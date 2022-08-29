ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco fire strike team heads to Oregon to battle deadly Rum Creek Fire

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31jDBw_0hZfszIL00

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX 5 newsroom 12:25

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 17-person San Francisco fire department strike team was dispatched to southern Oregon Monday to join the battle against the raging Rum Creek Fire that has already claimed the life of a firefighter.

The department tweeted that it was sending six vehicles and 17 personnel to the blaze which was spread rapidly through a rural area  in southwest Oregon, destroying several structures and forcing evacuations.

Among those evacuated was Persia P, who took to Twitter to thank the SF firefighters.

"From the residents of level 1 and 2 evac we would like to THANK YOU for helping us! So many of us have families and livestock. Here in southern Oregon we do not forget!"

The massive smoke plume from the fire triggered an air quality advisory in the Bay Area.

Officials tweeted Monday morning -- "Smoke from the #RumCreekFire & #SixRiversLightningComplexFire have increased levels of particulate matter in the Bay Area. If you smell smoke, take steps to protect your health"

The Rum Creek Fire had burned almost 15 square miles by early Sundy, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. That's more than double the 7 square miles reported Saturday.

A house and two mining structures were destroyed, fire spokesperson Scott Owen said.

A heat wave moving into the area in coming days could worsen the situation and make it easier for fuels to burn, officials said.

With much of the region in drought, Oregon Gov Kate Brown declared a state of emergency due to the imminent threat of wildfires statewide, which Brown said was unlikely to recede in the near future. The order allows National Guard troops to be deployed and respond to fires as needed throughout the remainder of the wildfire season.

A remote area with about 200 people and more than 100 houses and other structures remained under evacuation, according to information from Josephine County Emergency Management.

The evacuation included the unincorporated community of Galice. Sections of the Rogue River, which is popular among rafters and fishers, were closed to recreation because of the fire.

Brown's office on Saturday announced she had invoked an emergency act that cleared the way for the State Fire Marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local firefighters and to support a coordinated response.

More crews were brought in to fight the fire and a second aviation base was added, officials said. By Sunday morning, helicopters and air tankers dumped 1 million gallons of water and 1 million gallons of retardant on the fire.

The fire was started by lightning on Aug. 17 and killed Logan Taylor, a 25-year-old firefighter, after he was struck by a tree the next day. Brown ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff on Monday in honor of Taylor, with his memorial service to be held the same day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Second consecutive Flex Alert goes into effect; additional alerts anticipated during heat wave

FOLSOM -- California's power grid operators have extended its Flex Alert into Friday, calling on residents to continue conserving electricity during the current heat wave gripping the Bay Area and the state.  The Flex Alert was in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a second day on Thursday. That is the same period it will be in effect Friday. Officials are urging consumers to reduce use of electricity from during those times when there is most stress on the grid and solar energy production is declining. Meaningful consumer conservation during Wednesday's Flex Alert reduced the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Map: All the wildfires burning in California

LOS ANGELES - California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

South Bay crews clear dried vegetation ahead of weekend heat wave

SARATOGA -- With hot temperatures forecast through Labor Day weekend, firefighters across the Bay Area are concerned about the increase fire danger from already dried-out hillsides.The newly formed Fuels Reduction Crew with Santa Clara County Fire is working hard now to clear brush in the Saratoga Hills, so they never have to battle a massive wildfire in this very place."Every summer, we're eclipsing a new record every single year," said Mike Mathiesen, Santa Clara County's Battalion Chief of Pre-Fire Management and Wildfire Resilience. "It used to be a joke that this is the worst fire season ever. And that's...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

'We're living in an era of extremes'; Temperatures begin climb to triple digits

SAN FRANCISCO -- Laboring will be the optimum word for the upcoming holiday weekend as soaring triple-digit temperatures create challenging conditions for residents, firefighters battling wildfires and air conditioning units powered by the state's overtaxed power grid.While warnings and alerts from the National Weather Service were already in place in the state's interior and in Southern California, the Bay Area will continue getting a reprieve on Thursday.But the heat up is on the way as a high pressure dome will settle over the region for the Labor Day weekend.  The weather service has issued an excessive heat warning starting at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Oregon State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

High pressure dome begins turning up the heat across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - A dome of high pressure began settling over the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday, turning up the heat to sweltering triple digit temperatures through the Labor Day weekend.The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the region, beginning on Saturday morning through Tuesday evening. "This (the forecast) suggests both hot daytime temperatures and problems cooling the thermal belts overnight," the weather service warned. "So we are entering into a period of dangerous heat beginning on Thursday for the Central Coast and expanding to the remainder of the Bay Area this weekend."The blanket of oppressive heat...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
UPI News

