Maxton woman arrested in Marlboro County on meth, cocaine trafficking charges

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 47-year-old Maxton woman was arrested Thursday night for drug trafficking charges after she took out crack cocaine during a traffic stop in Marlboro County, deputies announced Monday morning.

Pamela Michelle Starling was pulled over after she was seen driving too fast for conditions, according to the announcement. She was asked to step out of her vehicle because she said she did not have a valid driver’s license. She then took “a quantity” of crack cocaine and dropped it onto the road.

A search of her vehicle found 33 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 9.5 grams of cocaine, 3.3 grams of fentanyl, 56 grams of marijuana, 3.8 grams of crack cocaine, eight oxycodone pills and $1,088.

She has been charged with trafficking meth, possession the intent to distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with the intent to distribute crack or cocaine base and for driving under suspension.

