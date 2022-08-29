Read full article on original website
Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
wkzo.com
Woman who robbed gas station on Stadium Drive Sunday night still at-large
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies are still looking for a white woman in her 50’s who robbed the Speedway gas station at 6150 Stadium Drive with a knife late Sunday night. They say she entered and left the store several times before coming...
Speedway gas station in Kalamazoo robbed at knife point
A Speedway gas station was robbed at knife point on Sunday. The robbery occurred at the Speedway located at 6150 Stadium Drive at around 11:25 p.m.
wincountry.com
Memorial service for killed WMU student to be held this Sunday in Illinois
DOWNERS GROVE, IL (WKZO AM/FM) – A memorial service will be held this Sunday for a Western Michigan University student was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg from Lisle, Illinois died around 12 noon Saturday. Authorities say the accident happened around...
5 people killed in 5 days in Kalamazoo County. Here’s where the cases stand
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – In five days, four people were killed in homicides in Kalamazoo County. Another person was killed by a suspected drunk driver while crossing a street. Three of those homicides happened in Portage, including the death of a six-year-old girl. An 18-month-old was shot in another case but is expected to recover. The other two deaths happened in Kalamazoo.
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The murder of Tevin Lamar Glaspy
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Do you know who murdered 29-year-old Tevin Lamar Glaspy?. On March 13, 2021, at about 1:23am, Benton Harbor Officers were dispatched to Hull Avenue and Highland Avenue in Benton Harbor to help a motorist. When officers arrived at that intersection, they found a red 2016...
Police: One dead in shooting in Kalamazoo
A person is dead after a shooting in Kalamazoo Monday.
Police investigate 2 car crash in Eaton County
The at-fault driver was given a citation for disregarding a stop sign.
Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer
UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
Downtown Kalamazoo street closes for water main break
KALAMAZOO, MI – Part of Pitcher Street is closed after a water main break. Pitcher Street, between Water Street and Michigan Avenue, closed Thursday, Sept. 1, after a water main break, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. The road will be closed until Thursday, Sept. 8,...
Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection
KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
westernherald.com
WMU student dies after shooting in Portage
Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds, 22, was shot on the evening of August 26. She later died in the hospital due to her injuries. Reports say the shooting took place on a ramp leading to I-94 in Portage. Two others were also shot, a pregnant woman and an infant. They are both in stable condition according to Portage police.
abc57.com
Sturgis man convicted of fleeing, resisting police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who fled from police at high speeds through a neighborhood after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a different county, was convicted in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The prosecutor's office says Sturgis Police received an alert for a suspect in an armed robbery...
1 in hospital after crash north of Battle Creek
A person was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash north of Battle Creek, firefighters said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan woman found dead; Police looking for man in murder probe
After a woman who was reported missing last week in Michigan was found dead on Tuesday, police are searching for a man they are calling a person of interest in a murder investigation. Mollie Schmidt, 33, of Plainfield Township, was found dead Tuesday from an apparent gun shot wound after...
17-year-old seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
NEWTON TWSP., Mich. — A teenage girl from Emmett Township sustained serious injuries in a crash on 8 Mile Road near B Drive S in Newton Township Tuesday afternoon. She was airlifted to the hospital. Investigators say the girl was driving eastbound on B Drive South when she collided...
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash near Battle Creek
A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a pickup truck south of Battle Creek on Tuesday, deputies said.
MSP: Pedestrian killed in Gobles crash
Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash near Gobles Tuesday.
GRPD names man shot, killed early Saturday
Police on Monday released the name of a man shot and killed in Grand Rapids over the weekend.
wincountry.com
Teen suffers serious injuries in Calhoun County two vehicle accident
NEWTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A teenage girl from Emmett Township suffered serious injuries in a crash on 8 Mile Road near B Drive S in Calhoun County’s Newton Township Tuesday afternoon. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was driving eastbound on B Drive South...
