appalachian State University in December of 2016, having fully enjoyed my bonus semester in that mountain town, holding two degrees and completely unsure of what my next move would be as I left the high country. I dearly loved each of my four (and a half) years in the western part of the state, and I think my penchant for skipping class and exploring the surrounding area qualifies me uniquely to write this pseudo-guide to the area surrounding Kidd Brewer Stadium, colloquially known as ‘The Rock,’ where our Tar Heels will undergo the first true road test of the season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
beckersspine.com

Carolina NeuroSurgery & Spine Associates: 7 fast facts

Charlotte, N.C.-based Carolina NeuroSurgery & Spine Associates is the largest independent spine group in the country with 35 surgeons performing spine surgery. 1. Carolina NeuroSurgery & Spine Associates has 33 neurosurgeons and 2 orthopedic spine surgeons. Eleven of the neurosurgeons are spine-only specialists. 2. The practice has two joint ventures...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

12 things you don't know about Dale Earnhardt Jr.

WILKESBORO, N.C. — From gracing the covers of GQ, and Rolling Stone magazines to playing cameo roles in major motion pictures there’s a lot to know about Dale Earnhardt Jr. He will race Wednesday at North Wilkesboro Speedway for JR Motorsports’ entry in the CARS Tour. As...
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Erin Matson Named National and ACC Offensive Player of the Week

A week into her final season as a Tar Heel, UNC field hockey superstar Erin Matson is already collecting hardware. After a weekend in Winston-Salem which saw Carolina take down two Top 5 teams, Matson was named the Offensive Player of the Week both in the ACC and nationally. In...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

Be Like Mike: NASCAR’s Wallace switching numbers like Jordan

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Bubba Wallace is switching numbers, just like his famous car owner Michael Jordan did. Wallace will drive the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing the rest of the season instead of his usual No. 23. The team announced the move Wednesday. The switch was made because the No. 45 car, previously […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
visitlakenorman.org

8 Breakfast and Brunch Spots in Lake Norman

Are you craving food early in the morning again or tired of making breakfast each day? The Lake Norman area has so many breakfast and brunch options to choose from that have phenomenal food and provide egg-cellent service. We put together a list of options you should consider for your next morning craving!
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Cooleemee: School boasts teacher, principal of the year

First day of school has begun and excitement was in the air at Cooleemee School Monday morning. Some children weren’t sure where to go to find their class but there was always a helping hand at their side to take them to their teacher. For security reasons, parents weren’t...
COOLEEMEE, NC
wunc.org

Superintendent says CMS board plans to defy NC school calendar law next year

Students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools start classes today, along with most other North Carolina districts, because that’s what state law requires. But Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh says next year the school board plans to follow Gaston County’s lead and start earlier. In 2004, North Carolina's General Assembly set a...
CHARLOTTE, NC

