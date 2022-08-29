Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnynewsnow.com
19-Year-Old Accused Of Leading Police On A High-Speed Vehicle Pursuit
HANOVER, NY (WNY News Now) – A 19-year-old is facing several charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed vehicle pursuit in northern Chautauqua County this week. Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over Donato Schade’s vehicle on Route 5 and 20 in the Town of Hanover just before midnight last Sunday.
Driver fails to elude Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 19-year-old driver has been arrested after allegedly refusing to comply with a traffic stop. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at about 11:51 p.m. on Aug. 28 on Routes 5 and 20 in Hanover, New York. A traffic stop was […]
Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to suspected road rage shooting
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a Buffalo man has been sentenced in connection to a suspected road rage shooting in July 2021.
Convicted felon arrested in connection to Oxford Avenue shooting
The Queen City man was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Tuesday afternoon shooting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo Police: Man arrested, charged for Tuesday afternoon shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the city. Police say 41-year-old Jamie Ware of Buffalo has been arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon. The shooting happened on Oxford Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police say...
chautauquatoday.com
South Dayton man charged with drug possession
A South Dayton man is facing a drug possession charge after a report of a suspicious vehicle on Main Street in the village of South Dayton. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call shortly before 1 am last Friday. 33-year-old Dustin Martin was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree after he was allegedly found to be in possession of narcotics. He's scheduled to appear in South Dayton Village Court at a later date.
Man and woman face multiple gun, drug, and robbery charges
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that a man and woman are facing multiple gun, drug, and robbery charges.
WGRZ TV
Crimestoppers Seek Tips On Deadly Stabbing
If you recognize this person. They say he's a suspect in the deadly stabbing of William Graham on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo last Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man charged for threatening to shoot person, DUI in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Butler man is in jail after he was charged with threatening to shoot another man and driving while intoxicated. On Aug. 23, just before 6 p.m., state police were sent to Owls Nest Road in Highland Township for possible gunshots. According to court documents, a man called police saying […]
erienewsnow.com
Man Convicted of Homicide by Vehicle in McKean County Crash
A jury convicted a man of homicide by vehicle in a McKean County crash, according to the district attorney. Daniel Oaks II was also found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle following the eight-day jury trial. The crash happened in Duke Center Sept. 8,...
Wellsville Police Charge Man for Failing to Appear on Petit Larceny Charge
WELLSVILLE, NY – Wellsville Police, acting on a Bench Warrant issued by the Wellsville Village...
Two charged with gun, drug and robbery offenses
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Mayville woman and a Jamestown man have been charged on gun, drug and robbery offenses after police say they ran a narcotics conspiracy over 18 months. Police say that between November 2020 and April 2022, 41-year-old Alisha Klinger of Mayville and 36-year-old Jacob Snow of Jamestown conspired with others to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wellsvillesun.com
Cuba man arrested for assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, contempt
On August 28th, 2022, at approximately 4:30p.m., Cuba Police arrested Thomas J. Kazanjian, 68 of Cuba. Kazanjian was arrested on charges of criminal contempt of a court order 2nd (2 counts, Misdemeanors), resisting arrest (Misdemeanor), assault 2nd (assault against a police officer, 2 counts – Felony) Kazanjian was processed and placed in front of a Friendship Town Justice and sent to the Allegany County Jail on $5,000.00 bail. Two Cuba Police Department officers were treated and released at the scene.
Woman charged following hit and run that left bicyclist in serious condition
A woman has been charged in a hit and run accident which left a bicyclist seriously injured. According to Erie Police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, 38-Year-Old Silvia Lasanta allegedly hit Amorie Gaines near East 8th and Ash streets on July 20. Police stated that Lasanta claimed to have an anxiety attack while driving which caused […]
nyspnews.com
DWI arrest in Dunkirk
On August 30th, 2022, New York State Troopers arrested Joel Ross, 36, of Dunkirk, for Driving While Intoxicated. The Troopers observed an accident scene on Brigham Road in Dunkirk. Investigation revealed that Ross was driving north on Brigham Road when he struck a barricade that was blocking northbound traffic. Ross was placed under arrest after failing several SFSTs and transported to SP Fredonia where he provided a breath sample of .11. Ross was then processed, issued tickets and released. Ross is scheduled to appear in the city of Dunkirk Court next month. Ross was not injured in the accident.
Couple charged in fatal shooting in Tioga County
LIBERTY — Two people are charged in a fatal shooting Friday that police say occurred after an estranged couple met in southern Tioga County to exchange custody of their child Friday. Leonardo Pagan-Acevedo, 33, of Bethlehem, and Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, are both charged with homicide and related...
erienewsnow.com
Two Chautauqua County Residents Indicted For Drug Trafficking
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – Two Chautauqua County residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking. The U.S. Attorney Office says that 41-year-old Alisha Klinger, of Mayville, and 36-year-old Jacob Snow, of Jamestown, were arraigned on several charges including, narcotics conspiracy, Hobbs Act Conspiracy, Hobbs Act Robbery, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence and in furtherance of drug trafficking.
wesb.com
Bradford Woman Accused of Stabbing her Mother
A Bradford woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her mother. According to Bradford Township Police, officers were dispatched for a 911 call Sunday Evening and found the victim, who said she had been stabbed in the stomach by her daughter, 47-year-old Jennifer Paulik. The victim was flown to UPMC...
chautauquatoday.com
Two Chautauqua County Residents Indicted on Federal Gun and Drug Charges, Hobbs Act Robbery
A federal grand jury has indicted two Chautauqua County residents on charges of narcotics conspiracy, Hobbs Act conspiracy, Hobbs Act robbery, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and in furtherance of drug trafficking. On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced the indictment against 41-year-old Alisha Klinger of Mayville and 36-year-old Jacob Snow of Jamestown, which was the result of an investigation by the Jamestown Police Department and the DEA.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Charged in Fake Check Scheme
A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail on a check-cashing scheme. On August 5th, Foster Township Police arrested Justin Hillard for cashing fraudulent checks at the Northwest Bank branch on East Main Street. Hillard reportedly told Police that he knew the checks were fake, and that he was cashing them for another man who would give him a cut.
Comments / 0