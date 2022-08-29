Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson: Gene Hallman’s trauma inspires ‘godly’ change, doctor’s push for infectious disease specialists
This is an opinion column. It was the puzzle for her. For Dr. Lily Colpitts, an infectious disease specialist, as she walked into the room in the Intensive Care Unit at Grandview Medical Center on a recent Sunday morning. Occupying the bed was a man drenched in sweat, his eyes closed, oblivious to conversations going on around him.
wbrc.com
Oh baby baby! Grandview Medical Center staff delivers hospital history
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Women’s Services Team at Grandview Medical Center made history delivering more than 340 babies in August 2022. Grandview tweeted, “We are thankful for every family who chooses and trusts Grandview with their care.” “And a big thank you to every team member who is part of the Grandview experience for all of our families and babies.”
Bham Now
Tonya Jones, Kamau Witherspoon and 51 others accepted as 2023 Leadership Birmingham Class
Leadership Birmingham announced their Class of 2023 this week, the 39th since the program’s inception in 1982. Fifty-three leaders will spend the next ten months together from September through June, learning about area challenges and opportunities from experts in education, economic development, government, justice, human services, diversity and inclusion, and quality of life.
Bham Now
TOGETHER IN TEAL BUTTERFLY
2:30 – 3:30 pm: Gate Opens, Registration, Live Music, & Announcements. Event features live music, vendor displays, and educational booths NLOCF host this annual event to raise awareness of ovarian cancer’s silent signs and symptoms, remember those who have lost their lives and honor those who are battling or have beaten ovarian cancer. This moving celebration features live music, educational booths, merchandise vendors and a moving program presented by ovarian cancer researchers and physicians. Over 500 painted ladies and monarchs will be released. You will not want to miss this beautiful, informative, and moving program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thebamabuzz.com
See which Alabama metro areas were named affordable US cities with the most home inventory
While the housing market is cooling off across the country, finding an affordable home is still a major challenge with skyrocketing rates and low inventory. However, according to Stessa, several Alabama metro areas including Birmingham-Hoover and Huntsville ranked among affordable cities with the most home inventory. Read on to find out more.
Government Technology
Alabama Co-Op Denied Broadband Expansion Funds
(TNS) — After being denied grant funding by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs that would have been used to deliver Sprout fiber optic Internet access to rural areas in Cullman County, the Cullman Electric Cooperative is "disappointed" but remains persistent. The nine Broadband Accessibility Fund grants...
This Alabama city is one of America’s fastest-growing for startup funding
Birmingham is the fourth fastest-growing startup city in the U.S. for the second quarter of 2022, according to a new market analysis. Early-stage investment firm York IE, based in New Hampshire, is out with its compilation of some of the biggest funding rounds for the period, and Birmingham made its first first-ever appearance in the report.
Bham Now
SanPeggio’s Pizza opening in former McFly’s space + 2 more NEW locations
We told you that one of our favorite local pizza joints, SanPeggio’s, is expanding to THREE more locations across Birmingham. Want to know where? Keep reading to see where the new spots will be and when you expect them to open. SanPeggio’s coming soon to Five Points. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shelby Reporter
14th annual Taste of Shelby County planned for Sept. 8
HOOVER – The 14th annual Taste of Shelby County will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8. Attendees will be able to enjoy a sampling of dishes and beverages from businesses across Shelby County. “It’s really just a great way to meet people, to network and enjoy food from across...
birminghamtimes.com
Retired Birmingham Police Weigh In on City’s Growing Homicides
Homicides are up across America, and Birmingham is no different. Local law enforcement points out, however, that “total” violent crime in the Magic City was actually down 22 percent as of August 25, 2022, compared with last year, August 25, 2021. Still, homicides (up 21.8 percent) get all of the headlines and raise questions about whether more officers are needed to reduce the number of murders. Most would agree that it’s not solely the responsibility of police, but it is true that as crime has increased, the number of officers has not.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham calling all parents with kids in K-3 grades to attend Literacy Act Town Hall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — On Tuesday, Birmingham City Schools is calling all parents to be a part of a town hall about reading for children in kindergarten through third grade. Learn more in the video above.
Bham Now
What’s open on Labor Day in Birmingham—food, drinks + more
We have a three day weekend ahead and the last thing you want to do is show up to your favorite spot in town only to find it closed for the holiday. Have no fear—from restaurants to movie theaters, here’s your guide to what’s open on Labor Day around Birmingham.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thearabtribune.com
AHS boys recognized for respect
While driving down Main Street Friday afternoon Cristal Ditto Sierra saw several young men and women running/training. They are members of the Arab High School cross country team. She’s noticed them before but didn’t really think anything of it. That is, until she was headed back home. After...
vestaviavoice.com
Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce welcomes Ascension St. Vincent’s to the city
Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce welcomes Ascension St. Vincent’s to the city of Vestavia Hills welcomed Ascension St. Vincent’s Primary Care to the city at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held by the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce at Ascension on Thursday, Aug. 25. The new health facility offers several...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Public Works expected dozens of new trucks to help keep city clean
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are working to improve street clean-up for liter and debris. Director of Public Works Josh Yates said they are expecting around eight new limb loader and picker trucks. He said those will help with limb and brush pick up after wind and rain storms.
Bham Now
Johnny’s Restaurant has the “Best Fried Food in Alabama” according to Food & Wine
Food & Wine Magazine recently named Johnny’s Restaurant in Homewood as home of the best fried food in the state. Keep reading to learn what makes the award winning spot so delicious (and what fried food to try next time you visit). Award winning catfish. You just know it’s...
birminghamtimes.com
‘I Missed Her so Much I Sent an Engagement Ring Through the Mail’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
wbrc.com
Widow begs officials to fund ambulance reform, blames shortage for husband’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The widow of a man who died after waiting on an ambulance that never came is dedicated to fighting for change in his honor. Lewis Commons died from a pulmonary embolism on August 29, 2020, just days before his 63rd birthday. His wife, Francine Commons, battled grief but clung to her faith to remain strong while calling for equal access to emergency services.
Archibald: Matrix and former employees end court battle, calling cease fire – for now
This is an opinion column. The Alabama-based covert intelligence company Matrix LLC and its Florida spawn Canopy Partners LLC – two groups linked to political and corporate intrigue in the two states, have for a year been locked in a scorched-earth battle of mutual destruction. Part of that played...
Tuscaloosa Cancer Survivor’s Food Truck Offers Fresh Southern Staples
A new local food truck, "The Spoon of Tuscaloosa," is now serving 'sustainable staples with soul' to the local community and the student populations of the area's University and colleges. The business has already made its mark on Tuscaloosa, catering athletic events and other and special occasions and hosting pop-up...
Comments / 0