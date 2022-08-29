Read full article on original website
59.5 Percent of Adult ED Visits Are for Patients With Chronic Conditions
FRIDAY, Sept. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Almost 60 percent of adult emergency department visits are by patients with at least one chronic condition associated with severe COVID-19, according to a study published online Sept. 1 in the National Health Statistics Reports, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Parental Intent to Vaccinate Under 5s Against COVID-19 Examined
THURSDAY, Sept. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Parental intent to vaccinate children against COVID-19 and perceptions of vaccine safety and effectiveness decreased during a three-month period, according to research published in the Sept. 2 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Karen...
Hot, Humid Weather Linked to Mental Disorder-Related ED Visits
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Hot and humid weather is associated with an increased risk for mental disorder (MD)-related emergency department visits, according to a study published in the September issue of Environment International. Xinlei Deng, Ph.D., from the State University of New York in Rensselaer, and colleagues...
Dietary Niacin Intake Linked to Migraine in U.S. Adults
TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Dietary niacin intake is associated with migraine among U.S. adults, with an L-shaped curve and an inflection point of about 21.0 mg/day, according to a study published online July 25 in Nutrients. Huanxian Liu, M.D., from the Chinese PLA General Hospital in Beijing,...
Risk for Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Examined
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Neonates exposed to strong agonists and long half-life prescription opioids in the third trimester of pregnancy have an increased risk for neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NOWS), according to a study published online Aug. 24 in JAMA Network Open. Daina B. Esposito, Ph.D., M.P.H.,...
