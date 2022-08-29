ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Exciting New Immersive Halloween Event is Coming to Holmdel, NJ

Today, September 1st is the unofficial start of the Halloween season. Today's when many people start their fall decorating, drink pumpkin spice lattes (I've had 4 now), and research Halloween-themed events. I'm here to help you with the Halloween events because there's an incredible one coming to New Jersey this...
Mayor, neighbors rescue man from Roselle, NJ building fire

ROSELLE — Mayor Donald Shaw said it was a team effort to help rescue a man from his condo as a fire spread through the building Wednesday morning. As heavy smoke and fire began to pour from the units on Brooklawn Avenue, a woman walking her dog began yelling in order to get some help, according to a statement from the borough.
4 dead, 8 injured in NJ Palisades Parkway shuttle van crash

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS — Four people were killed and 8 injured when a passenger cargo van carrying factory workers overturned on the Palisades Interstate Parkway early Friday morning. Palisades Parkway police said a southbound Ford Econoline E350 passenger cargo van with New York plates carrying 12 people overturned in the...
New Jersey Town Rocked by a 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake

New Jersey has seen its fair share of natural occurrences or even natural disasters. That's one of the best things about being in a state with all four seasons. We see everything, good and bad, but expected, with storms that can bring heavy rain, wind, and tornadoes. The Garden State is no stranger to hurricanes or even blizzards.
Largest school district in NJ requiring masks for new school year

NEWARK — Students and teachers of Newark Public Schools must continue to wear face coverings when the new academic year begins. The district is sticking with its policy that had been in effect through the end of the most recent school year, according to a spokesperson. School districts in New Jersey have been able to make their own rules about masks since early March.
7 QUESTIONS WITH ASBURY PARK FOOTBALL COACH LAMAR DAVENPORT

LAMAR DAVENPORT was a standout wide receiver and defensive back at Asbury Park from 2007-2009 and in those three seasons the Blue Bishops went 33-3 and won their Central Jersey Group 1 championships. They also claimed sectional titles in 2011 and 2016 but in the last five years have gone just 24-21 and last season was marred by an ugly off-the-field incident that cost first-year coach Nick Famularo his job.
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

