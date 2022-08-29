Read full article on original website
New York State fair surpasses half million in total attendance with 4 days left
Geddes, N.Y. — The New York State Fair on Thursday surpassed half a million total visitors in 2022. With Day 9′s attendance of 74,120, a total of 559,797 people have gone to the fair so far this year. This year easily exceeds last year’s extended fair through its...
Where to go when you gotta go: 10 of the best restrooms at the NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — Yes, you read that headline correctly. This is a story about bathrooms at the New York State Fair. Consider this the natural follow-up to all those articles about fair food. Look, we all end up needing a toilet at the fair, so we’re here to give you the inside poop on where to take care of business.
Day 10 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — We have but four days left of this year’s New York State Fair. That’s four days to see bands like Dropkick Murphys, City Girls and Gin Blossoms FOR FREAKIN’ FREE!!!! That’s four days to eat food that we’ve never tried before, food we won’t be able to try until Aug. 23, 2023. That’s four more days to watch people watching other people while guzzling $4 PBRs.
Watch: No one can resist the ‘Wobble’ as state troopers, NYS Fair attendees dance together
While Nelly may have had the record crowd at his New York State Fair concert on Wednesday night, a slushie stand was “Where the Party At” as state troopers and fairgoers danced the night away. The tunes were pumping outside of Moose Joose Slush Works, located outside of...
Impressive NYS Fair crowd shows 38 Special that it’s still, well, special after 48 years (photos)
Geddes, N.Y. — Thousands filled Chevy Park at the New York State Fair on cool but clear Thursday evening to urge 38 Special to play their songs we’ve all been listening to for the past 40-plus years. The southern rock band that formed in 1974 heard the lively...
‘This is awesome’: Watch a skydiver’s view as she parachutes into the NY State Fair
Hanna Albrecht dangled high above the New York State Fairgrounds from the harness of a parachute. She danced in the air around the formation of skydivers around her, then swooped in towards the crowd below, catching the ground expertly at a run. Albrecht was the last of a team of...
Halfway through the 2022 NY State Fair, some good and bad news on attendance
As we hit the midway point of the 2022 New York State Fair, some things are clear. It’s not 2021. But it’s not 2019, either. Attendance through the first seven days of this year’s 13-day fair is up from from the difficult year of 2021, when lingering Covid issues and a one-time-only, expanded 18-day schedule kept visitors and vendors away from the fairgrounds.
State Fair attendance reaches 78k for Day 8, Nelly draws out record concert crowd
Geddes, N.Y. — A little more than 78,000 people went through the New York State Fair gates Wednesday as rapper Nelly attracted a record concert crowd. A total of 78.010 people came out for Day 8, bringing the total attendance this year to 485,677 people so far. An average Day 8 for the fair attracts a little more than 66,000 people, according to attendance records going back to 1962.
It started as a Carvel ice cream store in 1968. Now a DeWitt landmark is closing down
DeWitt, , N.Y. — When the A La Mode Café is open, “it’s always crazy busy,” according to owner Jeanne Catalfano. Unfortunately, due to rising prices, supply-chain difficulties and, most importantly, staffing shortages, it’s become impossible for the shop in DeWitt’s Nottingham Plaza to stay open.
No need to show ID when buying whipped cream in New York, senator clarifies
Good news, ice cream lovers: There’s no need to show ID when buying whipped cream in New York. Confusion spread across the state this week after stores in the Capitol Region posted signs announcing that customers needed to be 21 or older to buy whipped cream canisters. The stores cited a new state law that aims to make it harder for teenagers to use nitrous oxide — or “whippits” — to get high by putting age restrictions on whipped cream chargers.
State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)
Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
Bad hire puts Vera House on the defensive; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 2)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 82; Low: 68. Sunny, pleasant and warm. See the 5-day forecast. SPECIAL TIME: 38 Special’s Jerry Riggs gets lost in the music early during Thursday’s performance at the New York State Fair. The southern rock band, formed in 1974, gave the crowd 90 minutes of classic hits, including “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You,” “Rockin’ Into the Night” and many more. More photos from the show. (Charlie Miller photo)
NYS Fair concert guide: 24kGoldn, Gin Blossoms and rising stars (Friday, Sept. 2)
Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
Newest Byrne Dairy store opens in Onondaga County
The newest Byrne Dairy & Deli opened today in Salina near Lockheed Martin. The 4,232-square-foot store at 491 Electronics Parkway has the Byrne Diary signature green roof and porches.
NYS Fair concert guide: A little rock, a little country (Thursday, Sept. 1)
Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
Upstate NY wildfire grows to 270 acres; National Guard, Army added to response
A wildfire in Upstate New York has continued for nearly a week, prompting a large response from multiple local, state and federal agencies. The Times Union reports New York members of the U.S. Army and National Guard have been added to the response after a lightning strike sparked a fire Friday in the Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Ulster County. The blaze was originally estimated at 15 acres, but is now at 270 acres, the Ulster County Executive’s Office said Wednesday.
Where to get free Narcan: How Central New Yorkers can help halt surge of deadly overdoses
Syracuse, N.Y. – Today is International Overdose Awareness Day, a day set aside to remember those who have died from drug overdoses and shine a light on ways to prevent more fatal overdoses. It comes at a time when Central New York is experiencing a spike in overdoses, fueled...
Rangers help find body of missing man; hoist elderly injured hiker off Adirondack mountain
On the morning of Aug. 23, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) rangers and police officers searched for a missing man from Monroe County. The man’s truck was discovered at the North Hemlock Boat Launch in Ontario County. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Department, and other law enforcement...
NYS Fair 2022 day 8 forecast: Storms might not be over yet
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After an intense burst of rain on Tuesday that shut down the midway, the New York State Fair could see rain and high winds again today. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook, the lowest level of alert. “Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are...
How Steve Wells’ strategy of ducking debates, interviews cost him expected win in House race
From the moment he launched his campaign, Steve Wells looked like a shoo-in to win the Republican primary election for Congress. He had all the money he needed, an experienced campaign team and the backing of local and national Republican leaders. He was running against an unknown political novice, Brandon...