California braces for dangerous heat wave, possible blackouts

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- California is bracing for the worst heat wave of the year, as experts warn record temperatures for the next six days could lead to blackouts. A "dangerous heat warning" is in effect from Wednesday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service, as a "heat dome" is expected to drive peak temperatures from San Diego to Sacramento to highs of 112 degrees through Saturday and up to 115 degrees on Sunday and Monday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area day laborers face few options amid soaring temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO -- People throughout the Bay Area are trying to find ways to avoid the heat by staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces, but some don't have that option.Among those are day laborers who are forced to work outside to support themselves and their families. So how do they handle the oppressive heat?"Drink water, a lot of water. The important thing is to stay hydrated," said Héctor, a labor worker in the East Bay. Héctor arrived at Monument Impact around 7 a.m. Thursday. It's a place in Concord that offers a number of services, including connecting workers with employers if...
CONCORD, CA
The Associated Press

California governor declares heat wave state of emergency

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Operators of California’s power grid called for statewide voluntary conservation of electricity Wednesday as a heat wave spread over the West and they warned that there could be energy shortages if conditions worsen. The call for conservation between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. came as excessive-heat warnings expanded to all of Southern California and up into the Central Valley, and were predicted to spread into Northern California later in the week and get hotter over the weekend. The California Independent System Operator said in issuing the “Flex Alert” that high temperatures were pushing up energy demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and tightening available power supplies. More of the alerts are possible through the Labor Day weekend. Gov. Gavin Newsom emphasized the role climate change was playing in the heat wave as he urged residents to curb power use.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Owen
Person
Kate Brown
TODAY.com

California wildfire forces major interstate to close

The so-called Route Fire in Southern California continues to burn out of control near Log Angeles. It has already burned nearly 5,000 acres and forced Interstate 5 to close in both directions. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer is tracking the heat wave fueling the flames.Sept. 1, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fast Company

After a devastating wildfire, this tiny Oregon town built back greener

When he woke up early in the morning on September 8, 2020, the first thing that Michael Biggs noticed was the wind. It was stronger than he’d ever experienced in the area. The Southern Oregon air was hot and dry. He posted a message on Facebook warning neighbors of the risk of wildfire, and later left for a hike with his dogs. While he was gone, he got a text from his wife: She could see black smoke rising from the south.
OREGON STATE
CBS San Francisco

California power grid operators issue alerts; Newsom declares state of emergency

FOLSOM -- Operators of California's power grid issued an Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) Watch as well as a Flex Alert Wednesday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation because of the high energy demand as a heat wave settles over the Bay Area and the state.Also on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the western heat wave to increase energy and reduce demand. The executive order allows the state to procure additional short-term energy supply and encourages businesses and industry to restrict energy use."Mega drought, means less megawatts," Newsom said Wednesday, referring to the state's ongoing drought impacting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

'Cool-down' gives Bay Area short reprieve from sweltering Labor Day weather

SAN FRANCISO -- It may only be for 24 hours or so, but Bay Area residents got a short reprieve Friday from the triple digit heat that a has toasted other regions of California.A layer of fog rolled through the Golden Gate Bridge, stirring up cooling morning breezes along the San Francisco Bay shoreline and keeping the heat wave in check.The National Weather Service said temperatures will remain 5-10 degrees above seasonal averages through Saturday. Then the heat up begins in earnest. "This heat event is a marathon and not a sprint," forecasters said. "The peak of the heat...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Southern Oregon#Rum#San Francisco Fire#The Rum Creek Fire#National
centraloregondaily.com

150 miles eastbound I-84 in eastern Oregon closed for wildfire

More than 150 miles of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon were closed Thursday afternoon due to a wildfire. Westbound lanes were reopened Thursday evening, but eastbound remained closed. The hope was to fully reopen the freeway by 7:00 p.m. The wildfire is between mileposts 365 and 367, but the eastbound...
PENDLETON, OR
SFGate

Crews face heat wave along with California wildfires

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battling a Southern California wildfire were pulled back at times to find rest and shade on Thursday, a day after seven were sent to the hospital in the midst of a grueling heat wave. Progress on the Route Fire in northwestern Los Angeles County...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KTLA

Newsom urges Californians to conserve energy amid heat wave

Amid record-breaking heat expected this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom reminded residents about the importance of conserving energy when temperatures rise. During an address Wednesday afternoon, Newsom discussed ways Californians can stay safe from extreme heat, the strain the extreme weather will place on the grid, and state actions to respond to immediate emergencies. “One thing […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
70K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy