Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in NeedMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Washington, DC
Report indicates that the latest I-95 backlog could have been prevented if steps were taken in 2018Cheryl E PrestonVirginia State
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion CaseTaxBuzzWashington, DC
Washington. D.C. is Struggling with the Surge of MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
NBC Washington
Driver Hits 4th Grade Montgomery County Student Getting Off School Bus
A driver struck a fourth-grade student who had just stepped off of a school bus in Montgomery County, Maryland, seriously injuring the girl, authorities say. Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, the bus pulled up on Walkers Choice Road in Montgomery Village. Witnesses on the bus said the girl looked both ways when she got off the bus. Then, suddenly, the driver of a Saturn sedan darted out from behind the bus and hit her in the middle of the road, according to witnesses.
bethesdamagazine.com
Elrich announces $1 million in grants to abortion services providers
Montgomery County will provide a total of $1 million to abortion services providers in the county through a new grant program, County Executive Marc Elrich announced Thursday. The program will provide grants ranging from $50,000 to $500,000 to community-based organizations that offer services supporting the right to access abortion care in the county.
fox5dc.com
Bladensburg High School placed on lockdown after reports of student with 'prohibited item': police
BLADENSBURG, Md. - A high school in Prince George's County is on lockdown after reports that a student brought a prohibited item to school, authorities say. The Bladensburg Police Department announced on Twitter around 2:10 p.m., that officers are on the scene at Bladensburg High School located at 4200 58th Avenue in Bladensburg, Maryland.
WTOP
7-year-old struck by driver passing school bus in Montgomery Village
A 7-year-old girl is in a hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a driver trying to pass a stopped school bus, according to police in Montgomery County, Maryland. Police told WTOP that they got a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle a little...
wfmd.com
Two Arrested On Drug And Gun Charges After Traffic Stop In Frederick County
One man faces 13 charges and is a convicted felon. Frederick, Md. (NS) – A car was pulled over for speeding in Frederick County, and two people went to jail for gun and drug offenses. At around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a vehicle on...
bethesdamagazine.com
Children’s sidewalk art causes debate in Takoma Park
Children’s sidewalk art causes debate in Takoma Park. Recent artwork on a Takoma Park sidewalk has caused a dispute between community members and the the city’s government. City officials say the latex paint used on the sidewalk is considered graffiti and needs to be cleaned, something that some...
bethesdamagazine.com
First Black-owned brewery in Montgomery County looking to expand to Virginia next year
First Black-owned brewery in Montgomery County looking to expand to Virginia next year. Black Viking Brewing, the first Black-owned brewery in Montgomery County, is hoping to expand its operation to Virginia next year and eventually achieve national distribution. Black Viking’s beers were first sold at a Gaithersburg liquor store in October 2021, and the company’s products can now be found in about 20 stores in Maryland and the District of Columbia. [WTOP]
bethesdamagazine.com
Police Blotter: Seven vehicle thefts, jewelry store burglary reported in Silver Spring area
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Parts were taken from two vehicles between Aug. 16 and 18. The thefts occurred in the 8400 block of Chevy Chase Lake Terrace and the 8600 block of Jones Mill Road. Force was reported. Parts were taken from four vehicles...
mocoshow.com
Kentlands Update: What’s Open, What’s Coming Soon
Burton’s Grill & Bar opened earlier this summer nearly three years after it was first announced. The restaurant’s opening was delayed several years by the COVID-19 pandemic and later supply chain issues. The 5,000 square foot restaurant serves lunch and dinner and has seating capacity for 196 patrons, including a 106 seat dining room, 44-seat bar, and an outdoor patio that seats 46.
WJLA
Bladensburg High School briefly placed on lockdown after unfounded report
BLADENSBURG, Md. (7News) — Local and county police asked the public to stay clear of Bladensburg High School Thursday afternoon due to police activity in the area after reports of a "prohibited item" inside the school, police said. Prince George's County Police said they got a call around 1...
bethesdamagazine.com
Two boys charged with vandalism at Pyle Middle School in Bethesda
Two boys have been charged with vandalizing Thomas W. Pyle Middle School in Bethesda three times this summer, Montgomery County police said. County police were called to the school on Wilson Lane around 11:35 p.m. June 25 after a school security officer reported seeing two boys painting graffiti on the back of the school building before fleeing on bicycles.
Person hurt after shot fired at DC Metro station; service at L’Enfant Plaza affected
The Metro Transit Police was investigating a gunshot at the L'Enfant Plaza Metro station Thursday afternoon.
mocoshow.com
Opening Information for Pollo Campero on 355 in Gaithersburg
According to employees at the Lakeforest Mall location, the new Pollo Campero at 426 N Frederick Rd (former site of of KFC) will be opening on September 12. Lakeforest currently has signage up announcing the relocation. Pollo Campero has additional Montgomery County locations in Takoma Park and Wheaton. The Downtown Silver Spring location closed in December, 2021.
PHOTO: Police release image of suspect wanted for series of indecent exposure, assaults on W&OD
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Police Department has released a photo of the man wanted for a series of indecent exposure and assault incidents that happened on the W&OD Trail. The person of interest is also suspected of being involved in a recent attempted abduction. On Aug....
Lockdown at Maryland high school lifted after no danger found
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A high school went on lockdown Thursday afternoon after there was a report that someone was in the area with a gun. Bladensburg High School, located at 4200 58th Ave., began a lockdown at 1 p.m. as a precaution. As of 2:30 p.m., the school remained locked […]
WTOP
‘Comfort Closets’ come to 27 Prince George’s County schools
For decades, teachers and other staff members at schools around the country have dipped into their own pockets to help families who needed a boost. The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated that, to the point that schools started giving meals out not just during school, but sometimes after and even in the summer. Now, what are called Comfort Closets aim to take things even farther: A new Comfort Closet at Apple Grove Elementary School in Oxon Hill, Maryland, was dedicated Thursday.
Deceased former Hyattsville Mayor allegedly defrauded schools out of millions
We're now learning of a complaint filed in federal court involving Ward and his personal business dealings.
Reported Building Explosion Leads To Arrest For Man Who Nearly Shot Infant In Frederick: Police
An infant was nearly shot in Maryland after a man accidentally discharged a weapon in a Frederick County building, coming dangerously close to striking the child, according to police. Paul Viera, 25, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm in city limits following an investigation into...
Police Locate Family Of Infant Found Abandoned In Baltimore Alleyway
Police in Baltimore were able to track down the family of a baby girl who was found abandoned in a stroller in a Baltimore alleyway, according to officials. The little girl was found around 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 in the alleyway off of the 1500 block of Broening Highway, and was dropped off at the SED station.
DC motorcyclist hit by multiple vehicles dies in Beltway crash
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A motorcyclist from D.C. has died after he was hit by multiple vehicles following a crash in Prince George's County. None of the vehicles that struck the 43-year-old man stayed on the scene, according to investigators. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday....
