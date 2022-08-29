Savannah DeMelo gets first USWNT call-up, replacing Trinity Rodman on roster

Savannah DeMelo has been added to the U.S. women’s national team roster for its upcoming friendlies against Nigeria , replacing Trinity Rodman who will miss out with a family commitment.

DeMelo is in the middle of a stellar rookie season with Racing Louisville, having started all 17 of the club’s regular season matches and scoring three goals. Her 1,520 minutes played lead all NWSL rookies.

DeMelo, who starred at USC before she was selected fourth overall in this year’s NWSL Draft, has represented the USWNT at several youth levels and played at the U-20 World Cup in 2016 and 2018.

The midfielder is the second new player added to the roster, after Hailie Mace was named as an injury replacement for Kelley O’Hara last week.

The USWNT will face Nigeria on Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, and then on September 6 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Related

Hailie Mace earns USWNT recall as injury replacement for Kelley O'Hara

Don't expect to see Mia Fishel with the USWNT anytime soon

USWNT opts for continuity in roster for Nigeria friendlies