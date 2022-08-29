Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Wife says Wilkes County pastor she was told was dead, is still alive
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A Wilkes County pastor emulated the story of his religion this week when his death certificate was supposedly redacted three days after he was declared dead. "I just wanted to give a quick unexpected update here," Megan Marlow began on a Facebook live, Wednesday evening.
WXII 12
Wilkes County pastor remembered as dedicated father with joyful spirit
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — The community in Wilkes County is mourning the loss of Grace Baptist Church Pastor Ryan Marlow over the weekend after nearly two weeks in the hospital. He's remembered as a man who dedicated his life to being there for others. "He was such a good...
chapelboro.com
Koh’s Notebook: Homecoming
There’s a running joke that App State fans moonlight in Carolina blue when no one is looking. But for yours truly, that’s rather close to the truth. My family moved to Boone back in 2000. Though I was born in New England, I still consider Boone my hometown and likely always will. I grew up during the glory days of App State football under legendary head coach Jerry Moore, who led the program to its greatest seasons ever. Moore’s Mountaineers won three straight FCS (then known as Division I-AA) national championships in 2005, 2006 and 2007. I was 9, 10 and 11 years old.
AOL Corp
Concord Mills closes after shooting + ‘Future of the children’ up to NC Supreme Court
Hey, everyone! KJ here. There’s a new episode of “Sports Legends of the Carolinas” out today and it’s a real good one. Legendary former Clemson coach Danny Ford, who led the Tigers to their first national title in 1981, talks with Scott Fowler about life, farming and the reasons why he left football for good at age 49.
‘Bar Rescue’ filming underway at NC bar and grill
HICKORY, N.C. (WGHP) — Filming for the reality show “Bar Rescue” is currently underway in Hickory, according to the News & Record. The Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill in Hickory, located on U.S. Highway 70 SW, confirmed on Tuesday that the bar will be featured on the show. “Bar Rescue’s” Jon Taffer offers tips […]
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this cafe in North Carolina.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pastor pushing for change after grandson died of overdose
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A pastor is trying to bring change after his grandson died of an overdose. Bridge to Recovery addiction treatment center lined its lawn with purple flags to symbolize the victims who have died from overdose in North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Department of...
Taylorsville Times
The Farmers’ Daughter opens Country Store
The Farmers’ Daughter hosted a ribbon cutting and Grand Opening of their NEW Country Store on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at 2180 Friendship Church Road, Taylorsville. Owners Jason and Amy Douglas invited the contractors who made the country store possible, Carolina Farm Credit, and family to the ceremony and served them the first of many fresh-made deli sandwiches.
lakenormanpublications.com
Permanent home in sight for growing Denver church
DENVER – After more than 15 years since its establishment, Church at Denver will soon have a home to call its own. Founded in 2006, Church at Denver started out with six families from Charlotte’s Northside Baptist Church. Under the leadership of its four founding elders, the non-denominational church held its first service at Lake Norman Gymnastics Academy on Pilot Knob Road.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Football: A Weekend in the Mountains
I graduated from Appalachian State University in December of 2016, having fully enjoyed my bonus semester in that mountain town, holding two degrees and completely unsure of what my next move would be as I left the high country. I dearly loved each of my four (and a half) years in the western part of the state, and I think my penchant for skipping class and exploring the surrounding area qualifies me uniquely to write this pseudo-guide to the area surrounding Kidd Brewer Stadium, colloquially known as ‘The Rock,’ where our Tar Heels will undergo the first true road test of the season.
AOL Corp
School year begins with almost 400 teaching vacancies in major North Carolina district
Almost 400 teaching positions remain open as students return to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina on Monday. In addition to the 390 teaching positions that remain unfilled, there are an additional 38 vacancies for bus drivers, according to a spokesperson for the district. The shortage affects the second-largest school district...
beckersspine.com
Carolina NeuroSurgery & Spine Associates: 7 fast facts
Charlotte, N.C.-based Carolina NeuroSurgery & Spine Associates is the largest independent spine group in the country with 35 surgeons performing spine surgery. 1. Carolina NeuroSurgery & Spine Associates has 33 neurosurgeons and 2 orthopedic spine surgeons. Eleven of the neurosurgeons are spine-only specialists. 2. The practice has two joint ventures...
City attorney: Incoming councilman can be sworn in, may face criminal penalties
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Attorney Patrick Baker told the Charlotte City Council that incoming Councilman James Smuggie Mitchell will be able to be sworn in but may be subjected to criminal penalties if he owns as much of a construction company that he claims he does. The memo, which...
WXII 12
12 things you don't know about Dale Earnhardt Jr.
WILKESBORO, N.C. — From gracing the covers of GQ, and Rolling Stone magazines to playing cameo roles in major motion pictures there’s a lot to know about Dale Earnhardt Jr. He will race Wednesday at North Wilkesboro Speedway for JR Motorsports’ entry in the CARS Tour. As...
chapelboro.com
Erin Matson Named National and ACC Offensive Player of the Week
A week into her final season as a Tar Heel, UNC field hockey superstar Erin Matson is already collecting hardware. After a weekend in Winston-Salem which saw Carolina take down two Top 5 teams, Matson was named the Offensive Player of the Week both in the ACC and nationally. In...
Be Like Mike: NASCAR’s Wallace switching numbers like Jordan
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Bubba Wallace is switching numbers, just like his famous car owner Michael Jordan did. Wallace will drive the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing the rest of the season instead of his usual No. 23. The team announced the move Wednesday. The switch was made because the No. 45 car, previously […]
visitlakenorman.org
8 Breakfast and Brunch Spots in Lake Norman
Are you craving food early in the morning again or tired of making breakfast each day? The Lake Norman area has so many breakfast and brunch options to choose from that have phenomenal food and provide egg-cellent service. We put together a list of options you should consider for your next morning craving!
ourdavie.com
Cooleemee: School boasts teacher, principal of the year
First day of school has begun and excitement was in the air at Cooleemee School Monday morning. Some children weren’t sure where to go to find their class but there was always a helping hand at their side to take them to their teacher. For security reasons, parents weren’t...
wunc.org
Superintendent says CMS board plans to defy NC school calendar law next year
Students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools start classes today, along with most other North Carolina districts, because that’s what state law requires. But Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh says next year the school board plans to follow Gaston County’s lead and start earlier. In 2004, North Carolina's General Assembly set a...
