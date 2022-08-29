ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Oh baby baby! Grandview Medical Center staff delivers hospital history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Women’s Services Team at Grandview Medical Center made history delivering more than 340 babies in August 2022. Grandview tweeted, “We are thankful for every family who chooses and trusts Grandview with their care.” “And a big thank you to every team member who is part of the Grandview experience for all of our families and babies.”
Bham Now

Tonya Jones, Kamau Witherspoon and 51 others accepted as 2023 Leadership Birmingham Class

Leadership Birmingham announced their Class of 2023 this week, the 39th since the program’s inception in 1982. Fifty-three leaders will spend the next ten months together from September through June, learning about area challenges and opportunities from experts in education, economic development, government, justice, human services, diversity and inclusion, and quality of life.
Bham Now

TOGETHER IN TEAL BUTTERFLY

2:30 – 3:30 pm: Gate Opens, Registration, Live Music, & Announcements. Event features live music, vendor displays, and educational booths NLOCF host this annual event to raise awareness of ovarian cancer’s silent signs and symptoms, remember those who have lost their lives and honor those who are battling or have beaten ovarian cancer. This moving celebration features live music, educational booths, merchandise vendors and a moving program presented by ovarian cancer researchers and physicians. Over 500 painted ladies and monarchs will be released. You will not want to miss this beautiful, informative, and moving program.
Alabama Health
Government Technology

Alabama Co-Op Denied Broadband Expansion Funds

(TNS) — After being denied grant funding by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs that would have been used to deliver Sprout fiber optic Internet access to rural areas in Cullman County, the Cullman Electric Cooperative is "disappointed" but remains persistent. The nine Broadband Accessibility Fund grants...
Shelby Reporter

14th annual Taste of Shelby County planned for Sept. 8

HOOVER – The 14th annual Taste of Shelby County will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8. Attendees will be able to enjoy a sampling of dishes and beverages from businesses across Shelby County. “It’s really just a great way to meet people, to network and enjoy food from across...
birminghamtimes.com

Retired Birmingham Police Weigh In on City’s Growing Homicides

Homicides are up across America, and Birmingham is no different. Local law enforcement points out, however, that “total” violent crime in the Magic City was actually down 22 percent as of August 25, 2022, compared with last year, August 25, 2021. Still, homicides (up 21.8 percent) get all of the headlines and raise questions about whether more officers are needed to reduce the number of murders. Most would agree that it’s not solely the responsibility of police, but it is true that as crime has increased, the number of officers has not.
thearabtribune.com

AHS boys recognized for respect

While driving down Main Street Friday afternoon Cristal Ditto Sierra saw several young men and women running/training. They are members of the Arab High School cross country team. She’s noticed them before but didn’t really think anything of it. That is, until she was headed back home. After...
vestaviavoice.com

Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce welcomes Ascension St. Vincent’s to the city

Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce welcomes Ascension St. Vincent’s to the city of Vestavia Hills welcomed Ascension St. Vincent’s Primary Care to the city at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held by the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce at Ascension on Thursday, Aug. 25. The new health facility offers several...
birminghamtimes.com

‘I Missed Her so Much I Sent an Engagement Ring Through the Mail’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
wbrc.com

Widow begs officials to fund ambulance reform, blames shortage for husband’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The widow of a man who died after waiting on an ambulance that never came is dedicated to fighting for change in his honor. Lewis Commons died from a pulmonary embolism on August 29, 2020, just days before his 63rd birthday. His wife, Francine Commons, battled grief but clung to her faith to remain strong while calling for equal access to emergency services.
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa Cancer Survivor’s Food Truck Offers Fresh Southern Staples

A new local food truck, "The Spoon of Tuscaloosa," is now serving 'sustainable staples with soul' to the local community and the student populations of the area's University and colleges. The business has already made its mark on Tuscaloosa, catering athletic events and other and special occasions and hosting pop-up...

