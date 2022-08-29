ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

Driver Hits 4th Grade Montgomery County Student Getting Off School Bus

A driver struck a fourth-grade student who had just stepped off of a school bus in Montgomery County, Maryland, seriously injuring the girl, authorities say. Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, the bus pulled up on Walkers Choice Road in Montgomery Village. Witnesses on the bus said the girl looked both ways when she got off the bus. Then, suddenly, the driver of a Saturn sedan darted out from behind the bus and hit her in the middle of the road, according to witnesses.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Elrich announces $1 million in grants to abortion services providers

Montgomery County will provide a total of $1 million to abortion services providers in the county through a new grant program, County Executive Marc Elrich announced Thursday. The program will provide grants ranging from $50,000 to $500,000 to community-based organizations that offer services supporting the right to access abortion care in the county.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Rockville, MD
Rockville, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
bethesdamagazine.com

Children’s sidewalk art causes debate in Takoma Park

Children’s sidewalk art causes debate in Takoma Park. Recent artwork on a Takoma Park sidewalk has caused a dispute between community members and the the city’s government. City officials say the latex paint used on the sidewalk is considered graffiti and needs to be cleaned, something that some...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

First Black-owned brewery in Montgomery County looking to expand to Virginia next year

First Black-owned brewery in Montgomery County looking to expand to Virginia next year. Black Viking Brewing, the first Black-owned brewery in Montgomery County, is hoping to expand its operation to Virginia next year and eventually achieve national distribution. Black Viking’s beers were first sold at a Gaithersburg liquor store in October 2021, and the company’s products can now be found in about 20 stores in Maryland and the District of Columbia. [WTOP]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Guns#Police
mocoshow.com

Kentlands Update: What’s Open, What’s Coming Soon

Burton’s Grill & Bar opened earlier this summer nearly three years after it was first announced. The restaurant’s opening was delayed several years by the COVID-19 pandemic and later supply chain issues. The 5,000 square foot restaurant serves lunch and dinner and has seating capacity for 196 patrons, including a 106 seat dining room, 44-seat bar, and an outdoor patio that seats 46.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Two boys charged with vandalism at Pyle Middle School in Bethesda

Two boys have been charged with vandalizing Thomas W. Pyle Middle School in Bethesda three times this summer, Montgomery County police said. County police were called to the school on Wilson Lane around 11:35 p.m. June 25 after a school security officer reported seeing two boys painting graffiti on the back of the school building before fleeing on bicycles.
BETHESDA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
mocoshow.com

Opening Information for Pollo Campero on 355 in Gaithersburg

According to employees at the Lakeforest Mall location, the new Pollo Campero at 426 N Frederick Rd (former site of of KFC) will be opening on September 12. Lakeforest currently has signage up announcing the relocation. Pollo Campero has additional Montgomery County locations in Takoma Park and Wheaton. The Downtown Silver Spring location closed in December, 2021.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WTOP

‘Comfort Closets’ come to 27 Prince George’s County schools

For decades, teachers and other staff members at schools around the country have dipped into their own pockets to help families who needed a boost. The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated that, to the point that schools started giving meals out not just during school, but sometimes after and even in the summer. Now, what are called Comfort Closets aim to take things even farther: A new Comfort Closet at Apple Grove Elementary School in Oxon Hill, Maryland, was dedicated Thursday.
OXON HILL, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy