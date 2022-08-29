On August 30th, 2022, New York State Troopers arrested Joel Ross, 36, of Dunkirk, for Driving While Intoxicated. The Troopers observed an accident scene on Brigham Road in Dunkirk. Investigation revealed that Ross was driving north on Brigham Road when he struck a barricade that was blocking northbound traffic. Ross was placed under arrest after failing several SFSTs and transported to SP Fredonia where he provided a breath sample of .11. Ross was then processed, issued tickets and released. Ross is scheduled to appear in the city of Dunkirk Court next month. Ross was not injured in the accident.

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO