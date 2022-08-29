BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1140 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN KENDALL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... CENTRAL DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 1230 PM CDT. * AT 1139 AM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR GENOA TO NEAR CORTLAND TO NEAR WATERMAN, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... AURORA, NAPERVILLE, ELGIN, SCHAUMBURG, BOLINGBROOK, PALATINE, WHEATON, HOFFMAN ESTATES, DOWNERS GROVE, DEKALB, LOMBARD, BARTLETT, STREAMWOOD, CAROL STREAM, ROMEOVILLE, HANOVER PARK, CARPENTERSVILLE, ADDISON, GLENDALE HEIGHTS AND ELK GROVE VILLAGE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 265 AND 269. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 88 AND 132. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 42 AND 68. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 3. I-355 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 11 AND 21, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 24 AND 30. THIS INCLUDES... NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS BASEBALL, AURORA UNIVERSITY, BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, DUPAGE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, ELGIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE, FERMILAB, HARPER COLLEGE, IL MATH AND SCIENCE ACADEMY, KANE COUNTY COUGARS BALLPARK, MORTON ARBORETUM, WAUBONSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, AND WHEATON COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.

