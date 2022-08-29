Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rewards Offered For Help Solving These 8 Murders In Buffalo
Police in Buffalo need help to solve these 8 unsolved homicides. The families of the victims need closure and each of them deserve justice. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for these senseless murders. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161.
WGRZ TV
Crimestoppers Seek Tips On Deadly Stabbing
If you recognize this person. They say he's a suspect in the deadly stabbing of William Graham on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo last Saturday.
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on Joseph McCrayer murder case
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a reward in hopes of getting information on the murder of a Buffalo man. Joseph McCrayer was killed on August 3, 2020, on Alice Avenue. Crime Stoppers is offering up a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest or...
Crime stoppers offering reward for information on Elmwood Avenue stabbing homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the stabbing homicide of William Graham. Graham was killed on Saturday on Elmwood Avenue. People with information about the suspect above are asked to contact...
Convicted felon arrested in connection to Oxford Avenue shooting
The Queen City man was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Tuesday afternoon shooting.
Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to suspected road rage shooting
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a Buffalo man has been sentenced in connection to a suspected road rage shooting in July 2021.
Buffalo Police: Man arrested, charged for Tuesday afternoon shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the city. Police say 41-year-old Jamie Ware of Buffalo has been arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon. The shooting happened on Oxford Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police say...
Getzville man admits to threatening to kill Amherst police
He will be sentenced in January.
Two charged with gun, drug and robbery offenses
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Mayville woman and a Jamestown man have been charged on gun, drug and robbery offenses after police say they ran a narcotics conspiracy over 18 months. Police say that between November 2020 and April 2022, 41-year-old Alisha Klinger of Mayville and 36-year-old Jacob Snow of Jamestown conspired with others to […]
Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to COVID-19 fraud
U.S Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man has pleaded guilty to COVID-19 wire fraud.
Double shooting on Hewitt sends men to ECMC
Officials say it happened on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue.
Police investigating Monday night shooting in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Hewitt Avenue Monday night. Police responded to a call in the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue just before midnight. Detectives say two men were shot during what appears to be some type of dispute...
Talks to pilot ShotSpotter, gunfire detection technology, in Masten District underway
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Masten District may soon be a testing ground for ShotSpotter as Common Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo Sr. and ranking members of the Buffalo Police Department renew their push to bring it to the Queen City. ShotSpotter is an acoustic detection system that the company...
nyspnews.com
Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence
On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Joanne Kalson., 61, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Kalson took merchandise valued at $98.60 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Kalson was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Kalson was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
Bocce Club Pizza's Hertel Avenue location is now closed
Bocce Club Pizza announced Thursday afternoon that they have officially closed their Hertel Avenue location.
'Buffalo Unbound': New mural finished in North Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a new mural to check out when you're passing through Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. It's called "Buffalo Unbound," and it was created by famed local artist Michael Morgulis 40 years ago. The original name was "Vanishing Buffalo," and it represented the economic struggles the...
Town of Tonawanda Police investigate double homicide
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night on Parker Boulevard near Kenmore Avenue. Police were called to an apartment at 703 Parker Boulevard just before 10pm. When officers arrived, they found three people shot. A male and female...
Some WNY religious leaders question new state law on concealed carry for parishioners
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York state's new gun reforms took effect on Thursday with new requirements for permit applications and restrictions on areas where concealed weapons cannot be carried. With the changes an interesting question popped up for some groups that are now categorized as a "sensitive location." That...
nyspnews.com
Buffalo man arrested for DWI
On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Justin M. Lezan., 31, of Buffalo, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers conducting a sobriety road check in the village of Alden arrested Lezan. During the interview Lezan was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Lezan had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was transported to SP Clarence for processing. A chemical breath test revealed a 0.09% BAC. Lezan was released with appearance tickets for the village of Alden court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Hustler's Tavern coming back to Lewiston — after a 200-year wait
LEWISTON, N.Y. — A Lewiston family is opening its second restaurant operation in the Village of Lewiston this year. The Vecchies family, under the RAIV Hospitality Group, will open Hustler’s Tavern in late October at 800 Center St., the site that most recently housed Gallo Loco. Hustler’s Tavern...
