San Francisco fire strike team heads to Oregon to battle deadly Rum Creek Fire

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 17-person San Francisco fire department strike team was dispatched to southern Oregon Monday to join the battle against the raging Rum Creek Fire that has already claimed the life of a firefighter.

The department tweeted that it was sending six vehicles and 17 personnel to the blaze which was spread rapidly through a rural area in southwest Oregon, destroying several structures and forcing evacuations.

Among those evacuated was Persia P, who took to Twitter to thank the SF firefighters.

"From the residents of level 1 and 2 evac we would like to THANK YOU for helping us! So many of us have families and livestock. Here in southern Oregon we do not forget!"

The massive smoke plume from the fire triggered an air quality advisory in the Bay Area.

Officials tweeted Monday morning -- "Smoke from the #RumCreekFire & #SixRiversLightningComplexFire have increased levels of particulate matter in the Bay Area. If you smell smoke, take steps to protect your health"

The Rum Creek Fire had burned almost 15 square miles by early Sundy, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. That's more than double the 7 square miles reported Saturday.

A house and two mining structures were destroyed, fire spokesperson Scott Owen said.

A heat wave moving into the area in coming days could worsen the situation and make it easier for fuels to burn, officials said.

With much of the region in drought, Oregon Gov Kate Brown declared a state of emergency due to the imminent threat of wildfires statewide, which Brown said was unlikely to recede in the near future. The order allows National Guard troops to be deployed and respond to fires as needed throughout the remainder of the wildfire season.

A remote area with about 200 people and more than 100 houses and other structures remained under evacuation, according to information from Josephine County Emergency Management.

The evacuation included the unincorporated community of Galice. Sections of the Rogue River, which is popular among rafters and fishers, were closed to recreation because of the fire.

Brown's office on Saturday announced she had invoked an emergency act that cleared the way for the State Fire Marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local firefighters and to support a coordinated response.

More crews were brought in to fight the fire and a second aviation base was added, officials said. By Sunday morning, helicopters and air tankers dumped 1 million gallons of water and 1 million gallons of retardant on the fire.

The fire was started by lightning on Aug. 17 and killed Logan Taylor, a 25-year-old firefighter, after he was struck by a tree the next day. Brown ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff on Monday in honor of Taylor, with his memorial service to be held the same day.