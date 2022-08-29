ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine, IA

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cynthia C. Edwards

Cynthia Carol Edwards, 56, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at home. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Greenwood Cemetery. Reverend Darryl Erickson will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1,...
MUSCATINE, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Lina S. Oberhaus

Lina Sarah Oberhaus, 85, of Muscatine, Iowa passed away on August 22, 2022, at Bickford Cottage. She was a daughter of the late Christopher “Kit” Logsdon and Eliza Durbin Logsdon. Lina was born in Sunfish, KY, where she graduated from St. John’s Catholic School in 1955. After high...
MUSCATINE, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Labor Day schedule for City of Muscatine services

City of Muscatine offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, for Labor Day. The City reminds residents that there will be several service changes due to the holiday closure. MuscaBus, Muscatine’s Public Transit system, will not offer bus service on Monday, Sept. 5. The service normally does not...
MUSCATINE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Muscatine, IA
Obituaries
City
Muscatine, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Trinity Muscatine Friends to host mum sale fundraiser on September 6

Trinity Muscatine Friends will be hosting a mum sale on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Trinity Hospital located at 1518 Mulberry Ave. All proceeds collected from flower sales will benefit Trinity Hospital projects. This is a perfect opportunity to get ready for fall while supporting your local hospital.
MUSCATINE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy