Minnesota State

This Is The Most Famous Athlete In Minnesota

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Every state has their own "hometown hero," that one person who conquered the odds and made it big. This individual could be a musician , actor, or poet — But today we're talking about all-star athletes. Top US Casinos recently compiled a list of the most revered athletes in each state in the country.

About one third of the states (17) ranked an NBA icon as their leading star, which makes basketball the leader in terms of state selections. Football stars also dominate the selection with 14 states. Here's how Top US Casinos compiled their data:

To reveal each U.S. state’s most celebrated sporting hero, we first collected data for each of the fifty states’ most successful and prodigious athletes from Bleacher Report. From here, we analyzed each athlete’s respective Wikipedia page to assess visits during a twelve-month period between March 2020-March 2021. The athlete for each state with the most page views during this period is considered their area’s leading hometown hero.

So, who's the best of the best in Minnesota? Kevin Garnett . Although Garnett was born in South Carolina, he led the Minnesota Timberwolves to the franchise's first playoff appearance, according to Britannica . While here, he was named an All-Star in 10 of his first 12 seasons.

Photo: Getty Images

TAMPA, FL
