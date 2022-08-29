ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Day 10 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)

Geddes, N.Y. — We have but four days left of this year’s New York State Fair. That’s four days to see bands like Dropkick Murphys, City Girls and Gin Blossoms FOR FREAKIN’ FREE!!!! That’s four days to eat food that we’ve never tried before, food we won’t be able to try until Aug. 23, 2023. That’s four more days to watch people watching other people while guzzling $4 PBRs.
Syracuse.com

Halfway through the 2022 NY State Fair, some good and bad news on attendance

As we hit the midway point of the 2022 New York State Fair, some things are clear. It’s not 2021. But it’s not 2019, either. Attendance through the first seven days of this year’s 13-day fair is up from from the difficult year of 2021, when lingering Covid issues and a one-time-only, expanded 18-day schedule kept visitors and vendors away from the fairgrounds.
Syracuse.com

State Fair attendance reaches 78k for Day 8, Nelly draws out record concert crowd

Geddes, N.Y. — A little more than 78,000 people went through the New York State Fair gates Wednesday as rapper Nelly attracted a record concert crowd. A total of 78.010 people came out for Day 8, bringing the total attendance this year to 485,677 people so far. An average Day 8 for the fair attracts a little more than 66,000 people, according to attendance records going back to 1962.
Syracuse.com

No need to show ID when buying whipped cream in New York, senator clarifies

Good news, ice cream lovers: There’s no need to show ID when buying whipped cream in New York. Confusion spread across the state this week after stores in the Capitol Region posted signs announcing that customers needed to be 21 or older to buy whipped cream canisters. The stores cited a new state law that aims to make it harder for teenagers to use nitrous oxide — or “whippits” — to get high by putting age restrictions on whipped cream chargers.
Syracuse.com

State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)

Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
Syracuse.com

Bad hire puts Vera House on the defensive; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 2)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 82; Low: 68. Sunny, pleasant and warm. See the 5-day forecast. SPECIAL TIME: 38 Special’s Jerry Riggs gets lost in the music early during Thursday’s performance at the New York State Fair. The southern rock band, formed in 1974, gave the crowd 90 minutes of classic hits, including “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You,” “Rockin’ Into the Night” and many more. More photos from the show. (Charlie Miller photo)
Syracuse.com

NYS Fair concert guide: 24kGoldn, Gin Blossoms and rising stars (Friday, Sept. 2)

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
Syracuse.com

NYS Fair concert guide: A little rock, a little country (Thursday, Sept. 1)

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY wildfire grows to 270 acres; National Guard, Army added to response

A wildfire in Upstate New York has continued for nearly a week, prompting a large response from multiple local, state and federal agencies. The Times Union reports New York members of the U.S. Army and National Guard have been added to the response after a lightning strike sparked a fire Friday in the Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Ulster County. The blaze was originally estimated at 15 acres, but is now at 270 acres, the Ulster County Executive’s Office said Wednesday.
Syracuse.com

NYS Fair 2022 day 8 forecast: Storms might not be over yet

Syracuse, N.Y. -- After an intense burst of rain on Tuesday that shut down the midway, the New York State Fair could see rain and high winds again today. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook, the lowest level of alert. “Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are...
Syracuse.com

