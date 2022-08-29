Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Three things I love about Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 (and two things I wish were better)
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a worthy successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. And while it's still an expensive entry into Samsung's high-end foldable experience, it's a multitasking powerhouse that's left to compete with itself. Review: The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a high-priced ticket to productivity heaven.
ZDNet
How to configure Gmail swipe actions on Android (and why you should)
Gmail is my go-to app for email on Android. Although I do find it to be the easiest app to use, it's not exactly famous for being highly configurable. However, there are a few options within the Settings page that give you just the right control over how you interact with the app.
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your iPhone to your Windows PC
If you're like me, you've probably snapped thousands of photos on your iPhone over the years. But now you want to copy them onto your computer for editing or just for safekeeping. No problem; there are a number of ways to do this. You can simply plug your iPhone into...
ZDNet
I got the $3.49 smart plug on Prime Day, here's how it went
Remember Prime Day? The 48-hour event hosted by a little-known company from up-and-coming small-business owner Jeff Bezos?. Amazon's Prime Day 2022, held in July, featured some great deals but was not without its woes. Many of us remember the 50-inch TV for $99 or the $49, 32-inch TV deals that didn't make it to 10 minutes before the deal was closed. Overall, the yearly Prime Day event is always a great opportunity to snag some pretty attractive devices at even more inviting prices; heck, even the Apple Watch was on sale.
ZDNet
Got neck pain? Elevate your computer with our favorite monitor stands
A monitor stand can be a great, affordable tool to create a more ergonomic setup at your work desk. By raising your screen to eye level, monitor stands reduce strain on your neck and shoulders during long hours at the office. Some stands and risers also double as organizers, with...
ZDNet
Don't know which Kindle reader is right for you? We break it down
Kindle readers are popular tablets for book enthusiasts since they allow users to download and store thousands of comics, novels, and audiobooks. A Kindle device with 32GB of internal storage can hold almost 14,000 titles, meaning you can read one new book per week for 269 years before you repeat. And while most Kindle tablets have a fixed amount of internal storage, many also support Amazon Cloud backup for when you need to make room on the device or microSD cards for expanded on-board storage.
ZDNet
The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook has no business being this good
What makes a good Chromebook? To me, it should be reliable (from boot-up to tab management), simple in design, and value-driven. All the other perks are mere bonuses. Enter the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook, a 2-in-1 convertible that's powered by a 12th Generation Intel Core processor and is the first Chromebook to feature a haptic touchpad and Intel's vPro IT tech. You're getting all of that, plus a sleek, matte-finish exterior, for a starting price of $1,149. What? Were you expecting it to cost less?
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: 8 ways to get the most out of the cover screen
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is just one of the company's latest smartphones to feature a foldable display. But unlike the Z Fold 4, which has a large display on the front, the Z Flip 4 has a 1.9-inch screen on the front of the phone. The cover screen is...
ZDNet
Markup two years worth of screenshots with notes and graphics for just $40
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Screenshots are one of the easiest ways to capture the information we want to save. Finding them again, on the other hand, can often be time-consuming. Sometimes, we may not even remember all the reasons we wanted to save the information.
ZDNet
Intel AI chief Wei Li: Someone has to bring today's AI supercomputing to the masses
A consensus has emerged in deep learning circles of artificial intelligence about a couple of basic notions. One notion is that the trend for neural networks to get bigger and bigger will continue for the foreseeable future, with some exceptions. Another consensus view is that the potential of deep learning...
ZDNet
Save $110 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 at Amazon
Amazon has slashed the price of a high-end Samsung tablet by $110, but don't expect stocks to last that long. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet normally retails for around $529. For now, you can enjoy a 21% discount on the device, bringing the price down to $419. The...
ZDNet
Tired of being tracked online? DuckDuckGo's Email Protection can help
DuckDuckGo is all about privacy and the company has gone out of its way to help protect consumers around the globe. One new arena it has entered is that of email privacy. You might not know this, but tracking companies can even do their thing using your email address. Consider...
ZDNet
Samsung's newest Odyssey display is its first OLED gaming monitor
QHD (3,440x1,440) pixel resolution. The G8's 1800R curvature is slightly less severe than Samsung's super-ultrawide Odyssey G9 or its bonkers Odyssey Ark, both of which use 1000R curves. The result is a display that more closely resembles the curved ultrawide monitors most gamers are likely used to, while adding all...
ZDNet
Physical addresses are imprecise. Here's how three-word codes could fix that
What if you had a killer secret location that offered the best view you've ever seen of the Golden Gate Bridge? We're talking a specific bench in a specific roadside area. How would you direct someone there?. Very likely the answer would involve a lengthy description starting from some findable...
ZDNet
AI startup SiMa.ai debuts 'purpose-built' AI chip for edge computing
Within the very broad landscape of artificial intelligence computer chips, products to serve the "edge" market, which encompasses drones, the internet of things devices, phones, and low-power server environments, provide fertile ground for vendors as one of the less-developed areas in the market compared to data center technology. As ZDNet...
ZDNet
Apple's iPhone 14 event will be Sept. 7. Here's what to expect and how to watch
Ready to upgrade your iPhone? Can you wait a couple more days? It would be a good idea for you, as Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 on Wednesday, Sept. 7, during an in-person event. This is the first in-person event for Apple since the pandemic forced companies to do only virtual events.
ZDNet
Malicious Google Chrome extensions affect 1.4 millions users
Google Chrome extensions are meant to make your life easier. With extensions that help you get discounts, correct your grammar, take screenshots and watch shows with friends, downloading an extension can be very tempting. However, malicious extensions are mimicking the appearance of popular ones to put your privacy at risk.
ZDNet
The Nokia T20 proves Android tablets are still going strong
I'd all but given up on Android tablets. Sure, I still use them for certain things (such as teleprompters and the occasional game). But had you asked me a couple of years ago, I would have said the Android tablet market was dead, and there's little hope of reviving it. Most of the tablets I'd tested were low-end knock-offs that could barely hold their own had trouble running the apps I needed. And then there was the last Samsung tablet I purchased, which gave me roughly a year before the battery life showed its weakness and the performance lagged (even after a factory reset).
ZDNet
How to use Low Power Mode in MacOS Monterey
MacOS Monterey brought a fair number of improvements to the platform. One of the more important updates for those who need to eke out as much battery life as possible is called Low Power Mode. For anyone who uses an iPhone (sorry… Android person here), you'll already be familiar with...
ZDNet
Google's new bug bounty program targets open-source vulnerabilities
Google on Tuesday announced it's launching a new bug bounty program that focuses specifically on open-source software. Bug hunters can earn anywhere from $100 to upwards of $31,000 via the new Open Source Software Vulnerability Rewards Program (OSS VRP), depending on the severity of the vulnerability they find. The new...
