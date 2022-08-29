ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Danville murder victim identified

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a shooting early Sunday morning in Danville. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as 31-year-old Jonathan E. Barry of Danville. McFadden added that Barry’s family has been notified and an autopsy will be performed on Monday.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Crash closes Champaign County highway Friday morning

PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has temporarily closed a highway in Champaign County early Friday morning. State Police report that Illinois Route 130 is closed temporarily due to a crash 3 miles south of Philo. Traffic is being re-routed while troopers work the scene. Drivers heading northbound from Villa Grove […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Gibson City bar owner ‘shocked’ by criminal investigation revelation

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The owners of a Gibson City bar that was destroyed by a Fourth of July fire were “shocked” to hear there’s an ongoing criminal investigation into the incident that resulted in damage to three other neighboring businesses. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office in response to a Freedom of Information […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

6 years for Danville man for Domestic Battery

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–A Danville man was sentenced last week to 6 years for domestic battery. On February 24, officials said the court heard evidence that ultimately convicted Timothy Sutton. According to officials, he violently attacked two people with a hammer. He attacked them as they were returning to their homes. Officials said, “The victims […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for shooters

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding people connected to a shooting. Rantoul police say property was damaged, and they believe a suspect was shooting at another person. Police says two vehicles were hit with gunfire, and they found several shell casings at the scene. Police responded to the area of Hamilton […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

State Police catch wanted man who fled crash scene

Update at 8:52 p.m. State Troopers said they have located Sergio Huerta. They are still investigating the crash and said no further information was available. FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is asking the public for help in finding a man wanted for his involvement in a crash on Interstate 57 in […]
FORD COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Man killed in Danville shooting identified

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A man who was killed in a Sunday morning shooting in Danville has been identified. Officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Cherry Street just after 3:30 a.m. Once on scene, they found 31-year-old Jonathan E. Barry shot multiple times inside. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Two Danville 24-Year-Old Males Shot During Weekend Incident in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN – Champaign Police are seeking community assistance in the investigation of multiple overnight shooting incidents, including two shooting incidents that injured three victims. Each shooting appears to be an isolated incident, and there is believed to be no relation between them. On August 26, 2022, at approximately 11:06...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Two charged with burglary, mail theft in Parke Co.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WCIA

State Police respond to crash on I-57

UPDATE Sergeant Eric King said all lanes of southbound I-57 are open at Milepost 200.5. The wrecked vehicle has been moved to the right shoulder of the highway. King added that the scene of the crash is still active. COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is actively responding to a traffic crash […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

‘It was senseless’: friend of Danville murder victim speaks out

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A 31-year-old man is dead after he was shot early Sunday morning in Danville. Police said he was shot multiple times inside a house. Danville police said officers were called to the house about two hours earlier for a loud party, and noticed there were multiple people there. They were called […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

St. Joseph man dead in motorcycle crash

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old man from St. Joseph has died after his motorcycle crashed over the weekend. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the crash happened near 205 West Grand Avenue and involved a single motorcycle. The driver of that motorcycle, Connor D. Wienke, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:15 […]
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies shooting victim

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the name of a 36-year-old man who was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning. Northrup identified the victim as Oscar D. Mallett of Champaign and said he died from the multiple gunshot wounds he received during the shooting. An autopsy will be conducted […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man dead in overnight Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 31-year-old Danville man is dead after he was shot multiple times overnight. The shooting happened in the area of Cherry and Hazel Streets around 3:39 a.m. on Sunday. Danville Police Sergeant Eric Olson said that officers received a report of shots being fired and found the man inside a home. […]
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Man, 31, Found Shot Dead at Home in 100 Block of Cherry in Danville; Police Seek Information

A 31-year-old Danville man was found deceased, shot multiple times, inside a residence in the 100 block of Cherry Street in Danville at approximately 3:39 AM Sunday morning, August 28th. Officers had already been called to the residence about two hours earlier for a report of a loud party, and had observed multiple people there. They returned upon a report of shots fired.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

One Square Four Sides raising support for Baby TJ

One Square Four Sides is the only known community empowerment agency in Central Illinois. We support pathways for people to learn, engage, and celebrate together. Victory Fest is Friday, November 11, 2022, at 3:00pm. Donation made payable to The Independent Media Center, with “Victory Fest/Crowning Conquerors” in the memo line....
CHAMPAIGN, IL

