An Exciting New Immersive Halloween Event is Coming to Holmdel, NJ
Today, September 1st is the unofficial start of the Halloween season. Today's when many people start their fall decorating, drink pumpkin spice lattes (I've had 4 now), and research Halloween-themed events. I'm here to help you with the Halloween events because there's an incredible one coming to New Jersey this...
This Secret is Out, the Best Crumb Cake at the Jersey Shore
Crumb cake is "huge" and here at the Jersey Shore it is one of those desserts, breakfast treat, or snacks that everyone grabs. It's that buttery goodness with sugary, thick crumbs on top. I remember growing up in Pennsylvania, crumb cake was pretty popular. Not quite as popular as shoofly...
Wyckoff, NJ lawyer accused of stalking by putting GPS devices on cars
HAWORTH — Multiple GPS devices placed on vehicles in and around this Bergen County township led to the arrest last week of a lawyer from Wyckoff, according to information released by county prosecutors on Thursday. Brett Halloran, 41, was charged last Friday with fourth-degree stalking and was released following...
Rare Jellyfish Super Stingers Are Infesting Our Beaches In New Jersey
I went for a spectacular swim last Saturday. My husband, Tony and I got to Long Branch bright and early at 8 am to get a full beach day and beat the traffic. It is rare that we have a weekend off together, and all we wanted to do was body surf all day long.
Mayor, neighbors rescue man from Roselle, NJ building fire
ROSELLE — Mayor Donald Shaw said it was a team effort to help rescue a man from his condo as a fire spread through the building Wednesday morning. As heavy smoke and fire began to pour from the units on Brooklawn Avenue, a woman walking her dog began yelling in order to get some help, according to a statement from the borough.
Franklin, NJ child dead: Left alone in hot car for hours, reports say
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A young child’s death was under active investigation in the township on Tuesday, according to police, as several reports said a toddler had been left in a hot car. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the death of a child in Franklin Township, while declining...
Delicious! The Best Mexican Restaurant in New Jersey is One of Best in the United States
One of my favorite meals to dine out and enjoy is "Mexican". I enjoy many different dishes when it comes to Mexican recipes. Enchiladas, tamales, flutes, chorizo, burritos, and tacos to name a few. I find Mexican cuisine to have a great bold taste and plenty of veggies. Not all...
Jersey City, NJ launches ‘food rescue mapping’ to feed those in need
JERSEY CITY — Stemming from its selection for the National Resource Defense Council's "Food Matters" cohort two years ago, this Hudson County city is in the early stages of implementing something called food rescue mapping, to identify and nourish neighborhoods in need. The effort combines the concepts of food...
Edison, NJ hit-run driver posts Instagram apology but still avoiding police
EDISON — A driver wanted in a hit-and-run after a car show this weekend posted an apology to social media but so far has not followed through on showing up to police headquarters for questioning. A man leaving a custom car show at the New Jersey Convention Center around...
Ida, 1 year later — NJ families still fighting to get home
Maryann Morris has been draining her funds to live in an apartment in Bridgewater since October with her young daughter, as she continues a handful of battles aimed at eventually returning to her home in Manville that was destroyed by Ida one year ago. "We will not have a kitchen,...
4 dead, 8 injured in NJ Palisades Parkway shuttle van crash
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS — Four people were killed and 8 injured when a passenger cargo van carrying factory workers overturned on the Palisades Interstate Parkway early Friday morning. Palisades Parkway police said a southbound Ford Econoline E350 passenger cargo van with New York plates carrying 12 people overturned in the...
At last NYC congestion pricing hearing, buses ask for toll break
TRENTON – Public hearings wrapped up Wednesday regarding New York’s congestion pricing plan to add tolls that could reach as high as $23 on vehicles driving into midtown and lower Manhattan. The more exemptions there are, the higher the toll would be, as New York law requires the...
Toms River, NJ man critically injured in two vehicle crash on Route 571 in Manchester, NJ
A Toms River man is in critical condition after suffering internal injuries during a two-vehicle crash between Route 70 and Route 571 in Manchester Township around 4:43 pm on Thursday afternoon. The details of the car crash and investigation were announced by the Manchester Township Police Department. Through their preliminary...
Stay alive: Why officials in Monmouth County, NJ are warning drivers
Following a historically deadly summer on Monmouth County roadways, Acting Prosecutor Lori Linskey and the county’s police chiefs are urging motorists to be especially careful heading into the autumn season. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, 13 people died in July due to vehicular incidents, the highest such...
Ocean, NJ man tried running over police officer after shoplifting at Target
An Ocean Township man is sitting inside of a cell at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township after being arrested for shoplifting and trying to run a police officer over with his vehicle. The incident and charges were announced by the Ocean Township (Monmouth County) Police Department. This...
No justice? How a rabbi and a plea deal kept child-molesting NJ grandfather out of prison
She was in elementary school when her grandfather first molested her — physical and emotional abuse that was to last about a decade until, at age 16, Joyce Sitt was ready to seek justice. Or she thought she was until she spoke with her family’s rabbi. "He informed...
New Jersey Town Rocked by a 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake
New Jersey has seen its fair share of natural occurrences or even natural disasters. That's one of the best things about being in a state with all four seasons. We see everything, good and bad, but expected, with storms that can bring heavy rain, wind, and tornadoes. The Garden State is no stranger to hurricanes or even blizzards.
Largest school district in NJ requiring masks for new school year
NEWARK — Students and teachers of Newark Public Schools must continue to wear face coverings when the new academic year begins. The district is sticking with its policy that had been in effect through the end of the most recent school year, according to a spokesperson. School districts in New Jersey have been able to make their own rules about masks since early March.
7 QUESTIONS WITH ASBURY PARK FOOTBALL COACH LAMAR DAVENPORT
LAMAR DAVENPORT was a standout wide receiver and defensive back at Asbury Park from 2007-2009 and in those three seasons the Blue Bishops went 33-3 and won their Central Jersey Group 1 championships. They also claimed sectional titles in 2011 and 2016 but in the last five years have gone just 24-21 and last season was marred by an ugly off-the-field incident that cost first-year coach Nick Famularo his job.
Bird flu now in NJ: How much of a risk does it pose to you?
Last weekend more than 100 black vultures were found dead from avian influenza in the Sussex County township of Lafayette. The discovery has sparked concern about the virus commonly known as bird flu, and how much of a threat it poses to people. According to Dr. Ed Lifshitz, the director...
