I was under no illusions that the mainstream media was going to fairly cover this race. They’ve been in the tank for Tony Evers since he first announced he was running against Scott Walker five years ago. They have covered for him in the four years he’s failed as governor. They don’t ask him tough questions. They don’t examine his light schedule. They never press him when he ducks them. All this was well known as I was deciding whether or not to run for governor. Mainstream media bias is a known fact in politics. Every conservative knows this.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO