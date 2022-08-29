Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Facebook Gaming is shutting down its app in October
It looks like the Facebook Gaming app will shut down on October 22 for both iOS and Android. However, users can still download their gaming app search data while it is still functional. “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you’ve done to...
Zendaya shares adorable baby photo celebrating her 26th birthday
Zendaya is sharing her appreciation for her fans and followers, after receiving multiple birthday messages for her 26th birthday. And while many online users were expecting to see her boyfriend’s birthday wishes, Tom Holland is currently on a social media hiatus, starting early August. The ‘Euphoria’ star, who was...
Digital Trends
I love the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but the Flip 4 is winning my heart
Since the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, I’ve been a Fold guy. Earlier this year, I used the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as my daily driver for about six months and got so used to it that transitioning to my iPhone 13 Pro Max was a heartbreaking move. After all, I need that screen estate!
Digital Trends
Hisense U8H mini-LED TV review: a budget videophile’s dream
Hisense once again has shattered my expectations. The Hisense U8H is the company’s first mini-LED television. Since I’d yet to be impressed with any TV brand’s first attempt at the next-gen LED backlighting tech, I figured I already had good reason to temper my expectations. Add to that the fact that Hisense’s TV’s haven’t historically produced what I’d call “accurate” picture quality — at least not without considerable tweaking — and I thought I had enough experience to suggest I knew the U8H before I’d unboxed it.
Comments / 0