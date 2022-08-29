ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Man accused of opening fire in Saco

SACO (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of opening fire in Saco. Police say 61-year-old James Townsend of Saco started shooting Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. on Milliken Mills Road. Nobody was hurt and police took Townsend into custody Thursday afternoon. Police say Townsend wasn't allowed to have a gun...
SACO, ME
WPFO

Saco Police see alarming rise in OUI arrests

SACO (WGME) – Saco Police say they're seeing a huge rise in OUIs, and they're trying to get the word out to not drink and drive. In all of 2020, Saco had 77 OUI arrests. In all of 2021, there were 109 OUI arrests. So far this year, there...
SACO, ME
WPFO

Maine animal shelters to receive dozens of beagles rescued from Virginia facility

Maine shelters will reportedly begin to welcome dozens of beagles as part of national placement efforts of approximately 4,000 beagles removed from a facility in Virginia. The P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center in Camden says nine animal welfare organizations across the state have collaborated with the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) to receive dozens of beagles to Maine as part of the historic removal of beagles from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia.
CAMDEN, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baldwin, ME
State
Maine State
City
Seabrook, NH
City
Portland, ME
State
New Hampshire State
City
Brentwood, NH
City
Hampton, NH
Seabrook, NH
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Hampton, NH
Crime & Safety
WPFO

Portland police use CPR to save life of person who had overdosed

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department says two of its officers saved the life of a person who had overdosed on Cedar Street Tuesday. Police say bystanders gave the person several doses of Narcan, but they remained unconscious and without a pulse. Officer Garrick Rogers began giving the person...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Man found unconscious after assault and robbery in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say a man was assaulted and robbed in Portland on Tuesday. Officers responded to Cumberland Avenue near Cedar Street just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of an unconscious man on a sidewalk. Police say the 27-year-old Portland man, who is experiencing homelessness, was the victim...
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Beach#Rt
WPFO

Pot holes, housing top concerns at "Ask The I-Team" in Sanford

SANFORD, Maine (WGME) -- The CBS13 I-Team is On Your Side and on the road, this time at Gateway Park in Sanford. It was the I-Team's first in-person event since the beginning of the pandemic and investigative reporters Marissa Bodnar and Dan Lampariello heard concerns from more than a dozen viewers.
SANFORD, ME
WPFO

Proposed Montreal to Boston train would run through Maine

(BDN) -- Mainers could see easier rail access to Montreal if a new passenger train running from there to Boston secures backing. The proposed route would run east from Montreal to Sherbrooke before crossing the border into northeastern Vermont to Gorham, New Hampshire, and passing through Bethel, Auburn, Portland and Old Orchard Beach on the way to Beantown, according to the Montreal Gazette.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

This summer has been hard for Maine's hospitality industry -- and tourists are noticing

(BDN) -- Most of the Mainers who work in the state’s hospitality industry already know that this summer hasn’t been easy. Whether due to a housing shortage that is making it difficult for workers to find places to live or because the state is working hard to rebound from two summers of a pandemic, tourism in Maine just hasn’t quite been the same this year.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine sees some drought relief due to recent rain

Our recent rain has helped the drought... at least for some. York County is no longer in a severe drought. Severe drought conditions continue for coastal Cumberland County and the Midcoast, but there is some improvement. This is a drop from about 20% of Maine being in a drought to...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPFO

Need a boost? Maine teachers can get a free Dunkin' coffee

Dunkin' is offering Maine teachers a free coffee on Thursday. Participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Maine are treating teachers to a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday. No purchase necessary. Limit one free medium coffee per teacher. To learn more, visit DunkinDonuts.com.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Portland Sea Dogs beat New Hampshire Fisher Cats

MANCHESTER, NH -- Nick Northcut and Izzy Wilson both went deep, combining for five hits and five RBI, powering the Portland Sea Dogs (62-60, 32-21) to a 9-4 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (52-70, 21-32) on Wednesday at Delta Dental stadium. Portland’s offense exploded for five runs in...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Plan to build Maine's first Costco approved in Scarborough

SCARBOBOUGH (WGME) – The state’s first Costco store is coming to Scarborough. The Scarborough Planning Board approved Costco’s plan to build a 161,000 square foot facility with a gas station at the Innovation District of Scarborough Downs. Back in January, the town rejected Costco’s plan on the...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

New center in South Portland helps seniors connect

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- South Portland wants to help seniors connect. The city held a grand opening Wednesday for a newly renovated senior drop-in center at the South Portland Community Center. The recreation coordinator for senior programs says the center serves as a place for seniors to gather and meet...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

$1.9M to expand substance use disorder treatment in rural Maine

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- There's new money coming to fight the opioid epidemic in Maine. Governor Janet Mills announced nearly $2 million to expand substance use disorder treatment in rural parts of the state. Governor Mills announced $1.9 million in funding to continue the fight against substance use disorder. That money...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy