Muscatine, IA

Lina S. Oberhaus

Lina Sarah Oberhaus, 85, of Muscatine, Iowa passed away on August 22, 2022, at Bickford Cottage. She was a daughter of the late Christopher “Kit” Logsdon and Eliza Durbin Logsdon. Lina was born in Sunfish, KY, where she graduated from St. John’s Catholic School in 1955. After high...
Labor Day schedule for City of Muscatine services

City of Muscatine offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, for Labor Day. The City reminds residents that there will be several service changes due to the holiday closure. MuscaBus, Muscatine’s Public Transit system, will not offer bus service on Monday, Sept. 5. The service normally does not...
