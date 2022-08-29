ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Digital Trends

Facebook Gaming is shutting down its app in October

It looks like the Facebook Gaming app will shut down on October 22 for both iOS and Android. However, users can still download their gaming app search data while it is still functional. “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you’ve done to...
VIDEO GAMES
HOLAUSA

Zendaya shares adorable baby photo celebrating her 26th birthday

Zendaya is sharing her appreciation for her fans and followers, after receiving multiple birthday messages for her 26th birthday. And while many online users were expecting to see her boyfriend’s birthday wishes, Tom Holland is currently on a social media hiatus, starting early August. The ‘Euphoria’ star, who was...
CELEBRITIES
Digital Trends

I love the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but the Flip 4 is winning my heart

Since the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, I’ve been a Fold guy. Earlier this year, I used the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as my daily driver for about six months and got so used to it that transitioning to my iPhone 13 Pro Max was a heartbreaking move. After all, I need that screen estate!
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Hisense U8H mini-LED TV review: a budget videophile’s dream

Hisense once again has shattered my expectations. The Hisense U8H is the company’s first mini-LED television. Since I’d yet to be impressed with any TV brand’s first attempt at the next-gen LED backlighting tech, I figured I already had good reason to temper my expectations. Add to that the fact that Hisense’s TV’s haven’t historically produced what I’d call “accurate” picture quality — at least not without considerable tweaking — and I thought I had enough experience to suggest I knew the U8H before I’d unboxed it.
ELECTRONICS

