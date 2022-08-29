Read full article on original website
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'
Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern
Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Should Matt Campbell Turn Down the Nebraska Job?
With Nebraska now all but certain to fire skipper Scott Frost on October 1 we’ve now prematurely reached the point of the season where Iowa State fans think they matter, as head coach Matt Campbell is almost certain to be one of the names on the top of Nebraska’s shortlist. Let me just rip this band aid off for you now, Cyclone fans: if offered, Matt Campbell is 100% taking the job.
Strong thunderstorms skirt the Illinois border Monday afternoon
Strong to severe thunderstorms will skirt the Wisconsin/Illinois border Monday afternoon. The majority of the stronger thunderstorms will sit in Illinois; however, there is the potential for the northern edge of this thunderstorm complex to slide into extreme southern Wisconsin. What You Need To Know. Southern Wisconsin gets grazed by...
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
‘Tornado-Like' Winds Cause Extensive Damage During Chicago-Area Severe Weather Outbreak
A severe weather outbreak brought “tornado-like” winds to some parts of the Chicago area on Monday, with several measuring stations clocking gusts of nearly 80 miles per hour. A trained weather spotter in Stoutsburg, located in Indiana’s Jasper County, recorded a wind gust of 78 miles per hour...
Motorcyclist life flighted to hospital after crash in Western Iowa
ATLANTIC, Iowa — A man is being treated at an Omaha hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Cass County. It happened at 6:00 Saturday morning. The Iowa State Patrol reports Carlos Herrera was life flighted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center after being thrown from his motorcycle. Troopers...
Storms have quickly intensified- Severe thunderstorm warning has just been issued for portions of Kendall, Will, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, and Cook counties; valid through 12:30 pm CDT
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1140 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN KENDALL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... CENTRAL DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 1230 PM CDT. * AT 1139 AM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR GENOA TO NEAR CORTLAND TO NEAR WATERMAN, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... AURORA, NAPERVILLE, ELGIN, SCHAUMBURG, BOLINGBROOK, PALATINE, WHEATON, HOFFMAN ESTATES, DOWNERS GROVE, DEKALB, LOMBARD, BARTLETT, STREAMWOOD, CAROL STREAM, ROMEOVILLE, HANOVER PARK, CARPENTERSVILLE, ADDISON, GLENDALE HEIGHTS AND ELK GROVE VILLAGE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 265 AND 269. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 88 AND 132. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 42 AND 68. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 3. I-355 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 11 AND 21, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 24 AND 30. THIS INCLUDES... NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS BASEBALL, AURORA UNIVERSITY, BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, DUPAGE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, ELGIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE, FERMILAB, HARPER COLLEGE, IL MATH AND SCIENCE ACADEMY, KANE COUNTY COUGARS BALLPARK, MORTON ARBORETUM, WAUBONSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, AND WHEATON COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, Illinois
The Thompson FamilyMissing Persons Awareness Network. 43-year-old Lydia Thompson and her 40-year-old husband Everett had two boys, 8-year-old Andrew and 11-year-old Everett, Jr. They raised their family in the 8100 block of Rhodes Avenue in Chicago, and the couple owned EAT, a restaurant in Park Manor. Lydia’s father passed away and willed the home to Lydia and her siblings. Each one owned one-third of the property. Lydia had a brother named Kenneth White, who had just been released from prison due to a rape conviction. Kenneth came to live at the house, which made everyone unhappy. Everett’s family felt Kenneth was a “freeloader”, the Charley Project reports. About four months after he moved in, Lydia called 911 and told authorities that Kenneth threatened to kill her with an ax. The police came, but no one was arrested or charged with an offense.
Residents recall Monday's suburban severe storm damage
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Powerful winds and heavy rain pounding Chicago' s North Side and the suburbs Monday afternoon.The storm knocked down several trees, one falling on a car in Skokie. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei has a look at the aftermath where the damage is very scattered, but in parts of one neighborhood, it's severe.A very large part of a tree snapped off during the storms and came right down on a car just looking at this i would say it's a total loss. The car in front seems to be fine with just some minor scratches on the other side.Neighbors said...
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
Motorcyclist killed in Cornhusker Highway accident identified
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department has identified the 29-year-old man who died due to a motorcycle accident on Cornhusker Highway Friday. LPD said 29-year-old Erik Calhoun of Lincoln was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries he sustained from the crash. Friday night around...
#1 Indoor Entertainment Center In The World Officially Opened In Illinois
If you didn't hear before in a recent story, the place where you can play endless arcade games and enjoy an entire day of fun with your fam just opened in Romeoville, Illinois. With over 135,000 square feet of entertainment, there's bound to be something you and everyone in your...
Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts talk about the matchup and the past week in Ireland. Lincoln Northwest plays first football game. Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT. It...
