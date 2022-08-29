Read full article on original website
Janice Webb
4d ago
Barnes is far from hiding. I think Wisconsinites are tired, very tired of Johnsons antics. including his role on the electoral votes of the 2020 electionWe need Barnes and deserve a better man for the job. And that's Barnes!!
Voters share 'mixed emotions' ahead of Biden's primetime speech
Voters in several communities throughout Southeast Wisconsin have mixed reaction ahead of President Biden's primetime speech. Some say they're 'fired up' and ready to vote, others feel discouraged.
2 Wisconsin lawyers are under fire for efforts to overturn the 2020 election
Two Wisconsin lawyers are coming under fire for their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The 65 Project filed ethics complaints against 15 lawyers Wednesday, including Michael D. Dean of Brookfield and Daniel J. Eastman of Mequon, who were involved in a series of lawsuits on behalf of former President Donald Trump.
More than 90K homes could install rooftop solar in Wisconsin under Inflation Reduction Act
Financial incentives in the recently approved federal Inflation Reduction Act could help thousands of Wisconsin homeowners install solar panels or pursue energy efficiency projects. The act signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16 provides nearly $370 billion for the clean energy transition to combat climate change. That’s set to...
Wisconsin AG hopeful won’t commit to Trump in 2024
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican attorney general candidate won’t commit to voting for Donald Trump in 2024 if he runs for president again, putting him at odds with other top Republicans on the ballot in the battleground state this November. Eric Toney, a district...
PolitiFact Wisconsin: The election-year debate over claims to 'defund' police
Crime and funding police are already two big issues in the 2022 election, which is why PolitiFact Wisconsin is looking into a claim about defunding the police.
Wisconsin state license backlog delaying thousands of workers
Thousands of Wisconsin workers are waiting on the state's Department of Safety and Professional Services to issue them a license or renew an existing one. "Initially, it was pretty frustrating. This isn't just something I've experiencing, there's a lot of my co-workers that have been in this process for over a year or 2 years and they finally get their license after a couple years," said Steven Burton, a mental health case worker for Manitowoc County working on his out-of-state license at the time, and in limbo waiting for his Wisconsin license so he can work as a social worker.
Do Milwaukee green spaces reduce stress? Medical College of Wisconsin is about to find out
The Medical College of Wisconsin is about to conduct a project called Relax and Breathe Easy. Its goal is to determine how being in nature influences our stress levels. MCW research coordinator Courtney Jankowski says there's evidence that people feel more relaxed, focused and more calm as a result of spending time in nature, but Relax and Breathe Easy is designed to dig deeper.
Tim Michels: Journal Sentinel Attacks Mainstream Religious Charities in Political Hit Piece
I was under no illusions that the mainstream media was going to fairly cover this race. They’ve been in the tank for Tony Evers since he first announced he was running against Scott Walker five years ago. They have covered for him in the four years he’s failed as governor. They don’t ask him tough questions. They don’t examine his light schedule. They never press him when he ducks them. All this was well known as I was deciding whether or not to run for governor. Mainstream media bias is a known fact in politics. Every conservative knows this.
Wisconsin governor tepid about Biden campaign event
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s Democratic governor won’t be rude, but he’s also not rolling out the red carpet for President Joe Biden at an upcoming Labor Day campaign event. Gov. Tony Evers didn’t sound excited at all Monday when asked about the president’s upcoming visit...
Wisconsin Has Some Creative Ways Of Saying ‘You’re Drunk’
You'll want to make sure you have all the lingo down the next time you bend an elbow in Wisconsin. Riley and I got to talking about hangover cures and drinking on this morning's show. We have some experience with the subject (full disclosure, I'm a bit more experienced than Riley but he definitely has stories as well) and it does come up often on our show.
Old Fashioned Hall of Fame opening in Milwaukee
Central Standard Craft Distillery is embracing its Wisconsin roots and opening a Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee.
A New Youth Prison Site
The State of Wisconsin has been trying to close and relocate the youth prison site in Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake for some time now. It is located 30 miles north of Wausau right now. Governor Evers recently announced a site on the northwest side of Milwaukee would be the next location. The Common Council has to vote on the new location and approve it. $42 million dollars has been set a side for the new facility. The new location would be at 7930 W. Clinton Ave, a light industrial area. “The city of Milwaukee recognizes the incredible importance of not allowing delays in this project and the end goal of bringing kids closer to home,” Common Council President Jose Perez said in a press release.
Wisconsin lawmakers address national American Legion convention in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The American Legion is hosting its national convention this week at The Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. On Tuesday, the group heard from a number of lawmakers, including U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald and Rep. Gwen Moore and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. "I can assure you, we are not...
Walker's Point: A gathering space For Milwaukee's LGBT community 75 years and counting
Telephone House on 2nd and National before an arsonist burned it down in 1986. This intersection is nowadays considered the crossroads of Walker's Point, as well as the epicenter of LGBTQ nightlife since the club La Cage opened in 1984. For this week's Bubbler Talk, WUWM tackles this question submitted...
Evers raised more than any other Democratic statewide candidate in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have raised $25.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Tony Evers has raised more than any other Democrat. Evers is governor of Wisconsin and is running for reelection in 2022. Evers raised $21.7 million and spent $17.4 million between...
Milwaukee violence prevention fund, mayor had 'no clue' it existed
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Violence Prevention Fund grants money to groups trying to stop violence, but two of the three city leaders who were supposed to control it tell FOX6 they didn't have a say on the funds because they didn't know it existed. "I had no clue," said Milwaukee Mayor...
Gov. Evers directs $90M in federal pandemic funds to Wisconsin schools
Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday he would direct another $90 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to Wisconsin's K-12 schools. Wisconsin schools have already received $2.4 billion in federal relief funds during the course of the pandemic. This latest round will include $75 million focused on helping districts staff classrooms. Another $15 million is designated for mental health services for students.
Wis. SOS hopeful wants election control, won’t say how much
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican secretary of state hopeful wants lawmakers to hand the office control over elections, but she won’t say how much authority she wants or whether her duties should include unilaterally certifying presidential winners in the key battleground state. Amy Loudenbeck, a state...
Why cities like Milwaukee are scrambling to keep up with core service costs
TMJ4's Charles Benson talked with Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson about how much money the state should be sharing with municipalities.
