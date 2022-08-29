ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

Maxton woman arrested in Marlboro County on meth, cocaine trafficking charges

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVInM_0hZfqRPL00

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 47-year-old Maxton woman was arrested Thursday night for drug trafficking charges after she took out crack cocaine during a traffic stop in Marlboro County, deputies announced Monday morning.

Pamela Michelle Starling was pulled over after she was seen driving too fast for conditions, according to the announcement. She was asked to step out of her vehicle because she said she did not have a valid driver’s license. She then took “a quantity” of crack cocaine and dropped it onto the road.

A search of her vehicle found 33 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 9.5 grams of cocaine, 3.3 grams of fentanyl, 56 grams of marijuana, 3.8 grams of crack cocaine, eight oxycodone pills and $1,088.

She has been charged with trafficking meth, possession the intent to distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with the intent to distribute crack or cocaine base and for driving under suspension.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 2

Related
WMBF

3 in custody on larceny, drug charges in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Three people are in custody after a larceny investigation in Robeson County led to the discovery of stolen items and drugs. On Wednesday, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Drug Enforcement Division investigators executed a search warrant at 224 Mount Zion Church Road, Red Springs, North Carolina 28377.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

7 charged after narcotics division focuses on complaints in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Beginning in July, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit initiated an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics substances in the Whiteville community of Columbus County. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office received multiple narcotics complaints concerning illegal activity. During the investigation, three search...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Accused Scotland County drug trafficker gets $500K bond

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County man has been given a $500,000 secured bond after drugs were found at his property, according to authorities. Tommie McLaurin has been charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of heroin, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials searched his home in June, […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maxton, NC
Crime & Safety
Marlboro County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Marlboro County, SC
City
Maxton, NC
heraldadvocate.com

Driver arrested for hit and run

The Bennettsville Police Department filed the following reports:. –Police were patrolling the area of Stokes and Fletcher Streets at 1:45 p.m. when William Kinard, 57, was observed. Kinard had been the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run on July 30. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of apartments on Fletcher Street. Kinard was informed there was an active warrant for his arrest for the motor vehicle accident (MVA) hit and run. A search of Kinard revealed a medicine bottle containing 43 (60 mg) morphine pills, 41 (100 mg) morphine pills, and one unknown tablet in his front right pocket. In his left pocket was a blue medicine bottle with 17 hydrocodone/acetaminophen. Kinard was arrested for an active confirmed warrant for MVA hit and run and possession of a controlled substance. In a supplemental report, a handgun and ammunition were found in his vehicle. Kinard was found to be a convicted of a violent felony so a warrant was obtained for felon in possession of a firearm.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crack Cocaine#Drug Trafficking#Oxycodone#Marijuana#Nexstar Media Inc
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Deputy arrests man who allegedly stole fuel in Columbus County using homemade trailer

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest of a man they say stole at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel last week. The Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted on August 16th about a victim who had the diesel fuel removed from his truck, after leaving his truck parked overnight at Filters and Hydraulics in Riegelwood.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville man charged with Cruelty to Animals after two dead goats discovered

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man in Columbus County has been arrested after two of his three goats were found dead by the Sheriff’s Office. 71-year-old David Warren Dew of Whiteville claimed to feed all three of his goats regularly, but the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered two dead goats after residents contacted WPD about a bad smell coming from Dew’s yard.
WHITEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxb.com

Victim of Shooting in Florence has Been Identified

The victim in Tuesday night’s shooting in Florence has been identified. 26-year-old Kalique Allen of Florence died during the shooting which happened around 8:15pm in the 500 block of South Cashua Drive. An autopsy is planned at MUSC. A woman was also left critically injured and was taken to a local hospital. The night of the shooting, Florence police said they believed the suspect had left the area.
FLORENCE, SC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Fatal collision leaves 2 dead; driver charged with failure to yield, misdemeanor death by vehicle

ROCKINGHAM — Two men were killed on Monday in a collision with a tractor-trailer on U.S. 1. South. Dustin Caulder and Lloyd Johnson have been identified as the victims. At 2:30 p.m., they were traveling in a Toyota 4Runner when they t-boned a tractor trailer pulling out of the truck stop next to the Hardee’s parking lot onto U.S. 1 south.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTW News13

Man killed in Robeson County crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Tony Locklear, 69, was killed after he failed to yield at the intersection of Barker Ten Mile Road and East Powersville Road in the Lumberton area and […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Retired Darlington County sergeant dies

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A retired Darlington County sergeant has died, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Sgt. Ralph Brown died Tuesday, Hudson said. “The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired Sgt. Ralph Brown as he passed away on August 30th,” Hudson said in a Facebook post. “He will […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

71K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy