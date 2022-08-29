Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
Sudbay Automotive Makes $100,000 Gift To Sawyer Free 2025 CampaignGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Barry Goudreau former guitarist of BOSTON inducted The New England Music Hall of Fame. Sept.3rd. Hampton Beach CasinoES NEWS PRHampton, NH
7 Day New England Road Trip ItineraryJoJo's Cup of MochaSalem, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Related
WPFO
Maine man claiming to be employee accused of stealing merchandise from Limington store
LIMINGTON (WGME) -- A Maine man, who claimed to be an employee restocking shelves, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from a Limington store. The York County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to an alarm at Sleepers Supermarket early Thursday morning and found a man who appeared to be leisurely shopping in the store.
WPFO
Man accused of opening fire in Saco
SACO (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of opening fire in Saco. Police say 61-year-old James Townsend of Saco started shooting Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. on Milliken Mills Road. Nobody was hurt and police took Townsend into custody Thursday afternoon. Police say Townsend wasn't allowed to have a gun...
WPFO
Saco Police see alarming rise in OUI arrests
SACO (WGME) – Saco Police say they're seeing a huge rise in OUIs, and they're trying to get the word out to not drink and drive. In all of 2020, Saco had 77 OUI arrests. In all of 2021, there were 109 OUI arrests. So far this year, there...
WPFO
Maine animal shelters to receive dozens of beagles rescued from Virginia facility
Maine shelters will reportedly begin to welcome dozens of beagles as part of national placement efforts of approximately 4,000 beagles removed from a facility in Virginia. The P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center in Camden says nine animal welfare organizations across the state have collaborated with the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) to receive dozens of beagles to Maine as part of the historic removal of beagles from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
Smoke alarm concern leads Old Orchard Beach man to reach out to CBS 13 I-Team
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) – The CBS13 I-Team is looking into apartment safety concerns after an Old Orchard Beach man came to our Ask The I-Team event in Sanford Wednesday. Rick Johnson, who lives with his girlfriend in an apartment in OOB, told us the smoke detectors in the unit haven’t worked properly for months.
WPFO
Portland police use CPR to save life of person who had overdosed
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department says two of its officers saved the life of a person who had overdosed on Cedar Street Tuesday. Police say bystanders gave the person several doses of Narcan, but they remained unconscious and without a pulse. Officer Garrick Rogers began giving the person...
WPFO
Man found unconscious after assault and robbery in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say a man was assaulted and robbed in Portland on Tuesday. Officers responded to Cumberland Avenue near Cedar Street just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of an unconscious man on a sidewalk. Police say the 27-year-old Portland man, who is experiencing homelessness, was the victim...
WPFO
Police officers remind drivers to be cautious as Maine students head back to school
Summer break is ending as many Maine schools are starting up this week. Police departments are using this as a good time to remind everyone the rules of the road with more kids out and about. Students in Falmouth, Scarborough, Lewiston, and elsewhere are heading back to school on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Pot holes, housing top concerns at "Ask The I-Team" in Sanford
SANFORD, Maine (WGME) -- The CBS13 I-Team is On Your Side and on the road, this time at Gateway Park in Sanford. It was the I-Team's first in-person event since the beginning of the pandemic and investigative reporters Marissa Bodnar and Dan Lampariello heard concerns from more than a dozen viewers.
WPFO
Proposed Montreal to Boston train would run through Maine
(BDN) -- Mainers could see easier rail access to Montreal if a new passenger train running from there to Boston secures backing. The proposed route would run east from Montreal to Sherbrooke before crossing the border into northeastern Vermont to Gorham, New Hampshire, and passing through Bethel, Auburn, Portland and Old Orchard Beach on the way to Beantown, according to the Montreal Gazette.
WPFO
This summer has been hard for Maine's hospitality industry -- and tourists are noticing
(BDN) -- Most of the Mainers who work in the state’s hospitality industry already know that this summer hasn’t been easy. Whether due to a housing shortage that is making it difficult for workers to find places to live or because the state is working hard to rebound from two summers of a pandemic, tourism in Maine just hasn’t quite been the same this year.
WPFO
Maine sees some drought relief due to recent rain
Our recent rain has helped the drought... at least for some. York County is no longer in a severe drought. Severe drought conditions continue for coastal Cumberland County and the Midcoast, but there is some improvement. This is a drop from about 20% of Maine being in a drought to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPFO
Need a boost? Maine teachers can get a free Dunkin' coffee
Dunkin' is offering Maine teachers a free coffee on Thursday. Participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Maine are treating teachers to a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday. No purchase necessary. Limit one free medium coffee per teacher. To learn more, visit DunkinDonuts.com.
WPFO
South Portland offers rebates to families with low-to-moderate income for going green
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- There is chance for some South Portland residents to earn some green for going green. The city says it's incentivizing citizens with low-to-moderate income to reduce gas emissions. Households with a total income of under the median income of $111,700 qualify. Each family can get up...
WPFO
Portland Sea Dogs beat New Hampshire Fisher Cats
MANCHESTER, NH -- Nick Northcut and Izzy Wilson both went deep, combining for five hits and five RBI, powering the Portland Sea Dogs (62-60, 32-21) to a 9-4 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (52-70, 21-32) on Wednesday at Delta Dental stadium. Portland’s offense exploded for five runs in...
WPFO
Plan to build Maine's first Costco approved in Scarborough
SCARBOBOUGH (WGME) – The state’s first Costco store is coming to Scarborough. The Scarborough Planning Board approved Costco’s plan to build a 161,000 square foot facility with a gas station at the Innovation District of Scarborough Downs. Back in January, the town rejected Costco’s plan on the...
WPFO
South Portland launches new program to help low-to-middle-income families go green
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME)-- A new program is offering $250,000 to help South Portland residents go green while saving some money. The "Electrify Everything" rebate program is meant to help South Portland reach its goal of being carbon neutral by 2050. That's because half of the city's greenhouse gas emissions come...
WPFO
New center in South Portland helps seniors connect
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- South Portland wants to help seniors connect. The city held a grand opening Wednesday for a newly renovated senior drop-in center at the South Portland Community Center. The recreation coordinator for senior programs says the center serves as a place for seniors to gather and meet...
WPFO
$1.9M to expand substance use disorder treatment in rural Maine
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- There's new money coming to fight the opioid epidemic in Maine. Governor Janet Mills announced nearly $2 million to expand substance use disorder treatment in rural parts of the state. Governor Mills announced $1.9 million in funding to continue the fight against substance use disorder. That money...
WPFO
Casco Bay High School teacher honored to be nominated for Maine Teacher of the Year
PORTLAND (WGME) – A Casco Bay High School teacher is in the running for the 2023 Maine Teacher of the Year. Portland Public Schools says Matt Bernstein, a ninth-grade social studies teacher, was named the 2022 Cumberland County Teacher of the Year in May. In June, Bernstein was selected...
Comments / 1