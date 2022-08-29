Read full article on original website
Lina S. Oberhaus
Lina Sarah Oberhaus, 85, of Muscatine, Iowa passed away on August 22, 2022, at Bickford Cottage. She was a daughter of the late Christopher “Kit” Logsdon and Eliza Durbin Logsdon. Lina was born in Sunfish, KY, where she graduated from St. John’s Catholic School in 1955. After high...
Friends of Muscatine Art Center to present Mickey Spillane’s ‘Encore for Murder’ on September 17
The Friends of the Muscatine Art Center will be offering a special performance of Encore for Murder that will feature a cast of local talent performing alongside Gary Sandy of WKRP in Cincinnati fame. The one-night-only performance will be held at 7 p.m. on September 17 in the Muscatine High School Auditorium.
Labor Day schedule for City of Muscatine services
City of Muscatine offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, for Labor Day. The City reminds residents that there will be several service changes due to the holiday closure. MuscaBus, Muscatine’s Public Transit system, will not offer bus service on Monday, Sept. 5. The service normally does not...
Revised all-terrain vehicle ordinance to be considered during Thursday’s Council meeting
The public is invited to provide comments during a public hearing Thursday as the City Council considers proposed revisions to the All-Terrain Vehicle Ordinance. The City Council meets in regular session Thursday, September 1, in the Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore Street, Muscatine, Iowa. A virtual session...
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month: Somos HNI Festival set for September 4
The Muscatine community is invited to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month with a celebratory fiesta hosted by Somos HNI on Sunday, September 4, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the the American Legion Building located at 110 S. Houser St. A wide range of family-friendly events are set to take...
Farmers at FPS are uncertain about yields this year because of variable weather conditions
From Corn Belt to the Delta, farmers have varying expectations for yields. Eastern Nebraska farmer Quentin Connealy says harvest could start within two weeks, but his expectations are low because of prolonged drought. “I’m usually optimistic, but it was hot and dry, and I think we lost some bushels, I...
